Rising Growth in Soluble Dietary Fiber Market Expected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Soluble Dietary Fiber market will attain a value of USD 4.99 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast (2022-2030). The need for food ingredients such as Soluble Dietary Fiber as a food-nutritional component is growing rapidly in tandem with rising global population and wellbeing. To improve their lifestyles and fitness, consumers are spending more money on healthier meals. People are now more aware of the advantages of Soluble Dietary Fiber in promoting an active lifestyle. Treatment of several diseases is effective when a diet is high in Soluble Dietary Fiber. Soluble fiber-rich diets are advantageous for diabetics because they slow down stomach emptying and avoid sudden rises in blood sugar levels. By enhancing the release of satiety hormones and slowing digestion, soluble fiber also treats diarrhoea, constipation and inflammatory bowel diseases. It also aids in calorie restriction.

According to the SkyQuest's, Resistant maltodextrin, inulin and oligofructose can help lower food's overall calorie content without impairing flavour or texture in addition to the satiety effects of soluble fiber. Consumer diets and lifestyles have changed as a result of rapid industrialization, urbanization, economic growth, and globalization, which has a negative impact on the health and nutritional status of inhabitants in emerging countries. Increased disease occurrences are linked to growing health consciousness.

Dietary fiber is a term used to describe plant-based polysaccharides, a type of indigestible carbohydrate. The enzymes released by the digestive tract do not hydrolyze these compounds. They fall into two main groups, soluble and insoluble dietary fiber and are a crucial component of a healthy and balanced diet. Soluble dietary fiber contains more water than insoluble fiber.

The Fruits and Vegetables Segment is Anticipated to Increase the Market Due to the Increased Use of Fiber

The segment for fruits and vegetables is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increased use of fiber from fruits and vegetables in the treatment of digestive health, cardiovascular health, healthy blood glucose levels, satiety and weight management as well as the high content of soluble dietary fiber like inulin, pectin, and beta-glucan in fruits and vegetables as compared to other crops are factors that are responsible for the segment's growth. Furthermore, over the coming few years, the market is expected to be driven by the rising need for nutritious and useful food products.

The North American region is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for Soluble Dietary Fiber. The significant market share of soluble dietary fiber in North America is attributed to a number of factors, including the rise in chronic diseases, the consumption of functional foods, the demand for products that are nutritious and healthy, consumer expectations for innovation in food products and the health and wellness trend.

Inulin Segment Is Expanding at the Fastest Rate Due to the Increasing Availability of Pharmaceuticals

The market is dominated by the inulin segment. A soluble fiber called inulin can be found in many plants. Chicory roots are a common source of inulin, which is utilized in pharmaceuticals. Diabetes, constipation, diarrhoea and weight loss can all be treated with inulin. It is also a tool for administering medicinal drugs. There are powder and capsule supplements for inulin.

Asia Pacific led the market for Soluble Dietary Fiber. The increasing consumption of soluble fiber across Asia Pacific is ascribed to an increase in people's awareness of their health and well-being. The region's market is expanding due to the presence of a manufacturing hub and the rising demand from the food and beverage processing sectors for Soluble Dietary Fiber.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Soluble Dietary Fiber market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Soluble Dietary Fiber Market

In April 2022, Tate & Lyle paid USD 237 million for the Chinese prebiotic company Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological. With the acquisition, Tate & Lyle was able to further its objective of developing into a growth-focused provider of food and beverage solutions while fortifying its participation in the fast-growing Soluble Dietary Fiber industry.

In July 2021, Cargill, Inc. were spent USD 45 million to add soluble fibers to its lineup of starches, sweeteners, and texturizers for use in Europe. The company has been working on producing soluble fiber with this funding, enabling food producers to enhance the nutritional characteristics of their products by using fewer calories and sugars.

