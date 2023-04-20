3 Key Insights for the growth of Global Carbon fiber Market. Will it be able to reach $7Bn Mark by 2028? Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is probably being driven by rising demand for Carbon fiber in aerospace and automotive industries, the Carbon Fiber Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 7 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

Carbon atoms make up the majority of carbon fibers, which have a diameter of 5 to 10 micrometers. High stiffness, good tensile strength, low weight, high chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, and minimal thermal expansion are only a few benefits of carbon fibers. Due to these qualities, carbon fiber is particularly common in the fields of motorsports, aircraft, civil engineering, military, and other competitive sports. They are relatively expensive compared to fibers similar to them, like glass or plastic fibers.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Carbon Fiber Market – which grew from US$ 4 billion in 2022 – is expected to grow further into a ~US$ 7 billion opportunity by 2028.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

Stringent Environmental Rules will Encourage the use of Carbon Fibers and Similar Composites in Automobile Applications

The market is anticipated to be stimulated by the implementation of strict eco-friendly legislation in both developed and developing nations. As carbon fibers reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency, these and similar composites are in greater demand from luxury and sports car manufacturers for brake applications.

The widespread manufacturing of these fibers leads to greater penetration of regular cars. In wealthy countries, strict environmental restrictions are already in place. But they are also gaining ground in developing nations like India. A plan for reducing CO 2 emissions through CAFE rules was drafted in the National Auto Policy (draft), 2018 document. The policy projected Indian CO 2 reduction targets to meet those set by other countries by 2025 and asked for defining corporate average CO 2 per kilometer targets for all passenger car manufacturers starting in 2020. The Indian automobile market is likely to adopt and incorporate carbon fibers and related technologies more widely thanks to such measures.

Demand for Lightweight Automobiles is Expected to Increase Along with Automotive Manufacturing, Likely Fuel the Market's Expansion

The demand for the product is boosted by manufacturers' growing need for vehicle body pieces such as fenders, deck lids, bumper beams, and hoods. Utilizing carbon fibers boosts a vehicle's toughness, resulting in longer-lasting auto parts. The market is being driven primarily by the usage of composites in luxury and motorsports vehicles. Businesses are implementing tactics and investing in procedures that can lighten the weight of the entire vehicle. As a result, high-end supercars frequently utilize the use of carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP). With a density of about 1.6g/cc and a very good strength-to-weight ratio, the material is incredibly light. Better fuel economy is a benefit of lightweight cars, and a 10% weight loss can result in a 6%–8% fuel savings for cars. Audi, BMW, Honda, Polestar, and General Motors are just a few of the automakers concentrating on working with producers of carbon composite materials for mass manufacturing and investing in their processes to support affordable composite materials.

High Costs of Carbon Fiber will Hamper the Market Growth

Due to their high performance and lightweight characteristics, carbon composites are frequently utilized in the aerospace, automotive, construction, oil & gas, and wind energy industries. However, the product is more expensive than metal. A significant barrier preventing the widespread use of carbon composites in many industries is the product's price. The yield and price of the precursor used to make CF have a direct impact on its price. Currently, PAN-based carbon fibers have a conversion efficiency of just 50% and cost an average of US$ 21.5 per kg for non-aerospace grade materials.

The automobile and aerospace industries will employ the product on a much larger scale if the price is reduced. There are numerous attempts underway to save costs, one of which is the creation of low-cost, high-yield precursors for manufacturers. The cost of CF will be greatly decreased. Additionally, researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) of the U.S. Department of Energy demonstrated a production technique that will cut the cost of the product by up to 50% and the energy utilized in its production by more than 60%.

Market Taxonomy

By Raw Material

PAN-based

Pitch–based

By Type

Virgin carbon fiber

Recycled carbon fiber

By Tow Size

Small tow

Large tow

By End-User

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Sporting goods

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Australia)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Leading Companies

Toray Industries, Inc.

Sgl Carbon

Teijin Limited.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay

Hyosung Advanced Materials.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

BASF SE

DowAksa

