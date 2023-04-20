Global Preclinical Assets Market to 2030: Increasing Number of Service Launches in Preclinical Testing by Key Players Drives Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical Assets Market, by Service, by Model, by End user, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global preclinical assets market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 - 2030, considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Eurofins Scientific

ICON plc

WuXi AppTec

Viroclinics Xplore

Medpace, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories.

Pharmatest Services

PPD Inc.

SGS SA (SGS)

Intertek Group plc

Labcorp Drug Development

Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

Crown Bioscience

Comparative Biosciences, Inc.

TCG Lifesciences Private Limited.

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

Domainex

Absorption Systems

AmplifyBio

IQVIA

Preclinical assets consist of various types of services such as Bioanalysis and DMPK (Drug Metabolism and pharmacokinetics) studies, which are further sub segmented into in vitro and in vivo analysis, toxicology testing, which are based on GLP and non GLP (Good Laboratory Practices), compound management process R&D (Research and development), custom synthesis, asymmetric synthesis, and others (Scale-up, cGMP (current good manufacturing practices), safety pharmacology. Preclinical assets have two types of models, patient derived organoid (PDO) model and patient derived xenograft model.



Increasing number of service launch in preclinical testing by the key market players is expected to drive growth of the global preclinical assets market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Skinobs, a cosmetic company, announced the launch of a new preclinical testing platform skinobs, an independent tool which provides a 360-degree vision of in vivo efficacy testing.

Similarly, in December 2021, Sirona Medical, a software company, announced the launch of its cloud-native radiology operating system (RadOS) optimizing the use of novel AI (Artificial Intelligence) applications in clinical practice at the 2021 Annual Meeting for Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The platform was based on the combination of technology and artificial intelligence, which would help augment the intelligence of the physician in clinical practices.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

It profiles key players in the global preclinical assets market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to their future product launches, governmental initiatives, technological up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global preclinical assets market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global preclinical assets market

Detailed Segmentation:

By Service:

Bioanalysis and DMPK studies

In vitro

In-vivo

Toxicology Testing

GLP

Non-GLP

Compound Management

Process R&D

Custom Synthesis

Asymmetric Synthesis

Others (Scale-up, cGMP, etc.)

Safety Pharmacology

Others (Chemistry, etc.)

By Model Type:

Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) Model

Patient derived xenograft model

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government Institutes

Others (Academic and Research institutes)

