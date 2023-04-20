WithSecure Corporation, Interim report (correction) January-March 2023, 20 April 2023 at 12:30 EEST
Correction: WithSecure Corporation’s Interim report January-March 2023
WithSecure Corporation corrects the revenue by geographical area disclosure presented in Note 2 (Segment information) of the Interim report January-March 2023 that was published on 20 April 2023 at 8:00 am EEST.
Revenue by geographic area was incorrectly disclosed.
Corrected table for Note 2 (Segment information, Disaggregation of revenue, By geographical area) on page 21 of the report is shown below. Corrected Interim report is attached to this release, and updated to the company website
|By geographical area
|1–3/2023
|1–3/2022
|1–12/2022
|Nordic countries
|10,811
|10,022
|40,985
|Rest of Europe
|15,820
|13,812
|60,383
|North America
|2,983
|2,584
|11,664
|Rest of the world
|5,614
|5,938
|21,668
|Total revenue
|35,227
|32,356
|134,700
Contact information
Laura Viita, Director, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com
