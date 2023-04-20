Global Dermal Filler Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Filler Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for dermal fillers was valued at approximately $3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach $5.3 billion during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Galderma

Merz Aesthetics

Teoxane

Huadong Medicine

Croma-Pharma

Cytophil

Fillmed

Hugel

Huons Global

Medytox

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Suneva Medical

The comprehensive report on the global dermal filler market covers both hyaluronic acid (HA) and synthetic dermal filler markets, along with corresponding procedure data segmented by filler type.



MARKET DATA INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL DERMAL FILLER MARKET INSIGHTS



The global dermal filler market is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, such as injectables. With the popularity of "lunchtime" procedures, more people from all genders and age groups are seeking ways to diminish facial wrinkles. Social media, preventative treatments, and a general interest in facial aesthetics are also contributing to the growth. Moreover, the temporary effect of the procedure ensures customer retention and secures future growth in the market.



GLOBAL DERMAL FILLER MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global dermal filler market was dominated by Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and Merz Aesthetics.



Allergan, now an AbbVie company, held the dominant position in the global dermal filler market with its JUVEDERM line of hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers. The brand's various formulations have undergone multiple updates and improvements over the years, helping to maintain its popularity. In August 2022, Allergan received FDA approval for JUVEDERM VOLUX XC, which is specifically indicated for improving jawline definition in adults.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market

Synthetic Dermal Filler Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Dermal Filler Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Procedure Numbers

Total Dermal Filler Procedures

Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Procedures

Synthetic Dermal Filler Procedures

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Dermal Filler Market

Hyaluronic Acid Dermal Filler Market

Synthetic Dermal Filler Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

