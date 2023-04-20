Global Alpha Emitter Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,181.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.8%

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alpha Emitter Market, By Type of Radionuclide, By Medical Applications, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global alpha emitter market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Orano Group (Orano Med)

NOVARTIS AG (Endocyte Inc.)

Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Alpha emitters play a significant role in the treatment of different types of cancer. Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) is a therapeutic option in patients with multiple micro-metastases. Targeted alpha-particle therapy (or TAT) is an in-development method of targeted radionuclide therapy of various cancer. Properties of alpha emitters have led to exert profound differences between this field and other fields of nuclear medicine.



Increase in burden of cancer, rise in geriatric population, increase in use of targeted alpha therapy (TAT) for cancer treatment, rise in awareness about the potential benefits of TAT, and increase in research and development are expected to propel the growth of the global alpha emitter market.



For instance, in July 2021, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. and Healthcare Capital Corporation signed an agreement to further expand Alpha Tau's clinical strategy, including the pursuit of FDA (Food and Drug Administration) marketing authorization, a broad array of R&D (research and development) activities, expanding manufacturing capacity, and preparing for commercialization.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Type of Radionuclide:

Radium (Ra-223)

Actinium (Ac-225)

Lead (Pb-212)

Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Medical Applications:

Prostate Cancer

Bone Metastases

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Endocrine Tumors

Other Medical Applications

Global Alpha Emitter Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

