Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record quarterly net income of $180.2 million or $2.80 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) totaled a record $266.6 million as compared to $242.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Wintrust successfully navigated the first quarter with limited disruption thanks to our strong deposit franchise and balanced business model. Total deposits remained stable in the first quarter as the diversity of our deposit base showed its resilience in a volatile market. Credit metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets unchanged from the prior quarter, remaining at historic lows. Finally, the Company’s net interest margin increased during the quarter contributing to record quarterly net income.”

Highlights of the first quarter of 2023:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted

  • Total deposits remained relatively stable decreasing by $184 million or 0.4%.
  • Total loans increased by $369 million. In addition, total loans as of March 31, 2023 were $472 million higher than average total loans in the first quarter of 2023 which is expected to benefit future quarters.
  • Total assets were relatively unchanged declining by $76 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to improvement in net interest margin, partially offset by the impact of two fewer days in the quarter.
    • Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points to 3.81% (3.83% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2023 as the upward repricing of earnings assets outpaced increases in total funding cost.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $23.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023 is approximately 1.46% of the outstanding balance. See Table 11 for more information.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Non-performing assets were unchanged at 0.21% of total assets.
  • The Company recorded a net negative fair value adjustment of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a $702,000 net negative fair value adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets, see “Non-Interest Income” section for more information.
  • The total risk-based capital ratio improved to 12.1% as of March 31, 2023 as compared to 11.9% as of December 31, 2022 due to strong earnings.
  • Book value per common share increased by $3.12 to $75.24 as of March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $64.22 as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $61.00 as of December 31, 2022.

Mr. Wehmer continued, “Our well-established position as Chicago’s and Wisconsin’s bank proved its value as our deposit base was steady in the first quarter of 2023. Wintrust has a granular consumer and business deposit portfolio and does not have any material, at-risk deposit concentrations. In addition, we experienced growth in consumer deposits in the first quarter of 2023. Expanding our retail deposit market share and footprint remains among our top objectives. We expect to leverage our distinguished customer service, competitive rate offerings and diversified products including MaxSafe® to grow deposits in future quarters.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Maintaining sufficient liquidity is a fundamental part of our operation and we plan to continue to operate prudently. During the lower interest rate environment, Wintrust was measured in deploying excess liquidity into investment securities opting to both maintain interest rate sensitivity and ensure adequate liquidity for potential loan growth. As a result, if either a regulatory rule change caused Wintrust to recognize unrealized losses on our available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios as a reduction to regulatory capital or if we fully liquidated our investment portfolio, our regulatory capital ratios would still be expected to exceed the well-capitalized thresholds.”

Mr. Wehmer commented, “Net interest margin increased by 10 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company continued its efforts to moderate its interest rate sensitivity in the first quarter of 2023 by hedging its variable rate loan portfolio with receive-fixed interest rate swap derivatives. Due to prevailing interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve, hedging activities had a seven basis point negative impact on the first quarter net interest margin. However, these derivatives will benefit the Company if interest rates fall materially. Our net interest margin finished lower at quarter end and was approximately 3.70% due to an acceleration in deposit pricing, an unfavorable shift in deposit mix and the impact of hedging activity. We believe that we can hold the net interest margin around this level for the next two quarters as we expect further upward repricing in our premium finance receivables to generally offset additional deposit pricing pressure.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, “Credit metrics remain strong as non-performing assets totaled $110 million and comprised only 0.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, essentially unchanged from levels as of December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million or six basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $5.1 million or five basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses totaled $376.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $18.4 million as compared to $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023 is approximately 1.46% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit.”

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our first quarter of 2023 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We remain focused on growing deposits to support future asset growth. We are closely watching our expenses, striving to grow without a commensurate increase in expense. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market for both banks and business lines of various sizes and are excited about our recent wealth management acquisition that closed in early April 2023. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision making, always seeking to minimize tangible book value dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2023 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 16 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets remained relatively unchanged from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Total loans increased by $369 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to growth in the commercial and residential real estate loan portfolios. Certain securities were called by option holders on March 31, 2023 which resulted in the recognition of a trade date receivable of $940 million as of March 31, 2023. In April 2023, the Company received proceeds related to the called securities which increased interest bearing cash on the balance sheet.

Total liabilities decreased by $295 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $184 million decrease in total deposits. During the quarter, the Company experienced a change in the mix of deposits as non-interest bearing deposits migrated to interest bearing products. This included a notable migration to products offering enhanced FDIC insurance coverage such as the Company’s MaxSafe® product balances which increased by $1.1 billion as well as fully-insured reciprocal products which increased by $258 million. The majority of the Company’s deposits are insured as approximately 70% of the total deposit balance is either fully FDIC-insured or fully collateralized as of March 31, 2023.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2023, net interest income totaled $458.0 million, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The $1.2 million increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to net interest margin improvement partially offset by the impact of having two fewer days in the quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.81% (3.83% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.71% (3.73% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to a 61 basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a 17 basis point increase in the net free funds contribution. These improvements were partially offset by a 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 61 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 67 basis point expansion on loan yields and a higher liquidity management asset yield as the Company earned higher yields on interest-bearing deposits with banks. The 68 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a 67 basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily related to the increasing rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $376.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $18.4 million as compared to $357.9 million as of December 31, 2022. A provision for credit losses totaling $23.0 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $47.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.1 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as six basis points in the first quarter of 2023 on an annualized basis compared to five basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2022. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets totaled $110 million and comprised only 0.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, essentially unchanged from levels as of December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans also remained flat totaling $101 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased $782,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $857,000 in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher production margins. The Company recorded net negative fair value adjustments of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to fair value changes in certain mortgage assets. This included a $6.0 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions net of economic hedges and a positive $2.4 million valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-sale portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. In addition, in miscellaneous non-interest income, the Company recorded a positive $545,000 valuation related adjustment on the Company’s held-for-investment portfolio of early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies which are held at fair value. The Company intends to monitor the relationship of these assets and will seek to minimize the earnings impact of fair value changes in future quarters.

Net gain on investment securities totaled $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to changes in the value of equity securities as compared to net losses of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fees from covered call options increased $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The $3.6 million decrease is primarily related to lower incentive compensation expense due to elevated bonus accruals in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was partially offset by increased base salaries primarily related to annual merit increases as well as approximately $1.0 million of severance expense primarily related to mortgage staffing reductions.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $11.9 million, which is a $2.3 million decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in radio, digital advertising, and sport sponsorships. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Lending expenses, net of deferred origination costs decreased by $3.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to decreased loan originations in the first quarter of 2023.

FDIC insurance expense increased by $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to an increase in the assessment rate that was effective January 1, 2023.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 15 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $63.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $50.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rates were 26.01% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 25.80% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Primarily as a result of fluctuations in currency rates in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s effective tax rate was impacted by a $1.7 million tax benefit related to a reduction in the Global Intangible Low-taxed Income tax. The effective tax rates were also partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to excess tax benefits of $437,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2023, this unit expanded its commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios and grew consumer deposits.

Mortgage banking revenue was $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $857,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher production margins. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $12.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $151,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a reduction in overdraft fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of March 31, 2023 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2023.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.8 billion during the first quarter of 2023 and average balances decreased by $39.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance increased in the first quarter of 2023, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023 as compared to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2022. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $121,000 from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $782,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in wealth management revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily related to lower fees associated with our tax-deferred like-kind exchange business. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $7.4 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing an increase from the $34.4 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2022.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Common Stock Offering
In June 2022, the Company sold through a public offering a total of 3,450,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds to the Company totaled approximately $285.7 million, net of estimated issuance costs.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2022 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or (1)
basis point
(bp) change from
4th Quarter
2022		 % or
basis point
(bp) change from
1st Quarter
2022
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 
Net income $180,198  $144,817  $127,391 24 % 41  %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)  266,595   242,819   177,786 10   50 
Net income per common share – diluted  2.80   2.23   2.07 26   35 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.34   0.34 18   18 
Net revenue (3)  565,764   550,655   462,084 3   22 
Net interest income  457,995   456,816   299,294 0   53 
Net interest margin  3.81 %  3.71 %  2.60 %10 bps 121  bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  3.83   3.73   2.61 10   122 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.49   1.63   1.00 (14)  49 
Return on average assets  1.40   1.10   1.04 30   36 
Return on average common equity  15.67   12.72   11.94 295   373 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)  18.55   15.21   14.48 334   407 
At end of period           
Total assets $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $50,250,661 (1)% 5 %
Total loans (5)  39,565,471   39,196,485   35,280,547 4   12 
Total deposits  42,718,211   42,902,544   42,219,322 (2)  1 
Total shareholders’ equity  5,015,506   4,796,838   4,492,256 18   12 

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661 
Total loans (1)  39,565,471   39,196,485   38,167,613   37,053,103   35,280,547 
Total deposits  42,718,211   42,902,544   42,797,191   42,593,326   42,219,322 
Total shareholders’ equity  5,015,506   4,796,838   4,637,980   4,727,623   4,492,256 
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income $457,995  $456,816  $401,448  $337,804  $299,294 
Net revenue (2)  565,764   550,655   502,930   440,746   462,084 
Net income  180,198   144,817   142,961   94,513   127,391 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)  266,595   242,819   206,461   152,078   177,786 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.84   2.27   2.24   1.51   2.11 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.80   2.23   2.21   1.49   2.07 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.40   0.34   0.34   0.34   0.34 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin  3.81%  3.71%  3.34%  2.92%  2.60%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)  3.83   3.73   3.35   2.93   2.61 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.84   0.71   0.79   0.84   1.33 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.33   2.34   2.32   2.35   2.33 
Net overhead ratio (4)  1.49   1.63   1.53   1.51   1.00 
Return on average assets  1.40   1.10   1.12   0.77   1.04 
Return on average common equity  15.67   12.72   12.31   8.53   11.94 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)  18.55   15.21   14.68   10.36   14.48 
Average total assets $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844 
Average total shareholders’ equity  4,895,271   4,710,856   4,795,387   4,526,110   4,500,460 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  93.0 %  90.5 %  88.8 %  86.8 %  83.8 %
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  92.6   91.4   89.2   87.0   83.6 
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share $72.95  $84.52  $81.55  $80.15  $92.93 
Book value per common share  75.24   72.12   69.56   71.06   71.26 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)  64.22   61.00   58.42   59.87   59.34 
Common shares outstanding  61,176,415   60,794,008   60,743,335   60,721,889   57,253,214 
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)  9.1 %  8.8 %  8.8 %  8.8 %  8.1 %
Risk-based capital ratios:          
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)  10.1   10.0   9.9   9.9   9.6 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)  9.2   9.1   9.0   9.0   8.6 
Total capital ratio (5)  12.1   11.9   11.8   11.9   11.6 
Allowance for credit losses (6) $376,261  $357,936  $315,338  $312,192  $301,327 
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.95 %  0.91 %  0.83 %  0.84 %  0.85 %
Number of:          
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15 
Banking offices  174   174   174   173   174 

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)  See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)   The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $445,928  $490,908  $489,590  $498,891  $462,516 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  58   58   57   475,056   700,056 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  1,563,578   1,988,719   3,968,605   3,266,541   4,013,597 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,259,845   3,243,017   2,923,653   2,970,121   2,998,898 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,606,391   3,640,567   3,389,842   3,413,469   3,435,729 
Trading account securities  102   1,127   179   1,010   852 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  111,943   110,365   114,012   93,295   92,689 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  244,957   224,759   178,156   136,138   136,163 
Brokerage customer receivables  16,042   16,387   20,327   21,527   22,888 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  302,493   299,935   376,160   513,232   606,545 
Loans, net of unearned income  39,565,471   39,196,485   38,167,613   37,053,103   35,280,547 
Allowance for loan losses  (287,972)  (270,173)  (246,110)  (251,769)  (250,539)
Net loans  39,277,499   38,926,312   37,921,503   36,801,334   35,030,008 
Premises, software and equipment, net  760,283   764,798   763,029   762,381   761,213 
Lease investments, net  256,301   253,928   244,822   223,813   240,656 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,413,795   1,391,342   1,316,305   1,112,697   1,066,750 
Trade date securities receivable  939,758   921,717          
Goodwill  653,587   653,524   653,079   654,709   655,402 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  20,951   22,186   23,620   25,118   26,699 
Total assets $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $11,236,083  $12,668,160  $13,529,277  $13,855,844  $13,748,918 
Interest-bearing  31,482,128   30,234,384   29,267,914   28,737,482   28,470,404 
Total deposits  42,718,211   42,902,544   42,797,191   42,593,326   42,219,322 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,316,071   2,316,071   2,316,071   1,166,071   1,241,071 
Other borrowings  583,548   596,614   447,215   482,787   482,516 
Subordinated notes  437,493   437,392   437,260   437,162   437,033 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Trade date securities payable              437 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,549,116   1,646,624   1,493,656   1,308,797   1,124,460 
Total liabilities  47,858,005   48,152,811   47,744,959   46,241,709   45,758,405 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  61,198   60,797   60,743   60,722   59,091 
Surplus  1,913,947   1,902,474   1,891,621   1,880,913   1,698,093 
Treasury stock  (1,966)  (304)        (109,903)
Retained earnings  2,997,263   2,849,007   2,731,844   2,616,525   2,548,474 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (367,436)  (427,636)  (458,728)  (243,037)  (115,999)
Total shareholders’ equity  5,015,506   4,796,838   4,637,980   4,727,623   4,492,256 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $52,873,511  $52,949,649  $52,382,939  $50,969,332  $50,250,661 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022
Interest income         
Interest and fees on loans$558,692  $498,838  $402,689  $320,501  $285,698 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3,528   3,997   5,371   5,740   6,087 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 13,468   20,349   15,621   5,790   1,687 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 70   1,263   1,845   1,364   431 
Investment securities 59,943   53,092   38,569   36,541   32,398 
Trading account securities 14   6   7   4   5 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,680   2,918   2,109   1,823   1,772 
Brokerage customer receivables 295   282   267   205   174 
Total interest income 639,690   580,745   466,478   371,968   328,252 
Interest expense         
Interest on deposits 144,802   95,447   45,916   18,985   14,854 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 19,135   13,823   6,812   4,878   4,816 
Interest on other borrowings 7,854   5,313   4,008   2,734   2,239 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,488   5,520   5,485   5,517   5,482 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 4,416   3,826   2,809   2,050   1,567 
Total interest expense 181,695   123,929   65,030   34,164   28,958 
Net interest income 457,995   456,816   401,448   337,804   299,294 
Provision for credit losses 23,045   47,646   6,420   20,417   4,106 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 434,950   409,170   395,028   317,387   295,188 
Non-interest income         
Wealth management 29,945   30,727   33,124   31,369   31,394 
Mortgage banking 18,264   17,407   27,221   33,314   77,231 
Service charges on deposit accounts 12,903   13,054   14,349   15,888   15,283 
Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,398   (6,745)  (3,103)  (7,797)  (2,782)
Fees from covered call options 10,391   7,956   1,366   1,069   3,742 
Trading gains (losses), net 813   (306)  (7)  176   3,889 
Operating lease income, net 13,046   12,384   12,644   15,007   15,475 
Other 21,009   19,362   15,888   13,916   18,558 
Total non-interest income 107,769   93,839   101,482   102,942   162,790 
Non-interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 176,781   180,331   176,095   167,326   172,355 
Software and equipment 24,697   24,699   24,126   24,250   22,810 
Operating lease equipment 9,833   10,078   9,448   8,774   9,708 
Occupancy, net 18,486   17,763   17,727   17,651   17,824 
Data processing 9,409   7,927   7,767   8,010   7,505 
Advertising and marketing 11,946   14,279   16,600   16,615   11,924 
Professional fees 8,163   9,267   7,544   7,876   8,401 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,235   1,436   1,492   1,579   1,609 
FDIC insurance 8,669   6,775   7,186   6,949   7,729 
OREO expenses, net (207)  369   229   294   (1,032)
Other 30,157   34,912   28,255   29,344   25,465 
Total non-interest expense 299,169   307,836   296,469   288,668   284,298 
Income before taxes 243,550   195,173   200,041   131,661   173,680 
Income tax expense 63,352   50,356   57,080   37,148   46,289 
Net income$180,198  $144,817  $142,961  $94,513  $127,391 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991 
Net income applicable to common shares$173,207  $137,826  $135,970  $87,522  $120,400 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.84  $2.27  $2.24  $1.51  $2.11 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.80  $2.23  $2.21  $1.49  $2.07 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.40  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 60,950   60,769   60,738   58,063   57,196 
Dilutive potential common shares 873   1,096   837   775   862 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 61,823   61,865   61,575   58,838   58,058 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From (1)
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31, 2022Dec 31, 2022 (2) Mar 31, 2022
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$155,687 $156,297 $216,062 $294,688 $296,548(2)% (48)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 146,806  143,638  160,098  218,544  309,9979  (53)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$302,493 $299,935 $376,160 $513,232 $606,5453% (50)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,855,035 $5,852,166 $5,818,959 $5,502,584 $5,348,2660% 9%
Asset-based lending 1,482,071  1,473,344  1,545,038  1,552,033  1,365,2972  9 
Municipal 655,301  668,235  608,234  535,586  533,357(8) 23 
Leases 1,904,137  1,840,928  1,582,359  1,592,329  1,481,36814  29 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 69,998  76,877  66,957  55,941  57,037(36) 23 
Commercial construction 1,234,762  1,102,098  1,176,407  1,145,602  1,055,97249  17 
Land 292,293  307,955  282,147  304,775  283,397(21) 3 
Office 1,392,040  1,337,176  1,269,729  1,321,745  1,273,70517  9 
Industrial 1,858,088  1,836,276  1,777,658  1,746,280  1,668,5165  11 
Retail 1,309,680  1,304,444  1,331,316  1,331,059  1,395,0212  (6)
Multi-family 2,635,411  2,560,709  2,305,433  2,171,583  2,175,87512  21 
Mixed use and other 1,446,806  1,425,412  1,368,537  1,330,220  1,325,5516  9 
Home equity 337,016  332,698  328,822  325,826  321,4355  5 
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 2,309,393  2,207,595  2,086,795  1,965,051  1,749,88919  32 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 119,301  80,701  57,161  34,764  13,520NM NM
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 76,851  84,087  91,503  79,092  36,576(35) NM
Total core loans$22,978,183 $22,490,701 $21,697,055 $20,994,470 $20,084,7829% 14%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,131,913 $1,169,623 $1,118,478 $1,136,929 $1,181,761(13)% (4)%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 235,684  237,392  297,374  398,085  261,847(3) (10)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 389,922  380,875  365,967  341,095  324,38310  20 
Insurance agency lending 905,727  897,678  879,183  906,375  833,7204  9 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 5,043,486  5,103,820  4,983,795  4,781,042  4,271,828(5) 18 
Canada property & casualty insurance 695,394  745,639  729,545  760,405  665,580(27) 4 
Life insurance 8,125,802  8,090,998  8,004,856  7,608,433  7,354,1632  10 
Consumer and other 42,165  50,836  47,702  44,180  48,519(69) (13)
Total niche loans$16,570,093 $16,676,861 $16,426,900 $15,976,544 $14,941,801(3)% 11%
             
Commercial PPP loans:            
Originated in 2020$7,429 $7,898 $8,724 $18,547 $40,016(24)% (81)%
Originated in 2021 9,766  21,025  34,934  63,542  213,948NM (95)
Total commercial PPP loans$17,195 $28,923 $43,658 $82,089 $253,964NM (93)%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$39,565,471 $39,196,485 $38,167,613 $37,053,103 $35,280,5474% 12%

(1)   NM - Not meaningful.
(2)   Annualized

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022		Dec 31,
2022 (1)		 Mar 31,
2022
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$11,236,083  $12,668,160  $13,529,277  $13,855,844  $13,748,918 (46)% (18)%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,576,558   5,591,986   5,676,122   5,918,908   5,089,724 (1) 10 
Wealth management deposits (2) 1,809,933   2,463,833   2,988,195   3,182,407   2,542,995 (108) (29)
Money market 13,552,277   12,886,795   12,538,489   12,273,350   13,012,460 21  4 
Savings 5,192,108   4,556,635   3,988,790   3,686,596   4,089,230 57  27 
Time certificates of deposit 5,351,252   4,735,135   4,076,318   3,676,221   3,735,995 53  43 
Total deposits$42,718,211  $42,902,544  $42,797,191  $42,593,326  $42,219,322 (2)% 1%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 26%  30%  32%  33%  32%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 13   13   13   13   12    
Wealth management deposits (2) 4   5   7   7   6    
Money market 32   30   29   29   31    
Savings 12   11   9   9   10    
Time certificates of deposit 13   11   10   9   9    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
1-3 months $1,318,052 2.93%
4-6 months  1,081,367 2.42 
7-9 months  922,367 2.24 
10-12 months  885,299 3.11 
13-18 months  655,805 3.12 
19-24 months  348,591 2.77 
24+ months  139,771 2.14 
Total $5,351,252 2.73%

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1) $1,235,748  $2,449,889  $3,039,907  $3,265,607  $4,563,726 
Investment securities (2)  7,956,722   7,310,383   6,655,215   6,589,947   6,378,022 
FHLB and FRB stock  233,615   185,290   142,304   136,930   135,912 
Liquidity management assets (3)  9,426,085   9,945,562   9,837,426   9,992,484   11,077,660 
Other earning assets (3)(4)  18,445   18,585   21,805   24,059   25,192 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  270,966   308,639   455,342   560,707   664,019 
Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)  39,093,368   38,566,871   37,431,126   35,860,329   34,830,520 
Total earning assets (3)  48,808,864   48,839,657   47,745,699   46,437,579   46,597,391 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (282,704)  (252,827)  (260,270)  (260,547)  (253,080)
Cash and due from banks  488,457   475,691   458,263   476,741   481,634 
Other assets  3,060,701   3,025,097   2,779,002   2,699,653   2,675,899 
Total assets $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $5,271,740  $5,598,291  $5,789,368  $5,230,702  $4,788,272 
Wealth management deposits  2,167,081   2,883,247   3,078,764   2,835,267   2,505,800 
Money market accounts  12,533,468   12,319,842   12,037,412   11,892,948   12,773,805 
Savings accounts  4,830,322   4,403,113   3,862,579   3,882,856   3,904,299 
Time deposits  5,041,638   4,023,232   3,675,930   3,687,778   3,861,371 
Interest-bearing deposits  29,844,249   29,227,725   28,444,053   27,529,551   27,833,547 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,474,882   2,088,201   1,403,573   1,197,390   1,241,071 
Other borrowings  602,937   480,553   478,909   489,779   494,267 
Subordinated notes  437,422   437,312   437,191   437,084   436,966 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  33,613,056   32,487,357   31,017,292   29,907,370   30,259,417 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  12,171,631   13,404,036   13,731,219   13,805,128   13,734,064 
Other liabilities  1,395,360   1,485,369   1,178,796   1,114,818   1,007,903 
Equity  4,895,271   4,710,856   4,795,387   4,526,110   4,500,460 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $52,075,318  $52,087,618  $50,722,694  $49,353,426  $49,501,844 
           
Net free funds/contribution (6) $15,195,808  $16,352,300  $16,728,407  $16,530,209  $16,337,974 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $13,538  $21,612  $17,466  $7,154  $2,118 
Investment securities  60,494   53,630   39,071   37,013   32,863 
FHLB and FRB stock  3,680   2,918   2,109   1,823   1,772 
Liquidity management assets (1)  77,712   78,160   58,646   45,990   36,753 
Other earning assets (1)  313   289   275   210   181 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  3,528   3,997   5,371   5,740   6,087 
Loans, net of unearned income (1)  560,564   500,432   403,719   321,069   286,125 
Total interest income $642,117  $582,878  $468,011  $373,009  $329,146 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $18,772  $14,982  $8,041  $2,553  $1,990 
Wealth management deposits  12,258   14,079   11,068   3,685   918 
Money market accounts  68,276   45,468   18,916   8,559   7,648 
Savings accounts  15,816   8,421   2,130   347   336 
Time deposits  29,680   12,497   5,761   3,841   3,962 
Interest-bearing deposits  144,802   95,447   45,916   18,985   14,854 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  19,135   13,823   6,812   4,878   4,816 
Other borrowings  7,854   5,313   4,008   2,734   2,239 
Subordinated notes  5,488   5,520   5,485   5,517   5,482 
Junior subordinated debentures  4,416   3,826   2,809   2,050   1,567 
Total interest expense $181,695  $123,929  $65,030  $34,164  $28,958 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,427)  (2,133)  (1,533)  (1,041)  (894)
Net interest income (GAAP) (2)   457,995   456,816   401,448   337,804   299,294 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,427   2,133   1,533   1,041   894 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)  $460,422  $458,949  $402,981  $338,845  $300,188 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Mar 31,
2023		 Dec 31,
2022		 Sep 30,
2022		 Jun 30,
2022		 Mar 31,
2022
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 4.44% 3.50% 2.28% 0.88% 0.19%
Investment securities 3.08  2.91  2.33  2.25  2.09 
FHLB and FRB stock 6.39  6.25  5.88  5.34  5.29 
Liquidity management assets 3.34  3.12  2.37  1.85  1.35 
Other earning assets 6.87  6.17  5.01  3.49  2.91 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.28  5.14  4.68  4.11  3.72 
Loans, net of unearned income 5.82  5.15  4.28  3.59  3.33 
Total earning assets 5.34% 4.73% 3.89% 3.22% 2.86%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 1.44% 1.06% 0.55% 0.20% 0.17%
Wealth management deposits 2.29  1.94  1.43  0.52  0.15 
Money market accounts 2.21  1.46  0.62  0.29  0.24 
Savings accounts 1.33  0.76  0.22  0.04  0.03 
Time deposits 2.39  1.23  0.62  0.42  0.42 
Interest-bearing deposits 1.97  1.30  0.64  0.28  0.22 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.14  2.63  1.93  1.63  1.57 
Other borrowings 5.28  4.39  3.32  2.24  1.84 
Subordinated notes 5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05  5.02 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.97  5.90  4.33  3.20  2.47 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.19% 1.51% 0.83% 0.46% 0.39%
           
Interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.15% 3.22% 3.06% 2.76% 2.47%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.68  0.51  0.29  0.17  0.14 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 3.81% 3.71% 3.34% 2.92% 2.60%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.01  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 3.83% 3.73% 3.35% 2.93% 2.61%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See Table 16: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2023 4.2% 2.4% (2.4)% (7.3)%
Dec 31, 2022 7.2  3.8  (5.0)    (12.1)   
Sep 30, 2022 12.9  7.1  (8.7)    (18.9)   
Jun 30, 2022 17.0  9.0  (12.6)    (23.8)   
Mar 31, 2022 21.4  11.0  (11.3)    (18.7)   

 

Ramp Scenario+200 Basis
Points		 +100 Basis
Points		 -100 Basis
Points		 -200 Basis
Points
Mar 31, 20233.0% 1.7% (1.3)% (3.4)%
Dec 31, 20225.6  3.0  (2.9)    (6.8)   
Sep 30, 20226.5  3.6  (3.9)    (8.6)   
Jun 30, 202210.2  5.3  (6.9)    (14.3)   
Mar 31, 202211.2  5.8  (7.1)    (12.4)   

As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to diminish. Given the recent unprecedented rise in interest rates, the Company has made a conscious effort to reposition its exposure to changing interest rates given the uncertainty of the future interest rate environment. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer term fixed rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and expects to execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future years.

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period
As of March 31, 2023One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$499,853 $2,594,118 $1,608,735 $14,047 $4,716,753
Variable rate 7,858,277  1,955      7,860,232
Total commercial$8,358,130 $2,596,073 $1,608,735 $14,047 $12,576,985
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 534,274  2,777,288  616,509  52,951  3,981,022
Variable rate 6,249,717  8,299  40    6,258,056
Total commercial real estate$6,783,991 $2,785,587 $616,549 $52,951 $10,239,078
Home equity         
Fixed rate 11,913  2,931    33  14,877
Variable rate 322,138    1    322,139
Total home equity$334,051 $2,931 $1 $33 $337,016
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 16,639  3,889  30,584  1,078,608  1,129,720
Variable rate 69,098  245,174  1,061,553    1,375,825
Total residential real estate$85,737 $249,063 $1,092,137 $1,078,608 $2,505,545
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 5,619,254  119,626      5,738,880
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$5,619,254 $119,626 $ $ $5,738,880
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 106,992  534,387  22,836    664,215
Variable rate 7,461,587        7,461,587
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$7,568,579 $534,387 $22,836 $ $8,125,802
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 5,507  5,263  51  477  11,298
Variable rate 30,867        30,867
Total consumer and other$36,374 $5,263 $51 $477 $42,165
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 6,794,432  6,037,502  2,278,715  1,146,116  16,256,765
Variable rate 21,991,684  255,428  1,061,594    23,308,706
Total loans, net of unearned income$28,786,116 $6,292,930 $3,340,309 $1,146,116 $39,565,471
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors        $9,065,867
One- year CMT         5,008,849
One- month LIBOR         2,490,152
Three- month LIBOR         80,560
Twelve- month LIBOR         2,342,910
Prime         3,640,088
Ameribor tenors         341,332
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         74,865
BSBY tenors         52,235
Other         211,848
Total variable rate        $23,308,706

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR, CMT and LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $7.8 billion tied to one-month SOFR, $5.0 billion tied to one-year CMT and $2.5 billion tied to one-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 1-year
CMT		 1-month
LIBOR		 Prime 
First Quarter 2023 44  bps(9)  bps47  bps50  bps
Fourth Quarter 2022 132 68 125 125 
Third Quarter 2022 135 125 135 150 
Second Quarter 2022 139 117 134 125 
First Quarter 2022 25 124 35 25 

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2022   2022   2022   2022 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $357,936  $315,338  $312,192  $301,327  $299,731 
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2022-02  741             
Provision for credit losses  23,045   47,646   6,420   20,417   4,106 
Other adjustments  4   31   (105)  (56)  22 
Charge-offs:          
Commercial  2,543   3,019   780   8,928   1,414 
Commercial real estate  5   538   24   40   777 
Home equity        43   192   197 
Residential real estate        5      466 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  4,629   3,629   6,037   2,903   1,671 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  21   28         7 
Consumer and other  153      635   253   193 
Total charge-offs  7,351   7,214   7,524   12,316   4,725 
Recoveries:          
Commercial  392   691   2,523   996   538 
Commercial real estate  100   61   55   553   32 
Home equity  35   65   38   123   93 
Residential real estate  4   6   60   6   5 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  1,314   1,279   1,648   1,119   1,476 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  9             
Consumer and other  32   33   31   23   49 
Total recoveries  1,886   2,135   4,355   2,820   2,193 
Net charge-offs  (5,465)  (5,079)  (3,169)  (9,496)  (2,532)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $376,261  $357,936  $315,338  $312,192  $301,327 
           
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial  0.07%  0.08%  (0.06)%  0.27%  0.03%
Commercial real estate  0.00   0.02   0.00   (0.02)  0.03 
Home equity  (0.04)  (0.08)  0.01   0.09   0.13 
Residential real estate  0.00   0.00   (0.01)  0.00   0.11 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.23   0.16   0.30   0.14   0.02 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance  0.00   0.00         0.00 
Consumer and other  0.74   (0.16)  4.02   1.31   1.19 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.06%  0.05%  0.03%  0.11%  0.03%
           
Loans at period end $39,565,471  $39,196,485  $38,167,613  $37,053,103  $35,280,547 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.73%  0.69%  0.64%  0.68%  0.71%
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.95   0.91   0.83   0.84   0.85 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2023   2022  2022   2022   2022 
Provision for loan losses $22,520  $29,110 $(2,385) $10,782  $5,214 
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  550   18,358  8,578   9,711   (1,189)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses  (25)  178  227   (76)  81 
Provision for credit losses $23,045  $47,646 $6,420  $20,417  $4,106 
           
Allowance for loan losses $287,972  $270,173 $246,110  $251,769  $250,539 
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  87,826   87,275  68,918   60,340   50,629 
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses  375,798   357,448  315,028   312,109   301,168 
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses  463   488  310   83   159 
Allowance for credit losses $376,261  $357,936 $315,338  $312,192  $301,327 

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

 As of Mar 31, 2023As of Dec 31, 2022As of Sep 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance
Commercial:               
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans$12,559,790 $149,501 1.19%$12,520,241 $142,769 1.14%$12,215,592 $135,315 1.11%
Commercial PPP loans 17,195     28,923     43,658  1 0.00 
Commercial real estate:               
Construction and development 1,597,053  75,069 4.70  1,486,930  75,907 5.10  1,525,511  51,389 3.37 
Non-construction 8,642,025  119,711 1.39  8,464,017  108,445 1.28  8,052,673  99,329 1.23 
Home equity 337,016  7,728 2.29  332,698  7,573 2.28  328,822  7,055 2.15 
Residential real estate 2,505,545  11,434 0.46  2,372,383  11,585 0.49  2,235,459  11,023 0.49 
Premium finance receivables               
Commercial insurance loans 5,738,880  11,248 0.20  5,849,459  9,967 0.17  5,713,340  9,736 0.17 
Life insurance loans 8,125,802  707 0.01  8,090,998  704 0.01  8,004,856  696 0.01 
Consumer and other 42,165  400 0.95  50,836  498 0.98  47,702  484 1.01 
Total loans, net of unearned income$39,565,471 $375,798 0.95%$39,196,485 $357,448 0.91%$38,167,613 $315,028 0.83%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans$39,548,276 $375,798 0.95%$39,167,562 $357,448 0.91%$38,123,955 $315,027 0.83%
                
Total core loans (1)$22,978,183 $334,910 1.46%$22,490,701 $320,403 1.42%$21,697,055 $273,947 1.26%
Total niche loans (1) 16,570,093  40,888 0.25  16,676,861  37,045 0.22  16,426,900  41,080 0.25 
Total PPP loans 17,195     28,923     43,658  1 0.00 
                

(1)   See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(In thousands) Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022
Loan Balances:          
Commercial          
Nonaccrual $47,950 $35,579 $44,293 $32,436 $16,878
90+ days and still accruing    462  237    
60-89 days past due  10,755  21,128  24,641  16,789  1,294
30-59 days past due  95,593  56,696  34,917  14,120  31,889
Current  12,422,687  12,435,299  12,155,162  11,983,760  11,533,902
Total commercial $12,576,985 $12,549,164 $12,259,250 $12,047,105 $11,583,963
Commercial real estate          
Nonaccrual $11,196 $6,387 $10,477 $10,718 $12,301
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  20,539  2,244  6,041  6,771  2,648
30-59 days past due  72,680  30,675  29,971  34,220  30,141
Current  10,134,663  9,911,641  9,531,695  9,355,496  9,189,984
Total commercial real estate $10,239,078 $9,950,947 $9,578,184 $9,407,205 $9,235,074
Home equity          
Nonaccrual $1,190 $1,487 $1,320 $1,084 $1,747
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  116    125  154  199
30-59 days past due  1,118  2,152  848  930  545
Current  334,592  329,059  326,529  323,658  318,944
Total home equity $337,016 $332,698 $328,822 $325,826 $321,435
Residential real estate          
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies (1) $196,152 $164,788 $148,664 $113,856 $50,096
Nonaccrual  11,333  10,171  9,787  8,330  7,262
90+ days and still accruing  104        
60-89 days past due  74  4,364  2,149  534  293
30-59 days past due  19,183  9,982  15  147  18,808
Current  2,278,699  2,183,078  2,074,844  1,956,040  1,723,526
Total residential real estate $2,505,545 $2,372,383 $2,235,459 $2,078,907 $1,799,985
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty          
Nonaccrual $18,543 $13,470 $13,026 $13,303 $6,707
90+ days and still accruing  9,215  15,841  16,624  6,447  12,363
60-89 days past due  14,287  14,926  15,301  15,299  8,890
30-59 days past due  32,545