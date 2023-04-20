Global Preclinical Assets Market to 2030: Increasing Number of Service Launches in Preclinical Testing by Key Players Drives Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical Assets Market, by Service, by Model, by End user, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global preclinical assets market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 - 2030, considering 2021 as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Eurofins Scientific
- ICON plc
- WuXi AppTec
- Viroclinics Xplore
- Medpace, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories.
- Pharmatest Services
- PPD Inc.
- SGS SA (SGS)
- Intertek Group plc
- Labcorp Drug Development
- Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.
- Crown Bioscience
- Comparative Biosciences, Inc.
- TCG Lifesciences Private Limited.
- Shanghai Medicilon Inc.
- Domainex
- Absorption Systems
- AmplifyBio
- IQVIA
Preclinical assets consist of various types of services such as Bioanalysis and DMPK (Drug Metabolism and pharmacokinetics) studies, which are further sub segmented into in vitro and in vivo analysis, toxicology testing, which are based on GLP and non GLP (Good Laboratory Practices), compound management process R&D (Research and development), custom synthesis, asymmetric synthesis, and others (Scale-up, cGMP (current good manufacturing practices), safety pharmacology. Preclinical assets have two types of models, patient derived organoid (PDO) model and patient derived xenograft model.
Increasing number of service launch in preclinical testing by the key market players is expected to drive growth of the global preclinical assets market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Skinobs, a cosmetic company, announced the launch of a new preclinical testing platform skinobs, an independent tool which provides a 360-degree vision of in vivo efficacy testing.
Similarly, in December 2021, Sirona Medical, a software company, announced the launch of its cloud-native radiology operating system (RadOS) optimizing the use of novel AI (Artificial Intelligence) applications in clinical practice at the 2021 Annual Meeting for Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The platform was based on the combination of technology and artificial intelligence, which would help augment the intelligence of the physician in clinical practices.
Detailed Segmentation:
By Service:
- Bioanalysis and DMPK studies
- In vitro
- In-vivo
- Toxicology Testing
- GLP
- Non-GLP
- Compound Management
- Process R&D
- Custom Synthesis
- Asymmetric Synthesis
- Others (Scale-up, cGMP, etc.)
- Safety Pharmacology
- Others (Chemistry, etc.)
By Model Type:
- Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) Model
- Patient derived xenograft model
By End User:
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Government Institutes
- Others (Academic and Research institutes)
