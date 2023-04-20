Global Authentication Services Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of Stringent Data Security Regulations Worldwide Enhances Demand for Authentication Services

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Authentication Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Authentication Services estimated at US$837.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Compliance Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.4% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Subscription Keys Management segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR
The Authentication Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 16.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors:
- Bell Canada
- Entrust Datacard Corporation
- Gemalto NV
- Global Cloud Xchange Group Ltd.
- Interoute Communications Ltd.
- Tata Communications Ltd.
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$837.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3500 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Authentication Services Market: Prelude
- Global Authentication Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019
- Authentication Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rapid Increase in Number of Digital Identities: Need for Authentication Services
- Identity Authentication and Fraud Solutions Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- With Digital Identities on the Rise, Threat of Identity Fraud/Threat Increases, Giving Impetus to the Market for Authentication Services
- Identity Theft Statistics: In a Nutshell
- Number of Identity Fraud Victims (in Millions) and Fraud Losses (in US$ Billion) in the US for the Period 2012-2017
- Number of Identity Theft Complaints in the US for 2015-2018
- Identity Theft Complaints in the US by Nature of Crime for 2018
- Leading Canadian Banks Unveil Blockchain-Based Digital Identity Service
- A Glance at Popular Authentication Technologies
- Adoption of Stringent Data Security Regulations Worldwide Enhance Demand for Authentication Services
- A Review of Data Protection Laws by Country
- GDPR: The Most Significant Data Protection Regulation Set to Transform Digital Authentication
- Two-Factor Authentication: Ideal for Complying with GDPR Requirements
- Multi-Factor Authentication Services Market: An Overview
- Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019
- A Review of Select Multi-Factor Authentication Software
- Cloud-based Multi-Factor Authentication Continues to Evolve
- Multi-Factor Authentication Helps in Strengthening Cloud App Security
- Two-Factor Authentication: Offering Additional Layer of Security
- Digitalization and Virtualization in SMBs Drive Demand for Two-Factor Authentication
- A Glance at Select Two-Factor Authentication Solutions and Hardware
- Highly Regulated Industries Turn to Security Tokens for Higher Level of Security
- Hard Tokens VS Soft Tokens
- Increasing Number of Mobile Devices with Integrated Biometric Sensors: Potential Growth for Authentication Services Market
- Global Biometric Smartphones Market: Shipments of Smartphones with Biometrics Technology as % of Total Smartphones for the Period 2017-2021
- Global Mobile Biometrics Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Mobile Devices User Authentication Services: A Promising Market
- Increasing Rate of Online Frauds and Cyber Attacks Drive Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication Services
- Continuous Increase in Mobile Fraud: Fraud Transactions on Mobile Devices as % of Total Fraud Transactions for 2015-2019
- Mobile Authentication Opportunity in China: An Overview
- Managed Public Key Infrastructure Services: Enabling Strong Authentication of Digital Identities
- Compliance Management Services: Vital Part of Security Administration
- Strong Authentication Essential for PCI DSS Compliance
- MFA Helps U.S. Government Contractors to Achieve DFARS Compliance
- HIPAA Compliance: Two Factor Authentication Holds Significance
- BFSI: A Prominent Major End-Use Market for Authentication Services
- Biometrics Adoptions Gains Momentum in Banking & Financial Services Industry
- Public Sector Organizations Increasingly Opt for Multi-Factor Authentication Services
- Rapid Growth of eCommerce Sector: Lucrative Opportunities in Store for Authentication Services Market
- Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Mobile Authentication: Enabling eCommerce Market to Increase Consumer Confidence
- Big Data Aids in Strengthening Authentication Process
- Innovations & Advancements
- Symbol-to-Accept: Latest Innovation in the Mobile Authentication Space
- Biometric Innovations Favoring Mobile Payments Market
- Innovations in Biometric Authentication Field: A Snapshot
- Advent of Offline Alternative Option for Aadhaar-based Biometric Authentication
- Personal Authentication Technology: A Review of Select Innovations
- Silent Authentication: Potential for Adoption in eCommerce Market
- Authentication Technology Advancements Aid in Safer Transactions
- Real-time Captcha Technique Plays a Critical Role in Improving Biometric Authentication
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Authentication Service
- Central Authentication Service (CAS): A Single Sign-On Protocol for the Web
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
