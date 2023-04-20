Global Floriculture Market is Expected to Reach $97.8 Billion by 2030: Players Include The Kariki Group, Dummen Orange, Syngenta Flowers and Multiflora

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floriculture Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global floriculture market and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

The Kariki Group

Dummen Orange

Syngenta Flowers, Inc.

Karuturi Global Limited

Oserian Development Company Limited

Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG.

Marginpar BV

Ruparelia Group

Multiflora Ltd.

Karen Roses

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture and includes the cultivation of flowering plants, bedding plants, house plants, and ornamental plants for nurseries, gardens, and green houses. The term also includes the production of flowering plants through budding, cutting, grafting, and seeds.

These plants are used as raw material for manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products such as facial creams and perfumes. Floriculture crops are also utilized in pharmaceutical industry in the production of medicines.



Floriculture trade has become important in many countries across the globe with almost 45 to 50 countries active in the production of flowers on a large scale. Thailand, the U.S., China, the Netherlands, and the U.K. are the top countries in terms of the production value. India is one of the major countries interested to emerge as an important production base for floriculture output in the near future.



Based on application, floriculture market is bifurcated into decoration and industrial segments. In industrial segment, floriculture finds its application in cosmetics, perfumes, and pharmaceutical industry. In 2021, decoration segment held dominant position in the global floriculture market and contributed 75.4%, in terms of revenue.



Among regions, in 2021, Europe held dominant position in the global floriculture market and contributed revenue share of 40.3%. Factors such as increasing production of cut flowers plants and pot plants in the region is predicted to major driver for the growth of Europe floriculture market in the near future.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global floriculture market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global floriculture market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, producers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global floriculture market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD54.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD97.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Floriculture Market, By Product Type:

Cut Flowers

Pot Plants

Cut Foliage

Bedding Plants

Others

Global Floriculture Market, By Application:

Decoration

Industrial

