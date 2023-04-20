Global Dermal Filler Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Filler Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for dermal fillers was valued at approximately $3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach $5.3 billion during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Galderma
- Merz Aesthetics
- Teoxane
- Huadong Medicine
- Croma-Pharma
- Cytophil
- Fillmed
- Hugel
- Huons Global
- Medytox
- Prollenium Medical Technologies
- Suneva Medical
The comprehensive report on the global dermal filler market covers both hyaluronic acid (HA) and synthetic dermal filler markets, along with corresponding procedure data segmented by filler type.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL DERMAL FILLER MARKET INSIGHTS
The global dermal filler market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, such as injectables. With the popularity of "lunchtime" procedures, more people from all genders and age groups are seeking ways to diminish facial wrinkles. Social media, preventative treatments, and a general interest in facial aesthetics are also contributing to the growth. Moreover, the temporary effect of the procedure ensures customer retention and secures future growth in the market.
GLOBAL DERMAL FILLER MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global dermal filler market was dominated by Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and Merz Aesthetics.
Allergan, now an AbbVie company, held the dominant position in the global dermal filler market with its JUVEDERM line of hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers. The brand's various formulations have undergone multiple updates and improvements over the years, helping to maintain its popularity. In August 2022, Allergan received FDA approval for JUVEDERM VOLUX XC, which is specifically indicated for improving jawline definition in adults.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market
- Synthetic Dermal Filler Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
