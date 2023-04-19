Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.60 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.50% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market Was Valued At US 2.58 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD 4.60 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 7.50% From 2023 To 2030. The analysed market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for agricultural water and the rapidly depleting freshwater supplies. However, a lack of knowledge about the importance of treating agricultural wastewater is anticipated to slow the industry. The analysed market is poised to take advantage of substantial development prospects brought about by increased investment and vigorous research in water treatment technology. The Asia-Pacific region now accounts for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the projected horizon. The report covers the period from 2017 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year, and provides information in terms of market size, estimations, and forecasts in terms of sales volume (K units) and revenue (million USD). The global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market is broken down into its component parts in this analysis. Product, application, and key player market sizes by region are also provided. We factored in the effects of both COVID-19 and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine when calculating the potential size of the market.

Segmentation Overview:

Regional Analysis:

China grows enough food to sustain 22 percent of the global population on only 7 percent of the world's farmland. Rice, cotton, potatoes, and other vegetables are among the many crops for which the country is the world leader in production. Therefore, there is a growing need for domestic agricultural wastewater treatment. As a result of rapid urbanization in the last decade, more than half of China's population currently resides in urban areas. The government's encouragement of economic growth has contributed to a rise in urbanization. This is likely to increase the need for new and better agricultural wastewater facilities. Due to rising pricing, increased demand, and the opening of new facilities, China's chicken output is forecast to rise in 2022, surpassing that of 2021. The ensuing pace of expansion is estimated to be close to 20%. However, total chicken exports to China are predicted to increase by 4% in 2019. Chinese farmers harvest roughly 212.84 million metric tons of rice in 2021. Meanwhile, China's wheat output hit a record high of 136.95 million metric tons. Growth of China's rice, wheat, and maize output slowed to a halt in 2015, leveled out in the years that followed, and then picked up again in 2021.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.50% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.60 Billion By Type Physical Solutions

Chemical Solutions

Biological Solutions By Application Crop

Non-crop By Pollutant Source Point Source

Nonpoint Source By Companies BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Kemira (Finland), Suez (France), Veolia (France), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Thermax Limited (India), Dow (US), IDEX (US), LEWA GmbH (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (US), Dover Corporation (US), ProMinent (Germany), Grundfos Holding A/S, (Denmark), Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (UK) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rapid advances in technology and the food sector have led to industrialisation.

Rapid growth in the automation and food safety industries has led to greater consumption of available freshwater resources. Wastewater from numerous sectors and agriculture has been dumped carelessly into freshwater sources, causing a biological imbalance. Multiple human activities contribute to polluting freshwater sources, including the existence of chemical waste that can spark fires in lakes. Therefore, there is a significant need for chemicals used in the treatment of agricultural wastewater before the water is released into a river or other water resource to remove pesticides and other dangerous contaminants.

The widespread application of fertilizers in agriculture.

Because it is the most important industry for developing countries, agriculture also uses a lot of water. A strong demand for agricultural wastewater treatment is expected to boost the use of fertilizers during this time period. Similar factors are expected to act as major growth drivers for the agricultural wastewater treatment market from 2023 to 2030. These include the rapidly depleting water resources worldwide, rising water pollution issues as a result of increased agricultural activities, an increase in the agriculture industry, an increase in fertilizer consumption, and an increase in population.

Restraints:

The key factor hindering the expansion of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market is the stringent environmental legislation enforced by various authorities such as the EPA. Manufacturers of water treatment chemicals now face strict regulatory limits due to rising public concern about the environmental impact of their products. These days, greener options are being promoted for use in water treatment chemical production. Due to the effectiveness of green alternative formulations under harsh conditions, manufacturers have a hard time coming up with a suitable replacement for regular formulas. Also, the likelihood of bio-fouling rises when environmentally friendly chemical formulations are used, requiring a higher concentration of biocides and lowering the system's overall efficiency.This report examines opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, shifting market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, application niches and dominance, product approvals, and product forecasts in the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market. Contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief on the Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market, and our experts will assist you in making educated decisions in order to expand your share of that market.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

BASF SE (Germany)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Kemira (Finland)

Suez (France)

Veolia (France)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Thermax Limited (India)

Dow (US)

IDEX (US)

LEWA GmbH (Germany)

Ingersoll Rand (US)

Dover Corporation (US)

ProMinent (Germany)

Grundfos Holding A/S, (Denmark)

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (UK)

By Type:

Physical Solutions

Chemical Solutions

Biological Solutions

Pollutant Source:

Point Source

Nonpoint Source

By Application:

Crop

Non-crop

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

