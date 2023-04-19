Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was approximately $1,260,000, or $0.11 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,425,000 or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $165,000, or 11.6%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a significant increase in interest expense due to higher LIBOR/SOFR rates relating to the use of the Company’s credit line in order to support its ability to increase loan originations and a special bonus to officers in 2023, partially offset by the increase in interest income.
Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were approximately $2,398,000 compared to approximately $2,115,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $283,000, or 13.4%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations and higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately $1,954,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that we offer to real estate investors, compared to approximately $1,644,000 for the same period in 2022, and approximately $444,000 and $471,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.
As of March 31, 2023, total shareholders’ equity was approximately $42,833,000.
On April 11, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share buy back program, pursuant to which it may, from time to time, purchase up to 100,000 of its common shares. This program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and expires on April 10, 2024. The authorization for the program is able to be terminated, increased or decreased by the Company’s Board of Directors in its discretion at any time.
Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “The high interest environment contributed to our revenue increase. However, our interest expense almost doubled versus the same quarter a year ago. Generally, we have experienced slower and riskier real estate markets in our geographic areas of operation, together with tight liquidity and less competition. Yet, due to the strength of our loan portfolio, we suffered no losses and impairment expenses.”
About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Assets
|March 31, 2023
(unaudited)
|December 31, 2022
(audited)
|Loans receivable
|$
|71,950,185
|$
|74,483,463
|Interest receivable on loans
|1,259,047
|1,363,502
|Cash
|75,192
|103,540
|Other assets
|98,948
|59,566
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|248,508
|262,222
|Deferred financing costs, net
|37,130
|7,708
|Total assets
|$
|73,669,010
|$
|76,280,001
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|22,580,277
|$
|24,994,234
|Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $228,384 and $247,155, respectively)
|5,771,616
|5,752,845
|Deferred origination fees
|650,856
|669,128
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|261,825
|289,868
|Operating lease liability
|260,455
|273,485
|Loan holdback
|17,500
|—
|Dividends payable
|1,293,181
|1,436,868
|Total liabilities
|30,835,710
|33,416,428
Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued
|—
|—
|Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding
|11,757
|11,757
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,539,077
|45,535,811
|Treasury stock, at cost - 262,113 shares
|(798,939
|)
|(798,939
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,918,595
|)
|(1,885,056
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|42,833,300
|42,863,573
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|73,669,010
|$
|76,280,001
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Interest income from loans
|$
|1,953,821
|$
|1,643,789
|Origination fees
|443,971
|471,271
|Total revenue
|2,397,792
|2,115,060
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|646,263
|331,853
|Referral fees
|291
|1,361
|General and administrative expenses
|496,096
|361,489
|Total operating costs and expenses
|1,142,650
|694,703
|Income from operations
|1,255,142
|1,420,357
|Other income
|4,500
|4,500
|Net income
|$
|1,259,642
|$
|1,424,857
|Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
|–Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
|–Diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|–Basic
|11,494,945
|11,494,945
|–Diluted
|11,494,945
|11,494,945
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
|Common Shares
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Treasury Stock
|Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2023
|11,757,058
|$11,757
|$45,535,811
|262,113
|$(798,939
|)
|$(1,885,056
|)
|$42,863,573
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,293,181
|)
|(1,293,181
|)
|Net income
|___________
|1,259,642
|1,259,642
|Balance, March 31, 2023
|11,757,058
|$11,757
|$45,539,077
|262,113
|$(798,939
|)
|$(1,918,595
|)
|$42,833,300
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
|Common Shares
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Treasury Stock
|Accumulated
Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2022
|11,757,058
|$11,757
|$45,522,746
|262,113
|$(798,939
|)
|$(1,349,322
|)
|$43,386,242
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,436,868
|)
|(1,436,868
|)
|Net income
|___________
|1,424,857
|1,424,857
|Balance, March 31, 2022
|11,757,058
|$11,757
|$45,526,012
|262,113
|$(798,939
|)
|$(1,361,333
|)
|$43,377,497
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,259,642
|$
|1,424,857
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|27,540
|24,015
|Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability
|685
|1,224
|Depreciation
|892
|469
|Non-cash compensation expense
|3,266
|3,266
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest receivable on loans
|104,455
|(73,474
|)
|Other assets
|(35,189
|)
|(27,280
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(28,043
|)
|(5,958
|)
|Deferred origination fees
|(18,272
|)
|107,772
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,314,976
|1,454,891
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Issuance of short term loans
|(13,734,803
|)
|(18,295,339
|)
|Collections received from loans
|16,285,581
|15,572,367
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(5,085
|)
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|2,545,693
|(2,722,972
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net
|(2,413,957
|)
|2,743,588
|Dividend paid
|(1,436,868
|)
|(1,436,868
|)
|Deferred financing costs incurred
|(38,192
|)
|(35,819
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(3,889,017
|)
|1,270,901
|Net (decrease) increase in cash
|(28,348
|)
|2,820
|Cash, beginning of year
|103,540
|142,546
|Cash, end of period
|$
|75,192
|$
|145,366
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Interest paid during the period
|$
|636,990
|$
|277,757
|Operating leases paid during the period
|$
|15,917
|$
|15,881
|Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:
|Dividend declared and payable
|$
|1,293,181
|$
|1,436,868
|Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable
|$
|17,500
|$
|—
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.