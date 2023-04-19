BCC Moves Counseling Services To New Office In North Aurora

North Aurora, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Aurora, Illinois -

IL based Braden Counseling Center (BCC) has opened a new office at 1105 Ritter St. North Aurora, 60542. The Center was previously located in Geneva, and clients are advised to visit the new location for all future appointments.

The Center would like to reassure clients that the move will not impact the team’s ability to work with the community in any way. On the contrary, they expect to reach more people from the new location. All are welcome to contact Braden Counseling Center today to schedule their next appointment.



The goal of Braden Counseling Center is to help their clients change their lives for the better so they learn to lead happier, healthier lives on their own. BCC’s staff is made up of experienced, well-trained individuals who are licensed by the State of Illinois. The counseling center offers a variety of services, including same-day DUI evaluations, along with legal and forensic work for attorneys.



“Schedule an appointment today, and look forward to a better tomorrow,” says Braden Counseling Center. “You’ll start with an intake appointment. During this time, you will develop a treatment plan allowing you to set goals and discover ways to meet those goals. The counselor will work with you to determine the type of treatment that will best help you reach those goals. Whether you need an individual, group, or both, BCC will help you on your way to recovery. BCC offers a personalized plan to help you get your life back on track, and we will be with you every step of the way.”



Initial consultations are free at Braden Counseling Center. BCC believes that every person is valuable, and those who visit the center for counseling find that they are treated with care and acceptance from the moment they first walk through the Center’s doors. This attitude remains evident at every step of the treatment process. Whatever the client is dealing with, there is a specialist on Braden Counseling Center’s team of multidisciplinary clinical staff who has the knowledge and experience required to guide them towards positive outcomes.



One of the areas in which the BCC team specializes is mental health counseling. Mental health disorders have suffered from stigmas for the vast majority of recorded history, but an ongoing global push for awareness and academic advancement has made it easier than ever before for people to seek professional help. The trained professionals at BCC have worked with clients suffering from a variety of disorders, including PTSD, anxiety and more. Each counselor is trained to listen to the unique concerns of the client and treat their symptoms with the care they deserve.



Braden Counseling Center also specializes in domestic violence counseling, another area that has long gone neglected. Through their Partner Abuse Intervention Program, they have helped a number of clients that have engaged in or have been accused of violence against loved ones in a domestic setting. They strive to get to the root of each client's unique problems and produce long term change.

The counseling center also offers Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing or EMDR therapy. This is a highly structured treatment plan that helps people facing trauma change the emotional experience connected to their memories with bilateral stimulation. This process then allows a more functional emotion to be connected with the trauma related memories. View the company's Facebook page here.



“Dr. Braden is an incredible, sweet and motivating leader,” says one client. “I’m so blessed to have found her center to successfully get me through 10 years of care. Everyone should know, if I overcame my many obstacles, they can too! Work hard and put up a fight!”



Another client says, “Braden counseling is very good at what they do. They do great things. I’ve been through their system more than once, I recommend them all day every day. Take your pick. I’d say choose one of these guys. Very friendly, never mess up and very interactive. If you need anything, they are there. I have met a lot of the staff and they all are true and gifted. Thank you, Braden Counseling Center, for your great work!”



Braden Counseling Center invites all residents in North Aurora and beyond to reach out and get the help they need. For more information, view the company’s website here.

For more information about Braden Counseling Center -North Aurora, contact the company here:



Braden Counseling Center -North Aurora

Sylvia Crownhart

815-787-9000

scrownhart@bradencenter.com

1105 Ritter St. North Aurora, 60542