WithSecure Corporation, Interim report (correction) January-March 2023, 20 April 2023 at 12:30 EEST

Correction: WithSecure Corporation’s Interim report January-March 2023

WithSecure Corporation corrects the revenue by geographical area disclosure presented in Note 2 (Segment information) of the Interim report January-March 2023 that was published on 20 April 2023 at 8:00 am EEST.

Revenue by geographic area was incorrectly disclosed.

Corrected table for Note 2 (Segment information, Disaggregation of revenue, By geographical area) on page 21 of the report is shown below. Corrected Interim report is attached to this release, and updated to the company website

By geographical area 1–3/2023 1–3/2022 1–12/2022 Nordic countries 10,811 10,022 40,985 Rest of Europe 15,820 13,812 60,383 North America 2,983 2,584 11,664 Rest of the world 5,614 5,938 21,668 Total revenue 35,227 32,356 134,700

