3 Key Insights Unleashing the US$ 80 Bn Global Energy Drinks Market Bonanza. Will it be able to achieve the target? Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by surging demand for Energy Drinks as a potential energy booster to improve cognitive and physical performance along with the change in lifestyle, eating, taste, and drinking patterns among consumers, the Global Energy Drinks Market is Forecasted to reach nearly US$ 80 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

Energy drinks are beverages that contain a high level of stimulant ingredients like caffeine, ginseng, guarana, taurine, and others as well as sugar, vitamins or carnitine, and others. These products are promoted to boost energy levels and enhance physical performance and mental alertness.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Growing Popularity of Energy-Boosting Drinks Among Consumers Encourage Market Growth

Energy Drinks are widely popular among the young and working population as functional drinks that boost physical energy and uplift mental alertness. The increasing demand for ready-to-drink and on-the-go drinks coupled with the availability of a wide variety of different flavored energy drinks are expected to propel the growth of the Global Energy Drinks Market. However, increasing health concerns related to the consumption of energy drinks may hamper the growth of the market. According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Energy Drinks Market – valued at around nearly US$ 50 Bn by 2022 – is expected to grow to around US$ 80 Bn opportunity by 2028.

2. Increasing Consumption of Different Flavored Energy Drinks is Driving the Market Growth

The demand for nutritional and healthy beverage options such as energy drinks is increasing which offer benefits such as enhanced performance, alertness, boost energy levels, improved physical endurance, and others among consumers, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. In addition, products that offer zero-calorie, sugar-free, free from glucose, and high fructose are gaining attention among obese people, athletes, health-conscious consumers, and others. The increase in health-conscious consumers and the growing demand for convenient and on-the-go drinks is likely to augment the growth of the market. The below graph depicts the perceived desirable effects of energy drinks among Malaysian consumers.

3. Health Concerns Related to Energy Drinks are the Most Significant Barrier to the Growth of the Market

Energy drinks contain a high amount of caffeine and other ingredients which may lead to harmful impacts on health such as may increase heart rate, blood pressure, and sugar level, and may increase the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gout, and other health problems. The increase in awareness and concerns regarding the harmful impact of excessive consumption of energy drinks on health among consumers may decrease the demand for the product in the market. The below graph depicts the maximum change in systolic blood pressure was significantly greater after energy drink consumption compared to placebo intake.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

By Product Type

Drinks

Shots

Mixers

By Packaging Type

Cans

Bottles

Others

By End-Users

Kids

Teenagers

Adults

Geriatric population

By Flavor

Unflavored

Flavored

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Vending Machines

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America

USA Canada Mexico



Europe

Germany UK France Spain Italy



Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia



LAMEA

Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AriZona Beverages USA

National Beverage Corp.

Red Bull

Monster Energy Company

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Amway Corp.

NOS Energy Company

