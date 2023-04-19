Crown Castle Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Maintains Outlook for Full Year 2023

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and maintained its full year 2023 outlook, as reflected in the table below.

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Current Full Year 2023 Outlook(a) Full Year 2022 Actual Change % Change Site rental revenues $6,511 $6,289 $222 4% Net income (loss) $1,636 $1,675 $(39) (2)% Net income (loss) per share—diluted $3.76 $3.86 $(0.10) (3)% Adjusted EBITDA(b) $4,472 $4,340 $132 3% AFFO(b) $3,319 $3,200 $119 4% AFFO per share(b) $7.63 $7.38 $0.25 3%





(a) As issued on April 19, 2023 and unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook issued on January 25, 2023.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP, including on a per share basis.

"We continue to benefit from the growth in demand for connectivity and the development of 5G, resulting in positive operating trends and first quarter growth that was in line with our expectations," stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer. "With each generational upgrade of wireless technology, connectivity has become increasingly essential in our lives, requiring substantial network investment over time to meet the growth in mobile data demand. After having led the U.S. tower industry in growth during the initial phase of 5G development, we are well positioned with our comprehensive offering of towers, small cells and fiber to drive another year of expected strong growth in 2023 that includes 5% organic revenue growth in our Towers segment and an acceleration in our small cell revenue growth. Longer term, I believe the continued demand for our 40,000 towers combined with an increasing need from our customers for small cell deployments across our 85,000 route miles of fiber will support our ability to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns through a combination of dividends and growth.”

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER

The table below sets forth select financial results for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change % Change Site rental revenues $1,624 $1,576 $48 3% Net income (loss) $418 $421 $(3) (1)% Net income (loss) per share—diluted $0.97 $0.97 $— —% Adjusted EBITDA(a) $1,104 $1,095 $9 1% AFFO(a) $828 $812 $16 2% AFFO per share(a) $1.91 $1.87 $0.04 2%

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP, including on a per share basis.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER

Site rental revenues. Site rental revenues grew 3%, or $48 million, from first quarter 2022 to first quarter 2023, inclusive of approximately $85 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, a $33 million decrease in straight-lined revenues, and a $4 million decrease in amortization of prepaid rent. The $85 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings represents 6.4% growth, or 2.9% when adjusted for the impact of Sprint Cancellations described below.

Site rental revenues grew 3%, or $48 million, from first quarter 2022 to first quarter 2023, inclusive of approximately $85 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, a $33 million decrease in straight-lined revenues, and a $4 million decrease in amortization of prepaid rent. The $85 million in Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings represents 6.4% growth, or 2.9% when adjusted for the impact of Sprint Cancellations described below. Sprint Cancellations . Site rental revenues include a $46 million net contribution to fiber solutions growth from lease cancellations related to the previously disclosed T-Mobile and Sprint network consolidation ("Sprint Cancellations").

Site rental revenues include a $46 million net contribution to fiber solutions growth from lease cancellations related to the previously disclosed T-Mobile and Sprint network consolidation ("Sprint Cancellations"). Capital expenditures. Capital expenditures during the quarter were $341 million, comprised of $15 million of sustaining capital expenditures and $326 million of discretionary capital expenditures. Discretionary capital expenditures during the quarter primarily included approximately $272 million attributable to Fiber and approximately $48 million attributable to Towers.

Capital expenditures during the quarter were $341 million, comprised of $15 million of sustaining capital expenditures and $326 million of discretionary capital expenditures. Discretionary capital expenditures during the quarter primarily included approximately $272 million attributable to Fiber and approximately $48 million attributable to Towers. Common stock dividend. During the quarter, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of approximately $686 million in the aggregate, or $1.565 per common share, an increase of 6.5% on a per share basis compared to the same period a year ago.

"The durability of the underlying demand trends and growth in our business is highlighted by another quarter of steady performance," stated Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer. "We believe the combination of our balance sheet strength, with significant available liquidity and limited debt maturities through 2024, and the attractive business characteristics of our strategy provides a solid foundation to support cash flow growth through various economic cycles. We also believe the positive operating trends across our business will continue, offsetting some of the impact from higher interest rates and Sprint Cancellations. As a result, while we expect dividend growth in 2024 and 2025 to be less than our 7% to 8% target, longer term we believe our comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure offerings will generate dividend per share growth in line with our target.”

OUTLOOK

This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC.

The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current full year 2023 Outlook, which remains unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2023(a) Site rental billings(b) $5,631 to $5,671 Amortization of prepaid rent $570 to $580 Straight-lined revenues $264 to $284 Site rental revenues $6,488 to $6,533 Site rental costs of operations(c) $1,643 to $1,688 Services and other gross margin $210 to $240 Net income (loss) $1,596 to $1,676 Net income (loss) per share—diluted $3.67 to $3.85 Adjusted EBITDA(d) $4,449 to $4,494 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,712 to $1,807 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(e) $814 to $859 FFO(d) $3,350 to $3,395 AFFO(d) $3,296 to $3,341 AFFO per share(d) $7.58 to $7.68

(a) As issued on April 19, 2023 and unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook issued on January 25, 2023.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for our definition of site rental billings.

(c) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion.

(d) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), as computed in accordance with GAAP, including on a per share basis.

(e) See reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

The impact to full year 2023 Outlook from the previously announced Sprint Cancellations remains unchanged, and includes cash payments of approximately $165 million ($70 million in fiber solutions and $95 million in small cells) to satisfy the remaining rental obligations of canceled Sprint leases, offset by non-renewals of approximately $30 million ($10 million in fiber solutions and $20 million in small cells).

The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in site rental revenues from 2022 to 2023 of $215 million to $260 million, inclusive of expected Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings during 2023 of $340 million to $380 million, or approximately 7%. The expected consolidated growth includes approximately 5% from towers, approximately 25% from small cells, and approximately 5% from fiber solutions. Adjusted for the expected impact from Sprint Cancellations, the projected consolidated growth of approximately 4% includes approximately 5% from towers, approximately 8% from small cells and flat fiber solutions revenue.

The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in AFFO from 2022 to 2023 of $100 million to $145 million.

Additional information is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of our website.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information

This press release includes presentations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), including per share amounts, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), including per share amounts, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Sprint Cancellations, and Net Debt, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the communications infrastructure sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs").

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit, which are key measures used by management to evaluate our operating segments. These segment measures are provided pursuant to GAAP requirements related to segment reporting. In addition, we provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as site rental revenues and capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by management (1) to evaluate the economic productivity of our operations and (2) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, our operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations (1) from period to period and (2) to our competitors, by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) from our financial results. Management also believes Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors or other interested parties in the evaluation of the communications infrastructure sector and other REITs to measure financial performance without regard to items such as depreciation, amortization and accretion, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is similar to the measure of current financial performance generally used in our debt covenant calculations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

AFFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that AFFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate our financial performance as it includes (1) the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense on our outstanding debt and dividends on our preferred stock (in periods where applicable)) and (2) sustaining capital expenditures, and excludes the impact of our (1) asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) and (2) certain non-cash items, including straight-lined revenues and expenses related to fixed escalations and rent free periods. GAAP requires rental revenues and expenses related to leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. In accordance with GAAP, if payment terms call for fixed escalations or rent free periods, the revenues or expenses are recognized on a straight-lined basis over the fixed, non-cancelable term of the contract. Management notes that Crown Castle uses AFFO only as a performance measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations or as residual cash flow available for discretionary investment.

FFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that FFO may be used by investors or other interested parties as a basis to compare our financial performance with that of other REITs. FFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate financial performance by excluding the impact of our asset base (primarily real estate depreciation, amortization and accretion). FFO is not a key performance indicator used by Crown Castle. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings is useful to investors or other interested parties in understanding the components of the year-over-year changes in our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP. Management uses Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings to assess year-over-year growth rates for our rental activities, to evaluate current performance, to capture trends in rental rates, core leasing activities and tenant non-renewals in our core business, as well as to forecast future results. Separately, we are also disclosing Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, which is outside of ordinary course, to provide further insight into our results of operations and underlying trends. Management believes that identifying the impact for Sprint Cancellations provides increased transparency and comparability across periods. Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations) is not meant as an alternative measure of revenue and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing the performance of our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our overall debt position and future debt capacity. Management uses Net Debt in assessing our leverage. Net Debt is not meant as an alternative measure of debt and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing our leverage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle and stock-based compensation expense, net.

Adjusted Funds from Operations. We define Adjusted Funds from Operations as FFO before straight-lined revenues, straight-lined expenses, stock-based compensation expense, net, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges (credits), cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, less sustaining capital expenditures.

AFFO per share. We define AFFO per share as AFFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Funds from Operations. We define Funds from Operations as net income (loss) plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion and asset write-down charges, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends (in periods where applicable), and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to common stockholders.

FFO per share. We define FFO per share as FFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings. We define Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as the sum of the change in site rental revenues related to core leasing activity, escalators and payments for Sprint Cancellations (for periods beginning in 2023), less non-renewals of tenant contracts and non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations (for periods beginning in 2023). Additionally, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations reflects Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings less payments for Sprint Cancellations, plus non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations.

Net Debt. We define Net Debt as (1) debt and other long-term obligations and (2) current maturities of debt and other obligations, excluding unamortized adjustments, net; less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Segment Measures

Segment site rental gross margin. We define segment site rental gross margin as segment site rental revenues less segment site rental costs of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net and amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments recorded in consolidated site rental costs of operations.

Segment services and other gross margin. We define segment services and other gross margin as segment services and other revenues less segment services and other costs of operations, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net recorded in consolidated services and other costs of operations.

Segment operating profit. We define segment operating profit as segment site rental gross margin plus segment services and other gross margin, less segment selling, general and administrative expenses.

All of these measurements of profit or loss are exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion, which are shown separately. Additionally, certain costs are shared across segments and are reflected in our segment measures through allocations that management believes to be reasonable.

Other Information

Site rental billings. We define site rental billings as site rental revenues exclusive of the impacts from (1) straight-lined revenues, (2) amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP and (3) contribution from recent acquisitions until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

Core leasing activity. We define core leasing activity as site rental revenues growth from tenant additions across our entire portfolio and renewals or extensions of tenant contracts, exclusive of (1) the impacts from both straight-lined revenues and amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP and (2) payments for Sprint Cancellations, where applicable.

Non-renewals. We define non-renewals of tenant contracts as the reduction in site rental revenues as a result of tenant churn, terminations and, in limited circumstances, reductions of existing lease rates, exclusive of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations, where applicable.

Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures as those capital expenditures made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. They primarily consist of expansion or development of communications infrastructure (including capital expenditures related to (1) enhancing communications infrastructure in order to add new tenants for the first time or support subsequent tenant equipment augmentations or (2) modifying the structure of a communications infrastructure asset to accommodate additional tenants) and construction of new communications infrastructure. Discretionary capital expenditures also include purchases of land interests (which primarily relates to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers), certain technology-related investments necessary to support and scale future customer demand for our communications infrastructure, and other capital projects.

Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures not otherwise categorized as discretionary capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our tenants' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) ordinary corporate capital expenditures.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 418 $ 421 $ 1,675 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges — 14 34 Acquisition and integration costs — — 2 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 431 420 1,707 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 4 4 16 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(a) 202 164 699 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — 26 28 Interest income (2 ) — (3 ) Other (income) expense 3 1 10 (Benefit) provision for income taxes 7 6 16 Stock-based compensation expense, net 41 39 156 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $ 1,104 $ 1,095 $ 4,340

Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:

Full Year 2023 (in millions) Outlook(e) Net income (loss) $1,596 to $1,676 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges $26 to $36 Acquisition and integration costs $0 to $8 Depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,712 to $1,807 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments $15 to $17 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(d) $814 to $859 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $0 to $0 Interest income $(4) to $(3) Other (income) expense $2 to $7 (Benefit) provision for income taxes $16 to $24 Stock-based compensation expense, net $165 to $169 Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $4,449 to $4,494

(a) See reconciliation of "Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for a discussion of our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.

(d) See reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense.

(e) As issued on April 19, 2023 and unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook issued on January 25, 2023.



Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve

Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 418 $ 421 $ 1,675 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 417 408 1,653 Asset write-down charges — 14 34 FFO(a)(b) $ 835 $ 843 $ 3,362 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 434 434 434 FFO per share(a)(b) $ 1.92 $ 1.94 $ 7.75 FFO (from above) $ 835 $ 843 $ 3,362 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues (83 ) (116 ) (410 ) Straight-lined expenses 20 19 73 Stock-based compensation expense, net 41 39 156 Non-cash portion of tax provision 9 5 6 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 14 12 54 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 4 4 14 Other (income) expense 3 1 10 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — 26 28 Acquisition and integration costs — — 2 Sustaining capital expenditures (15 ) (21 ) (95 ) AFFO(a)(b) $ 828 $ 812 $ 3,200 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 434 434 434 AFFO per share(a)(b) $ 1.91 $ 1.87 $ 7.38

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts.

(b) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.





Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Full Year 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Outlook(a) Net income (loss) $1,596 to $1,676 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $1,666 to $1,746 Asset write-down charges $26 to $36 FFO(b)(c) $3,350 to $3,395 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 435 FFO per share(b)(c) $7.70 to $7.80 FFO (from above) $3,350 to $3,395 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues $(284) to $(264) Straight-lined expenses $61 to $81 Stock-based compensation expense, net $165 to $169 Non-cash portion of tax provision $0 to $8 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion $47 to $62 Amortization of non-cash interest expense $7 to $17 Other (income) expense $2 to $7 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations $0 to $0 Acquisition and integration costs $0 to $8 Sustaining capital expenditures $(103) to $(83) AFFO(b)(c) $3,296 to $3,341 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 435 AFFO per share(b)(c) $7.58 to $7.68

(a) As issued on April 19, 2023 and unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook issued on January 25, 2023.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for a discussion of our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts.

(c) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown.





Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings(a) $ 1,318 $ 1,243 Core leasing activity(a) 57 92 Escalators 24 25 Non-renewals(a) (42 ) (42 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(a) 39 75 Payments for Sprint Cancellations(b) 48 — Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(b) (2 ) — Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) 85 75 Straight-lined revenues 83 116 Amortization of prepaid rent 137 141 Acquisitions(c) 1 1 Other — — Total site rental revenues $ 1,624 $ 1,576 Year-over-year changes in revenues: Site rental revenues 3.0 % 15.1 % Changes in revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental billings: Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(a) 2.9 % 6.0 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(a) 6.4 % 6.0 %

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations.

(b) Payments received and non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations of $48 million and $2 million, respectively, in first quarter 2023 related to fiber solutions.

(c) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.





Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for Full Year 2023 Outlook:

(dollars in millions) Current Full Year

2023 Outlook(a) Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings(b) $5,310

Core leasing activity(b) $285

to $315 Escalators $90

to $100 Non-renewals(b) $(180) to $(160) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(b)(c) $210

to $240 Payments for Sprint Cancellations(c) $160

to $170 Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(c) $(30) to $(30) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(b) $340

to $380 Straight-lined revenues $264

to $284 Amortization of prepaid rent $570

to $580 Acquisitions(d) — Other — Total site rental revenues $6,488 to $6,533 Year-over-year changes in revenues:(e) Site rental revenues 3.5% Changes in revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental billings: Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations(b) 4.2% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(b) 6.8%

(a) As issued on April 19, 2023 and unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook issued on January 25, 2023.

(b) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations.

(c) Full year 2023 Outlook reflects $70 million and $95 million of payments for Sprint Cancellations that relate to fiber solutions and small cells, respectively, and $10 million and $20 million of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations that relate to fiber solutions and small cells, respectively.

(d) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions.

(e) Calculated based on midpoint of full year Outlook, where applicable.



Components of Capital Expenditures: (a)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (in millions) Towers Fiber Other Total Towers Fiber Other Total Discretionary capital expenditures: Communications infrastructure improvements and other capital projects $ 33 $ 272 $ 6 $ 311 $ 35 $ 209 $ 6 $ 250 Purchases of land interests 15 — — 15 10 — — 10 Sustaining capital expenditures 2 7 6 15 2 13 6 21 Total capital expenditures $ 50 $ 279 $ 12 $ 341 $ 47 $ 222 $ 12 $ 281

Components of Interest Expense:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Interest expense on debt obligations $ 198 $ 160 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt 7 7 Capitalized interest (3 ) (3 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net $ 202 $ 164

Outlook for Components of Interest Expense:

(in millions) Full Year 2023 Outlook(b) Interest expense on debt obligations $804 to $844

Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt $20

to $30

Capitalized interest $(18) to $(8) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net $814

to $859



(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for our definitions of discretionary capital expenditures and sustaining capital expenditures.

(b) As issued on April 19, 2023 and unchanged from the previous full year 2023 Outlook issued on January 25, 2023.





Debt Balances and Maturity Dates as of March 31, 2023 :

(in millions) Face Value(a) Final Maturity Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 388 Senior Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(b) 45 Aug. 2029 Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2015-2(c) 700 May 2045 Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(c) 750 July 2048 Finance leases and other obligations 257 Various Total secured debt $ 1,752 2016 Revolver(d) 1,434 July 2027 2016 Term Loan A 1,185 July 2027 Commercial Paper Notes(e) 717 Various 3.150% Senior Notes 750 July 2023 3.200% Senior Notes 750 Sept. 2024 1.350% Senior Notes 500 July 2025 4.450% Senior Notes 900 Feb. 2026 3.700% Senior Notes 750 June 2026 1.050% Senior Notes 1,000 July 2026 2.900% Senior Notes 750 Mar. 2027 4.000% Senior Notes 500 Mar. 2027 3.650% Senior Notes 1,000 Sept. 2027 5.000% Senior Notes 1,000 Jan. 2028 3.800% Senior Notes 1,000 Feb. 2028 4.300% Senior Notes 600 Feb. 2029 3.100% Senior Notes 550 Nov. 2029 3.300% Senior Notes 750 July 2030 2.250% Senior Notes 1,100 Jan. 2031 2.100% Senior Notes 1,000 Apr. 2031 2.500% Senior Notes 750 July 2031 2.900% Senior Notes 1,250 Apr. 2041 4.750% Senior Notes 350 May 2047 5.200% Senior Notes 400 Feb. 2049 4.000% Senior Notes 350 Nov. 2049 4.150% Senior Notes 500 July 2050 3.250% Senior Notes 900 Jan. 2051 Total unsecured debt $ 20,736 Net Debt(f) $ 22,100

(a) Net of required amortizations.

(b) The Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes over a period ending in August 2029.

(c) If the respective series of Tower Revenue Notes are not paid in full on or prior to an applicable anticipated repayment date, then the Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the indenture) of the issuers of such notes will be used to repay principal of the applicable series, and additional interest (of an additional approximately 5% per annum) will accrue on the respective series. The Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, 2015-2 and 2018-2 have anticipated repayment dates in 2025 and 2028, respectively. Notes are prepayable at par if voluntarily repaid within eighteen months of maturity; earlier prepayment may require additional consideration.

(d) As of March 31, 2023, the undrawn availability under the $7.0 billion 2016 Revolver was $5.5 billion.

(e) As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $1.3 billion available for issuance under its $2.0 billion unsecured commercial paper program. The maturities of the Commercial Paper Notes, when outstanding, may vary but may not exceed 397 days from the date of issue.

(f) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for further information on, and our definition and calculation of, Net Debt.





As used in this release, the term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including without limitation."

CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except par values)





March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187 $ 156 Restricted cash 196 166 Receivables, net 565 593 Prepaid expenses 159 102 Deferred site rental receivables 125 127 Other current assets 93 73 Total current assets 1,325 1,217 Deferred site rental receivables 2,040 1,954 Property and equipment, net 15,492 15,407 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,482 6,526 Goodwill 10,085 10,085 Site rental contracts and tenant relationships 3,436 3,535 Other intangible assets, net 60 61 Other assets, net 134 136 Total assets $ 39,054 $ 38,921 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 233 $ 236 Accrued interest 132 183 Deferred revenues 721 736 Other accrued liabilities 300 407 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 819 819 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 330 350 Total current liabilities 2,535 2,731 Debt and other long-term obligations 21,513 20,910 Operating lease liabilities 5,856 5,881 Other long-term liabilities 1,927 1,950 Total liabilities 31,831 31,472 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, 0.01 par value; 1,200 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2023—434 and December 31, 2022—433 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 18,154 18,116 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6 ) (5 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (10,929 ) (10,666 ) Total equity 7,223 7,449 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,054 $ 38,921





CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues: Site rental $ 1,624 $ 1,576 Services and other 149 166 Net revenues 1,773 1,742 Operating expenses: Costs of operations:(a) Site rental 415 396 Services and other 104 113 Selling, general and administrative 195 181 Asset write-down charges — 14 Acquisition and integration costs — — Depreciation, amortization and accretion 431 420 Total operating expenses 1,145 1,124 Operating income (loss) 628 618 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net (202 ) (164 ) Gains (losses) on retirement of long-term obligations — (26 ) Interest income 2 — Other income (expense) (3 ) (1 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 425 427 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (7 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) $ 418 $ 421 Net income (loss), per common share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 0.97 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 433 433 Diluted 434 434

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.





CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 418 $ 421 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 431 420 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — 26 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 7 4 Stock-based compensation expense, net 41 38 Asset write-down charges — 14 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 1 1 Other non-cash adjustments, net 2 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in liabilities (183 ) (274 ) Decrease (increase) in assets (111 ) (93 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 606 558 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (341 ) (281 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (67 ) (3 ) Other investing activities, net 1 (5 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (407 ) (289 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 999 748 Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (19 ) (18 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt — (1,274 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,434 900 Payments under revolving credit facility (1,305 ) (665 ) Net borrowings (repayments) under commercial paper program (524 ) 777 Payments for financing costs (10 ) (8 ) Purchases of common stock (28 ) (63 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (686 ) (650 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (139 ) (253 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60 16 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1 — Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 327 466 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 388 $ 482 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid 249 225 Income taxes paid (refunded) (2 ) —





CROWN CASTLE INC.

SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars)





SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS ThreeMonths EndedMarch 31, 2023 ThreeMonths EndedMarch 31, 2022 Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Towers Fiber Other Consolidated Total Segment site rental revenues $ 1,081 $ 543 $ 1,624 $ 1,075 $ 501 $ 1,576 Segment services and other revenues 146 3 149 163 3 166 Segment revenues 1,227 546 1,773 1,238 504 1,742 Segment site rental costs of operations 234 172 406 225 162 387 Segment services and other costs of operations 99 2 101 109 2 111 Segment costs of operations(a)(b) 333 174 507 334 164 498 Segment site rental gross margin(c) 847 371 1,218 850 339 1,189 Segment services and other gross margin(c) 47 1 48 54 1 55 Segment selling, general and administrative expenses(b) 31 49 80 28 47 75 Segment operating profit(c) 863 323 1,186 876 293 1,169 Other selling, general and administrative expenses(b) $ 82 82 $ 74 74 Stock-based compensation expense, net 41 41 39 39 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 431 431 420 420 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net 202 202 164 164 Other (income) expenses to reconcile to income (loss) before income taxes(d) 5 5 45 45 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 425 $ 427

(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.

(b) Segment costs of operations exclude (1) stock-based compensation expense, net of $8 million and $7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and (2) prepaid lease purchase price adjustments of $4 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. Segment selling, general and administrative expenses and other selling, general and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense, net of $33 million and $32 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(c) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Segment Measures and Other Information" for a discussion of our definitions of segment site rental gross margin, segment services and other gross margin and segment operating profit.

(d) See condensed consolidated statement of operations for further information.



