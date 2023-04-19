Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size Is Valued At USD 6.4 Bn by 2032: Data Analysis by Experts at Market.Us

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, with its worth expected to increase from USD 4.6 Bn in 2022 to approximately USD 6.4 Bn by 2032. The peptic ulcer is described as the open sores that are developed in the inside lining of the stomach as well as the upper portion of the small intestine. Peptic ulcers are generally caused owing to radiation therapy, inflammation, and frequent use of aspirins parentally or orally. Untreated peptic ulcers can lead to the complications such as severe pain in upper or mid-body parts, severe blood loss, internal bleeding, and weight loss, which may need instant hospitalization. These complications are required to treat with peptic ulcer drugs, which mainly increases the demand for their availability and significantly leads to a surge in market growth.



Key Takeaway:

The rising prevalence of peptic ulcers, especially in aged individuals, and the shifting inclination of the consumer towards different medications over invasive surgeries are the most prominent factors responsible for the expansion of the peptic ulcer drugs market.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer: The market for peptic ulcer drugs is mainly influenced by the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer, mostly in the geriatric population, increasing the demand for a variety of peptic ulcer drugs over surgical procedures.

The market for peptic ulcer drugs is mainly influenced by the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer, mostly in the geriatric population, increasing the demand for a variety of peptic ulcer drugs over surgical procedures. Increasing use of NSAIDS: Frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin is the most common and leading cause of the peptic ulcer. If left untreated, this condition leads to severe complications requiring frequent hospitalization and drug treatment. Therefore it is expected to positively drive the demand for the adoption of peptic ulcer drugs.

Frequent use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin is the most common and leading cause of the peptic ulcer. If left untreated, this condition leads to severe complications requiring frequent hospitalization and drug treatment. Therefore it is expected to positively drive the demand for the adoption of peptic ulcer drugs. Habits of individuals with a sedentary lifestyle: The rising demand for peptic ulcer drug usage is attributed to the sedentary lifestyle of individuals having an addiction to smoking and high alcohol consumption, which are the leading cause of peptic ulcer.

The rising demand for peptic ulcer drug usage is attributed to the sedentary lifestyle of individuals having an addiction to smoking and high alcohol consumption, which are the leading cause of peptic ulcer. Increase in R&D activities: The extensive investment in R&D activities, increasing conduct of clinical trials, and new product launches are further expected to surge the market growth.

Top Trends in the Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

Top trends in the global peptic ulcer drugs market include the availability of a wide variety of OTC drugs for treating peptic ulcers in individuals. Many peptic ulcer drugs, such as antacids, H2-receptor antagonists, antibiotics, and proton pump inhibitors, are available as OTC drugs. The approved OTC non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs allow faster and more affordable healthcare access, increasing their popularity and adoption among patients. The market expansion is anticipated in the coming years because many pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in developing over-the-counter versions of peptic ulcer medications.

Market Growth

The growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of peptic ulcers, excessive use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and adoption of OTC drugs. Additionally, strong product pipeline, rising R&D activity, and growing use of triple treatment. Moreover, increased corporate & government efforts propel the growth of the peptic drugs market. While the numerous ADRs associated with peptic ulcer drug use are expected to impede market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented based on region into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will lead the global peptic ulcer drugs market in 2022, holding the largest revenue share of 43%. It is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the surge in the use of (NSAIDs) such as aspirin and increasing awareness regarding the treatment options for peptic ulcers. Europe holds the second-largest market share due to the ease of availability of effective treatment options for peptic ulcers in this region.

The Asia Pacific’s peptic ulcer drugs market is anticipated to expand faster owing to the development in healthcare infrastructure, the rise in the prevalence of peptic ulcer, and growing awareness among most of the population. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa exhibit lower growth due to less awareness, unmet needs of healthcare, and a developing healthcare sector.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 6.4 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 3.5% North America Revenue Share 43.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global peptic ulcer drug market is driven by the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcers worldwide. An ulcer is developed when the gastric acid in the stomach damages the stomach's protective lining. This leads to open sores on the stomach resulting in bleeding and causing severe and intolerable pain. Drugs that aids in the reduction of gastric secretion, such as PPIs, H2 receptor antagonists, antibiotics against H. pylori infection, and acid neutralization agents, such as antacid, are preowned for treating peptic ulcers. However, these medicines are frequently administered in combination to acquire a greater effect. Moreover, the demand for peptic ulcer drugs is rising due to the increase in the usage of NSAIDs.

Market Restraints

The numerous ADRS associated with using peptic ulcer drugs, such as PPIs, are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. It includes the increased risk of gastroenteritis, nutritional deficiencies (vitamin B12, magnesium), bowel upset, gastric ulcers, and diarrhea. The side effects of using anticholinergic drugs include dry mouth, urine retention, and constipation. Moreover, patent expiration and strict government regulations are responsible factors that are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global market for peptic ulcer drugs during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

An increase in the strong pipeline of new drugs and rising R&D activities is estimated to boost market growth, creating numerous opportunities in the global market. The increasing prevalence of peptic ulcers worldwide is propelling the major market players to invest more in research & development activities. This involves the launch of a new drug for peptic ulcer treatment. These strategies are expected to impact the peptic ulcer drugs market's expansion positively.

Additionally, conducting clinical trials for investigational drugs to overcome the complications associated with the existing drugs in the market is another significant factor expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

Drug Type Insight

Based on drug type, the market for peptic ulcer drugs is divided into proton pump inhibitors, potassium-competitive acid blockers, H2-antagonists, antacids, antibiotics, and ulcer protective. Among these drug types, the antibiotics segment is the most dominant and largely used drug in the peptic ulcer market. In 2022, it held the market's largest revenue share of 39%. The main causative agent behind the peptic ulcer is a bacteria named H.pyroli. In treating peptic ulcers, antibiotics are first-line therapy, including one PPI and two antibiotics. Therefore, this results in higher antibiotic adoption, making it a dominant segment. Additionally, the proton pump inhibitors stand for second-line treatment, which is further expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Indication Insight

Based on indication, the global market for peptic ulcer drugs is segmented into a duodenal ulcer, gastric ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, and other indications. Among these segments, the duodenal ulcer segment registered the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of duodenal ulcers, increasing awareness, and therapeutic launches for its treatments are the major factors predicted for this segment’s growth. Additionally, the drugs for peptic ulcer are also effective in conditions such as gastritis and gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is subject to the further expansion of the market.

Distribution Channel Insight

The global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into retail, hospital, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The larger availability of peptic ulcer drugs at hospital pharmacies is likely to upsurge the growth of this segment. The rise in the diagnosis of peptic ulcer patients and frequent hospital visits to get effective treatment is the major factor contributing to its dominance. Moreover, the popularity of online pharmacies is increasing among most people owing to their convenience and ease. This will likely propel the expansion of the online pharmacies segment in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Based on Drug Type

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Potassium-Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB)

H2-Antagonists

Antacids

Antibiotics

Ulcer protective

Based on Indication

Duodenal Ulcer

Gastric Ulcer

GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease)

Gastritis

Other Indications

Based on Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Abbott

AstraZeneca plc

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novitium Pharma

Yuhan Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmaking Co.,Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Novartis AG

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

In May 2020, the USFDA approved the three-drug combination of omeprazole, amoxicillin, and rifabutin in one capsule, RHB-105, from Michael E. De-Bakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This effectively eradicates Helicobacter pylori infection in adults.

the USFDA approved the three-drug combination of omeprazole, amoxicillin, and rifabutin in one capsule, RHB-105, from Michael E. De-Bakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This effectively eradicates Helicobacter pylori infection in adults. In July 2019, the USFDA approved Zydus Cadila’s Misoprostol tablets for treating stomach ulcers.

