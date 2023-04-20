Latin American Flow Cytometry Market Report 2022: Adoption of Recombinant DNA Technology for Antibody Production Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product & Service (Analyzer, Sorter, Consumables, Software), Application (Research, (Clinical- Cancer, Hematology), Industrial), End User (Biotech, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin American flow cytometry market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 379 million by 2027 from USD 269 million in 2022.

The growing prevalence of cancer and HIV/ AIDS, growing research activities which adopt flow cytometry techniques, and an increase in the innovation efforts to develop technologically advanced instruments and software are prominently driving the growth of the Latin American Flow cytometry market. However, the high cost of flow cytometry products such as instruments and consumables, is a major factor that is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The reagents and consumables subsegment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Latin American Flow Cytometry market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2021, the reagents and consumables subsegment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as continuous demand for flow cytometry reagents for diagnostic applications and growing research activities that use flow cytometry techniques are expected to favor the growth of this market.

Mexico: The fastest-growing country in the Latin American Flow cytometry market

The Mexican market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable trade agreements to support the availability of flow cytometry products in the country and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry are expected to support market growth in the country.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Cancer and Hiv/Aids

Research Activities Such as Drug Discovery Using Flow Cytometry Techniques

Use of Flow Cytometry in Regenerative Medicine

Technological Advancements Such as Multicolor Fluorescence, Compact Design, and Automation in Flow Cytometry Instruments

Restraints

High Cost of Instruments and Consumables

Opportunities

Adoption of Recombinant DNA Technology for Antibody Production

International Collaborations in Biotechnology

Challenges

Shortage of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $269 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $379 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Latin America

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Latin American Flow Cytometry Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents and Consumables

6.2.1 Growing R&D to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Cell Analyzers

6.3.1.1 High-Range Cell Analyzers

6.3.1.1.1 Adoption of High-Range Cell Analyzers Among End-users in Larger Economies to Drive Growth

6.3.1.2 Mid-Range Cell Analyzers

6.3.1.2.1 Availability of Compact and High-Performance Analyzers to Support Growth

6.3.1.3 Low-Range Cell Analyzers

6.3.1.3.1 Low-Range Analyzers Widely Adopted Among Price-Sensitive End-users

6.3.2 Cell Sorters

6.3.2.1 High-Range Cell Sorters

6.3.2.1.1 High Cost and Budgetary Limitations to Restrain Growth

6.3.2.2 Mid-Range Cell Sorters

6.3.2.2.1 Cost-Efficiency and Frequent Product Launches for Mid-Range Sorters to Drive Growth

6.3.2.3 Low-Range Cell Sorters

6.3.2.3.1 Research Facilities and Small-Scale Diagnostic Labs to be Major End-users of Low-Range Sorters

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Flow Cytometry Services Ensure Workflow Continuity and Maximize Performance

6.5 Software

6.5.1 Technological Advancements in Software to Drive Market Growth

6.6 Accessories

6.6.1 Procedural Benefits Offered by Flow Cytometry Accessories to Support Market Growth

7 Latin American Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

7.2.1 Growing Technological Advancements in Cell-Based Assays to Drive Growth

7.3 Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

7.3.1 High Reliability and Measurement Consistency to Support Growth

8 Latin American Flow Cytometry Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic and Research Institutes

8.2.1 Increasing Research Activities Expected to Drive Growth

8.3 Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.3.1 Use of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Cancer Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.4.1 Increasing Investments in Drug Discovery and Development to Support Market Growth

9 Latin American Flow Cytometry Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Applications

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

9.2.1.1 Drug Discovery

9.2.1.1.1 Growing Use of Flow Cytometry Instruments in Drug Discovery Cycle to Support Growth

9.2.1.2 Stem Cell Research

9.2.1.2.1 Increasing Focus on Stem Cell Research to Drive Demand for Flow Cytometry Products

9.2.1.3 in Vitro Toxicity Testing

9.2.1.3.1 Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry in Drug Discovery and Development to Support Growth

9.2.2 Immunology

9.2.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious and Autoimmune Diseases to Support Growth

9.2.3 Cell Sorting

9.2.3.1 Technologically Advanced Cell Sorters to Drive Market Growth

9.2.4 Apoptosis

9.2.4.1 Growing Use of Apoptosis Assays to Support Growth

9.2.5 Cell Cycle Analysis

9.2.5.1 Use of Flow Cytometry to Detect Chromosomal Abnormalities to Drive Growth

9.2.6 Cell Viability

9.2.6.1 Growing Use of Cell Viability Assays in Research to Drive Growth

9.2.7 Cell Counting

9.2.7.1 Flow Cytometry Permits Easy Differentiation of Cells Via Scattering or Staining

9.2.8 Other Research Applications

9.3 Clinical Applications

9.3.1 Cancer

9.3.1.1 Growing Use of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Cancer Prediction to Drive Growth

9.3.2 Hematology

9.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Hematology Applications to Drive Growth

9.3.3 Autoimmune Diseases

9.3.3.1 Adoption of Flow Cytometry for Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics to Drive Growth

9.3.4 Organ and Tissue Transplantation

9.3.4.1 Growing Demand for Organ Transplants to Drive Market Growth

9.3.5 Other Clinical Applications

9.4 Industrial Applications

9.4.1 Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Food and Dairy Industries to Drive Growth

10 Latin American Flow Cytometry Market, by Country



11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Bd (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Biolegend, Inc. (Part of Perkinelmer)

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cytek Biosciences

Danaher Corporation

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Luminex Corporation (A Diasorin Company)

Miltenyi Biotec

Sartorius Ag

Sony Biotechnology Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation)

Sysmex Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Union Biometrica, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj8vtn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment