Global Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies Presents Growth Opportunity

The global market for Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Communication-Based Train Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Train Control segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Train Control and Management Systems (TCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$882.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
