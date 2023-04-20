Human Milk Oligosaccharides Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for HMOs in Infant Formula Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) at a global level was valued at USD 159.9 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The primary factors responsible for market revenue growth are the increasing demand for HMOs in infant formula, the ability of HMOs to protect against neonatal infections, and the growing demand for food supplements. Breast milk is known to contain various bioactive substances like hormones, immunoglobulins, and oligosaccharides, which provide optimal nutrition for newborns.



HMOs are known to strengthen the gut and have been proven scientifically to aid in digestion and immunity, which are closely related to the gut. The recent advancement in science has enabled the advantages of HMOs to be accessed through dietary supplements throughout one's life. The growing concern of consumers worldwide for gut health has resulted in a lucrative opportunity for market players to develop innovative gut health products.



The increased popularity of the synthesis production of HMOs is expected to drive revenue growth in the market during the forecast period.

However, the complexity of HMOs makes their translational study challenging, and finding homogeneous material from nature is difficult. The cost of production is a primary factor that could negatively impact the revenue growth of the market. Majority of HMOs are found only in human milk, and synthesizing homogeneous HMOs is extremely important.

Moreover, identifying these complex glycans in milk samples requires the use of cutting-edge analytical techniques and technology.



Recent market trends have shown an increased interest in HMOs due to their role in boosting the health of infants and adults. HMO consumption has been found to benefit gastrointestinal and immunological physiological systems through several in vitro, in vivo, and clinical investigations.

HMOs have also impacted several organ systems, such as respiratory, central neurological, circulatory, locomotor, and urinary systems. Although their large-scale production is currently confined to 2' Fucosyllactose (2'FL) and Lacto-N-Neotetraose (LNnT), which are synthesized by fermentation and used as fortifiers in infant formula, HMOs have become increasingly popular in baby formula and other functional meals due to their excellent influence on human health.



Increasing demand for HMOs in infant formula



The market for HMOs in infant formula is expected to experience revenue growth due to rising demand. HMOs have been found to have numerous benefits for infant health, particularly for gut microbial colonization and proliferation by assisting the Bifidobacterium genus. Despite the fact that over 200 HMOs have been identified and classified, only a few can be produced in sufficient quantities for use in newborn formula. HMOs also help to improve digestive and immunological systems and prevent the life-threatening intestinal illness Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) in extremely low-birth-weight infants. Human milk is 6 to 10 times less likely to cause NEC in preterm newborns than formula. This has been shown in a variety of studies involving in vitro tissue culture models, in vivo preclinical animal models, and human mother-infant cohort studies.



High production costs



A major factor that is likely to restrain the growth of the HMO market is the high cost of production. The use of chemical and enzyme synthesis in the production of HMOs requires significant time and money. Expensive substrates such as glycosyl transferases, which are used in the production of enzymes, contribute to the high cost of HMOs. Infant formula manufacturers have turned to prebiotics like fructooligosaccharides and galactooligosaccharides as an alternative to HMOs due to their lower cost and widespread availability. Although these alternatives are functionally similar to HMOs, they limit the revenue growth of the market.



Kay Takeaways:



The global HMO market is divided into several product segments, including fucosyllactose, sialyllactose, lacto-n-tetraose, and lacto-n-neotetraose. The lacto-n-neoteraose segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 due to its prebiotic benefits, which make it attractive to food and beverage manufacturers. Lacto-n-neoteraose is found in human milk and has many health benefits for newborns. It is considered safe and well-tolerated in infants and is commonly added to baby formula as a functional component. The fucosyllactose segment is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period because of its ability to modify gut microbiota and contribute to healthy digestion. It is prevalent in human milk and has potential applications in food due to its beneficial effects.



The global HMO market is also segmented by application, including functional food and beverages, infant formula, food supplements, and others. The infant formula segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 due to the growing demand for HMOs in designing infant formulas.

HMOs have various beneficial qualities, such as infection prevention, prebiotic effects, memory improvement, brain development, and gut health maintenance. Infants receiving HMO-enriched formula had decreased morbidity and medication use compared to those who did not. The functional food and beverages segment is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period due to the multiple health benefits of HMOs and their applications in various formulations.



The HMO market is also divided by distribution channel, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacies, mass merchandisers, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channels.

The drug store or pharmacy segment is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period due to the convenience features they offer, such as longer shop hours and drive-through locations. Consumers typically obtain prescription medications and other medical essentials, such as infant formula, from local pharmacies, which is likely to promote the development of this segment.



Regional Analysis:



The global market for HMO is expected to see varying levels of revenue growth across different regions during the forecast period. In North America, the largest share of revenue is anticipated due to the presence of key market players and technical advancements in the region. Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from the increasing health consciousness among customers in the US, where a significant proportion of grocery shoppers are aware of the benefits of HMOs in functional foods and beverages.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to experience a rapid growth rate in revenue due to factors such as population growth, increased disposable income, and growing awareness about health and hygiene in the region. In China, for instance, the government has reported improved health awareness among individuals, with many consumers adopting healthy lifestyles and investing in organic and functional foods.



In Europe, the market for HMO is expected to rise at a steady rate, primarily driven by growing demand for infant food, as well as the presence of a significant number of HMO producers and regulatory approvals for HMO as a component in infant formula. Two HMOs, FL and LNnT, have received positive outcomes in their food safety evaluations and have been cleared by the European Commission for use in infants as follow-on formula, food for specific medical purposes, and in meals and dietary supplements for adults.





