Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity

The global market for Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Communication-Based Train Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Train Control segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$882.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



ABB

Alstom S.A

Aselsan A.S

Bombardier Inc

CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited

DEUTA-WERKE GmbH

EKE-Electronics Ltd

Hitachi Ltd

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Strukton Rail AB

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rail Projects, Passenger and Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Global Rail Freight and Passenger Rail in for 2020 and 2021

Rail Industry Gets Supercharged to Take Center-Stage in International Travel in Post-COVID-19 Scenario

Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Train Control Management System (TCMS): An Introduction

Types of TCMS

Components of TCMS

Market Outlook

Market Restraints & Challenges

Lower Emissions Emerge as Incentive for Rail Travel, Driving TCMS Opportunities

GHG Intensity of Passenger Transport Modes: 2019

COMPETITION

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Signaling Market: 2019

Strong Focus on Asia

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Popularity of Autonomous Decentralized Train Control and Management System

Technology Advancements & Improvements Gear Adoption

Startups Gain Space in TCMS Market

Rise in Infrastructure Development Projects Presents Opportunities

Select Brownfield and Greenfield CBTC Projects: 2018-2023

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Trigger Opportunities

Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger Kilometers) by Region for 2018 and 2019

High-Speed Rail Network Witnesses Quantum Leap Forward over Decades

Rise in Penetration of Cloud-Based Systems

Importance of TCMS in Preventing Train Accidents

Regional Government Initiatives Bolster Growth

ERTMS Favors Adoption of TCMS

China: High-Speed Network Expansion to Extend Opportunities

Indian Government's Private Train Initiative to Bolster Prospects

Russian Railways' Ongoing Shift towards Digital Technologies Augurs Well

Metro Rail Projects Trigger Opportunities

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

Rapid Urbanization and Expanding Railway Infrastructure Steers the Deployment of TCMS

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway Infrastructure: Potential for Growth

Rising Implementation of Smart TCMS

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity

