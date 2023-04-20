Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 4.9 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 4.8%

New York, United States , April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Size is to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 4.9 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is driven by an increase in PCOS prevalence, an increase in patient population awareness, and an increase in the adoption of combination therapy.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1691

Women of childbearing age usually suffer from PCOS, also known as a polycystic ovarian syndrome, which is a hormonal condition. High levels of male hormones or irregular or protracted menstrual periods may be signs of PCOS. There is presently no known treatment for PCOS, however, several medicines are used to manage the symptoms and regulate the menstrual cycle. PCOS is a prevalent hormonal endocrine disorder that impacts women who are of reproductive age. (15-49 years old). In May 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the most frequent reason for female infertility is PCOS. The condition has a wide range of symptoms; therefore, many pharmaceutical classes and pharmacological combinations are used in its treatment.

An increase in PCOS prevalence, an increase in patient population knowledge, and an increase in the use of combination therapy are the main factors driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. The high percentage of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) cases worldwide are the primary driver of this market's expansion. Additional reasons are also anticipated to accelerate the market's overall expansion, including the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity in women, the rise in hormonal conditions in women, socioeconomic problems, changes in sedentary behavior, and higher intake of unhealthy foods. Furthermore, there are certain adverse reactions to the medications used to treat polycystic ovarian syndrome. The development of the market is anticipated to be hampered by adverse effects of medications such as increased insulin resistance, altered glucose tolerance, weight gain, and thromboembolic events.

COVID 19 Impact

The global market for PCOS treatments was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, a July 2020 article in the open-access journal BioMed Central stated that evidence suggests that women with PCOS may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 due to low vitamin D levels, which may be exacerbated by reduced sun exposure as a result of COVID-19-related quarantine measures. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had ramifications for ways of working on various surgical procedures, including laparoscopic ovarian drilling.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 124 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Oral Contraceptives, Antiandrogen, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Antidepressants, Anti-Obesity), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Providers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030" Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1691

The insulin-sensitizing agent is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the drug class, the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into segments like oral contraceptives, antiandrogen, insulin-sensitizing agents, antidepressants, and anti-obesity. Among these, the insulin-sensitizing agent segment is the major revenue-contributing segment owing to the increased usage of insulin-sensitizing medications as the first line of PCOS treatment. Furthermore, a lot of products are generally available for purchase, such as Glucophage XR (Metformin) and other products that contain Troglitazone, Rosiglitazone, and Pioglitazone. Insulin-sensitizing medications are crucial in treatments because of their ability to normalize hormone levels, lower insulin levels, and prevent the production of ovarian androgen.

The hospital pharmacies segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period due to the demand for oral contraceptives and other treatments for polycystic ovarian syndrome has increased. The high market share of this segment can also be attributed to the high prevalence of treatment options and medications for the costly components of PCOS care, such as treatment for conditions like long-term metabolic health conditions (type-2 diabetes) or reproductive health issues (infertility, abnormal uterine bleeding, menstrual dysfunction, and hirsutism).

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1691

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 43.1% during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America will hold the biggest market share, with the rise in PCOS cases brought on by rising rates of obesity and overweight being one of the key drivers of market growth in the region. Moreover, the number of new cases that are detected yearly in this area is also rising as more people become aware of the benefits of regular checks. Additionally, it is anticipated that the United States capacity to draw major players in the market like Merck, Abbott, and BMS will have a significant impact on the country's capacity to create income.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience considerable growth over the forecast period, due to government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness of the indications and symptoms of PCOS are expected to cause Asia-Pacific to rise significantly for the projection period. Moreover, the identification of this illness in local women, as well as the available treatments.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market include Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laurus Labs Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prasco Laboratories, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Evotec SE, Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardinal Health, Aphena Pharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc., Mylan N.V., McKesson Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Pharmaceutical and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, and other key players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1691

Browse Related Reports

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Oral Contraceptives, Antiandrogen, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Antidepressants, Anti-Obesity), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Providers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-treatment-market

Global Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Oral Contraceptives, Antiandrogen, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Antidepressants, Anti-Obesity), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, and Online Providers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-treatment

Global Bronchitis Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Acute Bronchitis and Chronic Bronchitis), By Drug Class (Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilators, Mucolytic), End User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/bronchitis-treatment-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter