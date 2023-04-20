PHIT Canada Launches to Promote Physical Activity for All Canadian Kids

CANMORE, Alberta, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHIT Canada, a non-profit organization founded by Karl Talbot who is President of TALK Enterprises, has officially launched with a mission to ensure that all Canadian kids get physical activity every day. 82% of Canadians are considered inactive, with one in three Canadian adults and kids now considered obese. This number is projected to increase to over 50% by 2040. Poor lifestyle choices learned during grade school and the growing epidemic of inactivity could lead to serious health conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and several types of cancer.



PHIT Canada aims to address this national health crisis by promoting physical activity and getting kids to move. Talbot, a world award winner filmmaker, is also currently completing a world documentary movie titled "INactive," which portrays the urgency of getting our kids and populations active.

PHIT Canada aims to make physical activity accessible and affordable for all Canadians, regardless of socioeconomic status or location. The organization will be working with all educators to designate schools as PHIT Canada Certified schools. Schools that will support the whole school population in becoming more active. The organization will be supporting local community centers and sports organizations to provide more children with opportunities and support to engage in regular physical activity and learn about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

"We believe that every child should be supported in being physically active, whether in self-initiated unstructured physical activity at home, in physical education at school or sports programs," said Dr. Peter Rawlek. "Through our work at PHIT Canada, we will build relationships for all children and teens with being physically active. PHIT Canada, we will empower adults and teachers in this work."

Humania Assurance is PHIT Canada's first partner and sponsor. "Promoting health and wellness has always been at the core to Humania’s values. As an 'Organization that Supports Healthy Living' for many years now, we truly believe that the health of our employees, clients, and all Canadians start with implementing healthy habits with our children. This partnership stems from our mutual goal to empower today and future generations into living their best lives. We believe that by working together, we can help more individuals and communities achieve better health and quality of life," said Humania’s CEO Marc Peliel.

For more information about PHIT Canada, visit their website at www.phitcanada.org

Contact:

Danielle Pointon

Email: talk2us@phitcanada.org