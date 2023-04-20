Correction: WithSecure Corporation’s Interim report January-March 2023

| Source: WithSecure Oyj WithSecure Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

WithSecure Corporation, Interim report (correction) January-March 2023, 20 April 2023 at 12:30 EEST

Correction: WithSecure Corporation’s Interim report January-March 2023

WithSecure Corporation corrects the revenue by geographical area disclosure presented in Note 2 (Segment information) of the Interim report January-March 2023 that was published on 20 April 2023 at 8:00 am EEST.

Revenue by geographic area was incorrectly disclosed.

Corrected table for Note 2 (Segment information, Disaggregation of revenue, By geographical area) on page 21 of the report is shown below. Corrected Interim report is attached to this release, and updated to the company website

Materials | Investor Relations | WithSecure™

By geographical area1–3/20231–3/20221–12/2022
Nordic countries10,81110,02240,985
Rest of Europe15,82013,81260,383
North America2,9832,58411,664
Rest of the world5,6145,93821,668
Total revenue35,22732,356134,700

Contact information

Laura Viita, Director, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com

Attachment


Attachments

Interim Report Q1 2023_EN_vF1