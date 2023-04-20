Robotic Process Automation Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand For Automation Of Business Processes Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Process , By Operation, By Type, By Industry, By Organization Size, By Region: Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Robotic Process Automation Services Market size is expected to reach USD 66,079.34 million by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Robotic Process Automation Services Market Report Highlights

  • Automated solution segment is dominating the market during the forecast period. Businesses are increasingly adopting automation to improve their operations. The adoption of automation is particularly prevalent in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and finance, but it's also becoming more widespread in other industries in the forecasted period.
  • Tool-based segment is leading in robotic process automation (RPA) and accounts for the largest market share. Tool-based RPA involves the use of software tools to automate repetitively without the need for human intervention. Over the period tool-based Tanique is easier and gives faster results for the software user interface.
  • Knowledge based segment sector will continue to hold a significant market share due to several factors. First, advancements in technology have created new opportunities for companies in this sector to develop and deliver innovative products and services.

The publisher has segmented the robotic process automation services market report based on component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:
Robotic Process Automation Services, By Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Automated Solution
  • Decision Support and Management Solution
  • Interaction Solution

Robotic Process Automation Services, By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Tool Based
  • Model Based Application Tools
  • Process Based Application Tools
  • Service Based Consulting
  • Integration and Development
  • Training

Robotic Process Automation Services, By Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Rule Based
  • Knowledge Based

Robotic Process Automation Services, By Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • IT & Telecom
  • Healthcare and Pharma
  • BFSI
  • Manufacturing
  • Logistics
  • Retail
  • Travel & Hospitality

Robotic Process Automation Services, By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • SMBs
  • Large Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation Services Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages116
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$3661.89 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$66079.34 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate37.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Insights
4.1. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing Demand For Automation Of Business Processes
4.2.1.2. Optimization Of Operations To Gain Improved Productivity And Generate Maximum Return
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Reluctance Of Employees To Switch From Manual To Automated Process

5. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, by Process

6. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, by Type

7. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, by Operation

8. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, by Industry

9. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, by Organization Size

10. Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market, by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Prism Group Plc (UK)
  • Celaton Ltd. (UK)
  • Kofax Ltd. (U.S.)
  • Xerox Corporation (U.S.)
  • Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.)
  • Automation Anywhere Inc. (U.S.)
  • Ipsoft Inc. (U.S.)
  • Redwood Software (Netherlands)
  • UiPath (U.S.)
  • Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)
  • Daythree Business Services Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
  • Kryon Systems (Israel)
  • Softomotive (UK).

