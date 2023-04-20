Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market witnessing substantial growth, with a projected value of USD 7.5 billion at a CAGR of 7.8% | Market.us study

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market size is expected to be worth around USD 7.5 Billion by 2032 from USD 3.6 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The demand for advanced vehicles is driving the market for intelligent all-wheel drive systems. The rapid advancement of fresh technology will cause certain structural changes in the automobile industry. The growing need for enhanced vehicle performance, particularly in adverse weather, is driving this market. Furthermore, customers are becoming more aware of safety in the cars while buying them, and they are willing to pay extra for these safety features, this factor will encourage the manufacturers to produce this intelligent all-wheel drive system for their vehicles.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request an Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market sample report at https://market.us/report/intelligent-all-wheel-drive-system-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type, in 2022, front-wheel drive by default was dominated by product type.

by default was dominated by product type. By Vehicle Type, the SUV segment dominated the largest market share in Vehicle Type Analysis

dominated the largest market share in Vehicle Type Analysis In 2022, the North America region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42% .

region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

Factors affecting the growth of the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the intelligent all-wheel drive system industry. Some of these factors include:

Technological developments: The expansion of the Intelligent AWD System sector depends on technological developments. Modifications in sensor technology, and software engineering, can improve the effectiveness of Intelligent AWD Systems, creating a more efficient and accurate.

The expansion of the Intelligent AWD System sector depends on technological developments. Modifications in sensor technology, and software engineering, can improve the effectiveness of Intelligent AWD Systems, creating a more efficient and accurate. Cost: The price of Intelligent AWD systems might have an impact on the sector's expansion. Vehicle manufacturers are more likely to use the technology as it gets more affordable and more available to them. Also, as the price of the technology lowers, people can buy it more easily, driving up demand for the technology.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/intelligent-all-wheel-drive-system-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market

Rising Adoption of EV: The adoption of electric vehicles is increasing as a consequence of rising environmental awareness and attempts to encourage environment-conscious transportation. It is now easier than ever for people to connect and access information via the Internet.

The adoption of electric vehicles is increasing as a consequence of rising environmental awareness and attempts to encourage environment-conscious transportation. It is now easier than ever for people to connect and access information via the Internet. Connectivity with advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving technologies: Intelligent all-wheel drive integration with ADAS and automated driving technologies is becoming more prevalent. In order for ADAS and autonomous driving technologies to operate properly, these systems have to be able to give accurate and reliable data on dynamic systems. AWD systems can improve fuel efficiency by optimizing power distribution to the wheels and can also reduce emissions by allowing vehicles to operate more efficiently in different driving conditions.

Market Growth

The rising demand for cars with cutting-edge safety and driver-assistance systems is one of the major factors influencing market expansion. Intelligent AWD systems may improve a vehicle's stabilization and grip control, enhancing both its overall performance and security. The market for intelligent AWD systems is anticipated to rise as more consumers set a greater priority on safety when making vehicle selections. The rising demand for crossover and sports vehicles is another factor boosting market expansion.

Regional Analysis

The North American region dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 42%. Due to increasing consumer demand for AWD systems in the US and Canada as well as strict government fuel efficiency regulations. Europe accounted for a substantial portion of the worldwide market in 2022 due to increased customer desire for enhanced security features and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as rigorous government laws regulating carbon emissions. In this area, revenues from intelligent AWD system automobiles have increased in recent years.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 3.6 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 7.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.8% North America Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

AWD systems are becoming increasingly popular owing to increase market demand for higher vehicle performance, customer consciousness of safety features in vehicles, and the rising requirements for EVs. Users are willing to pay more for cars with AWD systems, which provide better handling and traction, especially in poor weather or risky driving situations.

Market Restraints

More costly – It costs more at the time of initial purchase. Due to its complication compared to a two-wheel drive, AWD is more expensive to maintain. If there is a problem with the vehicle, users who are purchasing a used automobile without a guarantee may have to pay a significant sum.

– It costs more at the time of initial purchase. Due to its complication compared to a two-wheel drive, AWD is more expensive to maintain. If there is a problem with the vehicle, users who are purchasing a used automobile without a guarantee may have to pay a significant sum. Poor fuel efficiency – Most AWD systems have extremely low fuel efficiency in addition to the extra cost when buying the car. AWD cars use four to ten percent more fuel than their two-wheel-drive counterparts because they are heavier and require the engine to transfer power to all wheels.

Market Opportunities

One of the main factors driving development in the global intelligent all-wheel drive system market is the rising popularity of luxury and high-performance cars, many of which have cutting-edge all-wheel drive systems. Moreover, as the use of electric cars rises, the need for intelligent all-wheel drive systems is predicted to rise as well, as these systems may improve the efficiency and range of electric vehicles. The usage of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies is expected to increase the demand for intelligent all-wheel drive systems since these systems can provide the reliable and precise vehicle data essential to these technologies' correct operation.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=100123

Report Segmentation of the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market

Product Type Insight

The front wheels of a car are powered by the engine using a technique known as front-wheel drive. In comparison to rear-wheel drive systems, where the situation is the opposite, it. With four-wheel drive cars, the engine and gearbox are often positioned transversely in the front of the vehicle, powering the front two wheels, which then propel the vehicle forward separately. Rear-wheel drive is the practice of driving a vehicle's rear wheels in order to propel it forward. The car's front wheels may move since they get the lowest amount of power.

Vehicle Type Insight

Sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and other vehicle types are included in this segment. In 2022, the SUV sector was the largest revenue contributor across the field. In order to improve driving characteristics and increase safety by preventing understeer and oversteer situations, SUVs typically use sophisticated all-wheel drive systems. Moreover, these systems enhance driving dynamics by providing more accurate torque distribution across all wheels for improved grip conditions. Also, the system constantly checks the wheel speed sensors to ensure that they are all rotating at the appropriate speeds as required by the tires for the best performance under different driving conditions.

Recent Development of the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System Market

In 2021- The Launch of the new Generation 5 all-wheel drive technology from Borgwarner Inc. is anticipated in 2021.The new innovation aim to supply greater traction and torque transfer, high fuel effectiveness, and minimum pollution.

In 2021- The latest PowerLine 8-speed automatic gearbox for vehicles offer in 2021, As per the ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The innovative transmission, which has an intelligent all-wheel drive system, is essential for operation and traction on a wide range of terrain.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/intelligent-all-wheel-drive-system-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on the Product Type

Front Wheel Drive by Default

Four-Wheel Drive by Default

Rear Wheel Drive by Default

Other Product Types

Based on Vehicle Type

SUV

Sedan

Sports Car

Other Vehicle Types

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The two market leaders, who together held a large market share, were BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG. These businesses are well-known in the automotive sector and have made significant R&D investments in order to create cutting-edge intelligent AWD systems. Companies competed on the basis of product innovation, technical improvements, and price tactics in the highly competitive market for intelligent AWD systems. Because of the increasing demand for high-performance automobiles and developments in automotive technology, the market is expected to massively expand over the coming years. Some of the major players include:

ZF Friedrichshafen

Continental

Magna International

Borgwarner

Jtekt Corporation

American Axle Manufacturing

Eaton Corporation

GKN

Dana Holding Corporation

Orelikon

Ford

Other key Players

Browse More Related Reports:

In-wheel Motors Market was valued at USD 808 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4,411 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% during the forecast period.

Grinding Wheel market was valued at USD 3600 million in 2023 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Aircraft wheels market is expected to grow from USD 8,471.74 million in 2022 to USD 14,142.18 million by 2032; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Robotic wheelchairs market will be valued at USD 115.8 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 314.29 million growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2023 and 2032.



Car Tire Market size reached US$ 590.1 Bn in 2022. Looking forward, Market.us expects the market to reach US$ 969.2 Bn by 2033.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: