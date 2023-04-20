Data Loss Prevention Global Market is Projected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030: Enterprises Prioritize Network DLP to Secure Network Communications and Data Transfer Mechanisms

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Loss Prevention - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Loss Prevention estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $425.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Data Loss Prevention market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

