Global Activation Analysis Market to 2030: Increasing Product Launches Drive Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Activation Analysis Market, by method type, by application and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global activation analysis market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Advance Research Instruments Co.

AMETEK, Inc.

Elemental Analysis, Inc.

Frontier Technology Corporation

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Nucleonix Systems

Realtime Group Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Activation analysis (AA) is a primary analytical method for determining trace elements concentration in the bulk of a sample. Activation analysis is a highly sensitive non-destructive technique for qualitative and quantitative determination of atomic composition of a sample.

It has been particularly useful for determination of elements in complex samples (minerals, environmental samples, biological and archaeological objects, etc.), because it provides a simple alternative to much more difficult, tedious and destructive techniques. Its main limitation is the demand for a strong irradiation source.



On the basis of region, in 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue and contributed for a revenue share of 36% in the activation analysis market globally. Moreover, Europe is predicted to record fastest growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).



Among application, The Semiconductor industry held dominant position in the market and accounted for 29% share in the global Activation Analysis market in 2020. The segment is expected to reach US$ 119.2 million in 2030.



Europe is also an emerging activation analysis market, owing to increasing product launches by the market players in the region



In 2021, DKSH Holding Ltd., a market expansion services provider firm, headquartered in Switzerland, launched ELEMENTRAC ON-p 2, a robust elemental analyzer for measurement of oxygen and nitrogen concentrations in inorganic materials such as steel, iron, copper or ceramics



The rising production of propellants in various countries is driving the global activation analysis market growth. For instance, in January 2018, according to the data published by 38 North Organization, a website devoted to informed analysis of North Korea, while a number of potential production facilities have been identified throughout the country, the No. 17 Explosives Factory and its branch factories near Hamhung have been identified as the most probable site for the manufacturing of the latest large solid-propellant rocket engines.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global activation analysis market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global activation analysis market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analysing the global activation analysis market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Activation Analysis Market, By Method:

Instrumental Neutron Activation (INAA)

Radiochemical Neutron Activation (RNAA)

Epithermal Neutron Activation (ENAA)

Prompt - gamma Neutron Activation Analysis (PGNAA)

Fast Neutron Activation Analysis (FNAA)

Others

Global Activation Analysis Market, By Application:

Archaeology

Soil Science

Geology

Forensics

Semiconductor industry

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8y4as

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.