Bitdeer Reports Financial Results for the Full Year 2022 and Operational Update

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.



Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenue was $333.3 million in 2022, compared to $394.7 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue generated from proprietary mining, sales of mining machines, and Cloud Hash Rate, partially offset by an increase in revenue generated from three types of hosting services, which was partially driven by an expansion of the Company’s mining datacenter operations.

was $333.3 million in 2022, compared to $394.7 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue generated from proprietary mining, sales of mining machines, and Cloud Hash Rate, partially offset by an increase in revenue generated from three types of hosting services, which was partially driven by an expansion of the Company’s mining datacenter operations. Net loss was $60.4 million in 2022, compared to a net profit of $82.6 million in 2021.

was $60.4 million in 2022, compared to a net profit of $82.6 million in 2021. Adjusted profit 1 was $30.3 million in 2022, compared to $171.0 million in 2021.

was $30.3 million in 2022, compared to $171.0 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $93.2 million in 2022, compared to $281.8 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue, an increase in electricity cost in operating and hosting mining machines, a decrease in gain on disposal of cryptocurrencies, and an increase in operational expenses.

was $93.2 million in 2022, compared to $281.8 million in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue, an increase in electricity cost in operating and hosting mining machines, a decrease in gain on disposal of cryptocurrencies, and an increase in operational expenses. Managing hash rate was 14.0 exahash per second (“EH/s”) as of December 31, 2022, a 72.8% increase from 8.1EH/s as of December 31, 2021.

was 14.0 exahash per second (“EH/s”) as of December 31, 2022, a 72.8% increase from 8.1EH/s as of December 31, 2021. Electricity capacity was 775MW as of December 31, 2022, a 92.8% increase from 402MW as of December 31, 2021.

Linghui Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Bitdeer, said, “Despite the volatility in cryptocurrency prices and temporary dislocation in the crypto industry, we bucked the trend and achieved a positive adjusted net profit and a positive adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2022, thus demonstrating the viability and resilience of our business model. We successfully expanded our infrastructure to 775 megawatts in electricity capacity in 2022, and plan to increase our scale even further to up to 1,524 megawatts in the future. Meanwhile, through prudent expense management, we maintained an abundant capital reserve as of the end of 2022, including $231.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $31.1 million in fiat currency investment redeemable on demand. Becoming a public company in the United States on April 14, 2023 marks the beginning of a new journey for us, a journey we plan to traverse with renewed energy, sharpened vision, and unwavering commitment to generating lasting value for our shareholders.”

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was $333.3 million, compared to $394.7 million in the full year of 2021.

Revenue from proprietary mining business was $62.4 million, compared to $191.7 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to the price drop of Bitcoin and a decrease in the comparative number of Bitcoin mined from proprietary mining, resulting from a decrease in the amount of hash rate allocated to the Company’s proprietary mining business as a percentage of the total network hash rate.

Revenue from Cloud Hash Rate was $121.3 million, compared to $124.2 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to increases in revenue from hash rate subscription and revenue from electricity subscription, offset by a decrease in revenue from additional consideration from acceleration plan arrangements.

Revenue from Cloud Hosting was $12.7 million, compared to $7.6 million in the full year of 2021, primary because nearly half of Cloud Hosting orders in 2021 were subscribed in the second half of 2021, which contributed to the revenue in 2022, while nearly all Cloud Hosting orders in 2022 contributed to the revenue in 2022.

Revenue from General Hosting was $99.3 million, compared to $18.3 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to an increase in the mining site capacity as a result of the expansion of the Company’s mining datacenter operations.

Revenue from Membership Hosting was $26.1 million, compared to nil in the full year of 2021, primarily due to revenue generated from the Company’s North America mining datacenter, which began to deliver capacity in the second half of 2022.

Revenue from sales of mining machines was $0.7 million, compared to $45.7 million in the full year of 2021. The Company currently does not expect to sell mining machines in the near-future.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $83.3 million in the full year of 2022, representing a 25.0% gross margin, compared to $241.4 million, or a 61.2% gross margin, in the full year of 2021, mainly due to a decrease in total revenue and an increase in electricity cost and staff costs.

Operating Expenses

The sum of below operating expenses in the full year of 2022 was $140.6 million, as compared to $127.7 million in the full year of 2021.

Selling expenses were $11.7 million, compared to $8.4 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to increases in share-based compensation and other staff costs to sales personnel.

General and administrative expenses were $93.5 million, compared to $89.7 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to increases in operations expenses and staff costs to general and administrative personnel.

Research and development expenses were $35.4 million, compared to $29.5 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to increases in share-based compensation and staff costs to research and development personnel.



Net Loss

Net loss was $60.4 million, compared to a net profit of $82.6 million in the full year of 2021.

Adjusted Profit (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted profit was $30.3 million, compared to $171.0 million in the full year of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted EBITDA was $93.2 million, compared to $281.8 million in the full year of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in revenue, an increase in electricity cost, a decrease in gain on disposal of cryptocurrencies, and an increase in operational expenses.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company held $231.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $372.1 million as of December 31, 2021. Use of cash included active construction of mining datacenters in North America and Norway, purchase of investment property assets through the acquisition of Asia Freeport Holdings Pte. Ltd, and investment in unlisted equity and debt instruments. As of December 31, 2022, the Company also held a fiat currency investment of $31.1 million in unlisted debt instruments, redeemable on demand.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community headquartered in Singapore. Bitdeer has committed to providing comprehensive digital asset mining solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in mining such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management and daily operations. Bitdeer has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s registration statement on Form F-4 and shell company report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company’s business, the Company considers and uses non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit/(loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, and defines adjusted profit/(loss) as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2. The Company presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by its management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitate investors’ assessment of its operating performance. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, investors should not consider these measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the Company’s profit/(loss) for the periods, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the relevant period to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit/(loss), for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

For the Year Ended December 31 2020 2021 2022 US$ US$ US$ (in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Profit/(loss) for the year (55,826 ) 82,643 (60,366 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 112,037 63,055 66,424 Income tax expenses/(benefit) (7,961 ) 48,246 (4,400 ) Interest expense/(income), net 404 (504 ) 912 Share-based payment expenses – 88,355 90,648 Adjusted EBITDA 48,654 281,795 93,218 Adjusted Profit/(Loss) Profit/(loss) for the year (55,826 ) 82,643 (60,366 ) Add: Share-based payment expenses – 88,355 90,648 Adjusted profit/(loss) (55,826 ) 170,998 30,282





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2021 2022 US$ US$ (in thousands)

Assets Cash and cash equivalents 372,088 231,362 Cryptocurrencies 6,187 2,175 Trade receivables 8,238 18,304 Amounts due from a related party 1,500 397 Mining machines 46,469 27,703 Prepayments and other assets 34,637 59,576 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,250 60,959 Restricted cash 10,310 11,494 Right-of-use assets 58,941 60,082 Property, plant and equipment 102,617 138,636 Investment properties — 35,542 Intangible assets 115 322 Deferred tax assets 4,622 4,857 Total assets 646,974 651,409 Liabilities Trade payables 17,740 15,768 Other payables and accruals 17,258 22,176 Amounts due to a related party 19 316 Income tax payables 10,454 657 Deferred revenue 213,449 182,297 Borrowings 29,460 29,805 Lease liabilities 62,968 70,425 Deferred tax liabilities 7,547 11,626 Total liabilities 358,895 333,070 Net assets 288,079 318,339 Equity Share capital 1 1 Retained earnings 67,169 6,803 Reserves 220,909 311,535 Total Equity 288,079 318,339





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss) For the Year Ended December 31 2020

(Restated)

2021 2022 US$

US$

US$

(in thousands)

Revenue 186,387 394,661 333,342 Cost of revenue (209,564 ) (153,255 ) (250,090 ) Gross profit/(loss) (23,177 ) 241,406 83,252 Selling expenses (5,567 ) (8,448 ) (11,683 ) General and administrative expenses (20,268 ) (89,735 ) (93,453 ) Research and development expenses (9,790 ) (29,501 ) (35,430 ) Other operating incomes / (expenses) (2,045 ) 14,625 (3,628 ) Other net gain / (loss) (2,560 ) 2,483 357 Profit / (loss) from operations (63,407 ) 130,830 (60,585 ) Finance income / (expenses) (380 ) 59 (4,181 ) Profit / (loss) before taxation (63,787 ) 130,889 (64,766 ) Income tax benefit / (expenses) 7,961 (48,246 ) 4,400 Profit / (loss) for the year (55,826 ) 82,643 (60,366 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Profit / (loss) for the year (55,826 ) 82,643 (60,366 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss - Exchange differences on translation of financial statements 905 (195 ) (22 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year, net of tax 905 (195 ) (22 ) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year (54,921 ) 82,448 (60,388 ) Earnings / (loss) per share Basic (0.00 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) Diluted (0.00 ) 0.01 (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousand shares) Basic 12,662,126 12,662,126 12,662,126 Diluted 12,662,126 12,977,177 12,662,126

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.ir@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825

_____________________

1 Adjusted profit is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section of this communication for the definition of such non-IFRS measure.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section of this communication for the definition of such non-IFRS measure.