Data Loss Prevention Global Market is Projected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030: Enterprises Prioritize Network DLP to Secure Network Communications and Data Transfer Mechanisms

The global market for Data Loss Prevention estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $425.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR
The Data Loss Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP): An Introductory Prelude
- Robust Growth on the Cards for DLP Solutions Market
- Data Loss Prevention - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- DLP Takes Center Stage Amid Rising Number of Data Breaches and Cyber Threats
- Average Cost Per Data Breach by Country (in US$ Million): 2019
- Average Cost Per Record Breached for Key Industries: 2019
- Number of Data Breaches in the US for Years 2013 through 2018
- Stringent Data Compliance Requirements Induce Healthy Trajectory in Uptake of DLP Solutions
- Cloud-based Data Storage Widens Scope and Span of DLP
- Emphasis on Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Augments Market Prospects
- User and Entity Behavior Analytics Gain Traction in DLP Platforms
- Enterprises Prioritize Network DLP to Secure Network Communications and Data Transfer Mechanisms
- Endpoint DLP Steps In to Fill Data Protection Gap in Enterprise Ecosystem
- Cloud DLP to Drive Next Wave of Growth in DLP Solutions Market
- AI and ML Emerge to Fortify DLP Landscape
- High Growth Opportunities for DLP in Data Center Industry
- Banking & Finance Enterprises: Core Consumers
- Retail Industry Emerges as New Growth Vertical for DLP Solutions
- Government and Public Sector Entities Emphasize DLP
- Critical Data Security Requirements of Healthcare Sector Augur Well
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
