Paycor Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



Paycor will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results.

To listen to the conference call live, dial 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). The access code is 13735321. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Paycor Investor Relations website at investors.paycor.com.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com