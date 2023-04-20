Global E. Coli Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of PCR Testing to Propel the Market

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E. Coli Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for E. Coli Testing estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Environmental Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clinical Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $581.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The E. Coli Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$581.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$703.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors:
- Accugen Laboratories, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- DiaSorin SpA
- Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- InstantLabs
- Luminex Corporation
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Mobidiag
- Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Romer Labs, Inc.
- Vivione Biosciences, Inc.
