Street Washer Market to rise at a 3.7% CAGR from 2023-2031, reaching US$ 3.4 billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global street washer market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2031. By the end of the aforementioned assessment period, a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion is anticipated for the market. With rapid urbanization, the need for constructing cities is becoming important. Simultaneously, public sanitation and hygiene requirements have increased.



As per UNICEF’s data, the global population rose by 1.7 billion people between 2000 and 2020. As of 2020, 120 countries had estimates of safely managed sanitation. This meant that governments actively promoted public hygiene practices. This was further evident when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Measures such as frequent spraying of roads and streets with disinfectants and sterilants, as well as safe disposal of waste, were observed. In many cases, street washers with enhanced cleaning capabilities were deployed.

Besides public hygiene concerns, street washer demand is expected to be stimulated amid the increasing number of planned public infrastructure projects. Most notably, the construction of smart cities is likely to pave way for increased usage of street washers. A series of green cities, or forest cities, are being planned across Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, and South Korea respectively.

A major objective of these green cities is to achieve carbon neutrality in the years to come. For this, reliance on conventional fossil fuel-powered equipment is being phased out in favor of electrically powered ones. Street washers are among such equipment, with numerous manufacturers introducing washers with enhanced battery capacities and mechanisms to ensure optimum use of water.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

In 2022, the street washer market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion

By application, road/street washing to occupy the dominant market share in 2023

Diesel/petrol-powered street washers will remain popular. However, a shift towards electric-powered washers is becoming evident

Manufacturers are striving to introduce energy-efficient machines. Approaches such as reduced water usage and noise are being capitalized upon

Globally, the street washer market is poised to grow 1.3x from 2023 to 2031



Street Washer Market Growth: Key Drivers and Trends

As urbanization expands, demand for outdoor public sanitation services is increasing manifold. Governments, particularly across Asia, are initiating massive cleanliness and sanitation drives, encouraging street washer manufacturers to introduce highly sophisticated cleaning equipment

With mounting concerns about increasing carbon emissions, players are concentrating on introducing electric street washers. Since they use high-density batteries, they can store a significant amount of power that lasts for a long time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, public sanitation acquired major precedence. Massive sterilization and sanitation drivers were introduced. This included frequent cleaning of streets, alleyways, and societies, which led to a significant spike in the demand for street washers



Street Washer Market: Regional Profile

North America is expected to generate significant demand for street washers. The implementation of key infrastructure projects (including the US$ 1.6 billion Carolina Crossroads Project) is stimulating demand to a major extent.

Europe is expected to experience a CAGR of 5.1% until 2031, expected to yield a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion. Increase in the number of public infrastructure projects, as well the expensive nature of manual labor, are impelling sales

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and large investment made by governments for smart city projects in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following street washer and associated products manufacturers in its report:

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG

Dulevo International S.p.A.

Dynaset Oy

Jurop S.p.A.

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk

MultiOne S.r.l.

Piquersa Maquinaria, S.A.

Qingdao Hydun Autoparts Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tenax International S.p.A.

Yantai Haide Special Vehicle Co. Ltd

From expanding product offerings to collaborating with existing players, companies are reliant on a host of marketing strategies. Some recent developments are as follows:

In August 2022, Dulevo International S.p.A (Fayat Environmental Solutions) introduced an extensive range of street-sweeping solutions at PWX 2022 in Charlotte. FES America offers a wide range of sweeping solutions, which all show hallmarks of efficiency, innovation, and extreme operator comfort. The company offers the Dulevo D. Zero Hydro electrical street washer designed for high-pressure cleaning and sanitation

Dynaset Oy offers street power washing solutions as part of its Dynaset KPL offering. Said offerings include the KPL, KPL-R, KPL-F, and KPL Truck models. The KPL High Pressure Street Washing Unit is an all-in-one plug & play unit for street power washing.

offers street power washing solutions as part of its offering. Said offerings include the KPL, KPL-R, KPL-F, and KPL Truck models. The KPL High Pressure Street Washing Unit is an all-in-one plug & play unit for street power washing. In February 2023, Jurop S.p.A. introduced the HELIX 300 high vacuum blower system. The product is equipped with a 1,090 cfm high vacuum lobe blower, a dual stage cyclone shut-off mechanism, custom silencers, a 3 shaft gearbox drive, safety thermostat, and an electronic oil lever sensor among other features



Street Washer Market: Key Segments

Power Source

Electric

Diesel / Petrol

CNG

LPG

Spray Bar Width

Below 100 cm

100 cm - 200 cm

Above 200 cm



Application

Roads / Streets

Highways

Airports & Seaports

Industrial Areas

Others (Apartment Complexes, Car Parks, Railway Stations, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



