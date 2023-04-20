Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Companion Animal Population is Fueling Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Ultrasound Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (2D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, 3D/4D Ultrasound), By Mobility, By Technology, By Animal Type, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of various pet-related diseases like cancer. Additionally, the growing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals across the region and the rising uptake of pet care and insurance domain has significantly increased the demand for veterinary ultrasound across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, growing awareness pertaining to animal health and safety remains a primary contributor to the adoption of ultrasound, helping fuel the market growth through 2028.

Besides, increasing disposable income and growing government schemes, combined with various other initiatives across countries for animal healthcare, are further expected to support the veterinary ultrasound market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, along with the rapidly increasing pet population, is further expected to increase the demand for veterinary ultrasound procedures, thereby supporting market growth.



The Increasing Companion Animal Population is Fueling the Market Growth.



Worldwide, the number of companion animals and their adoption rate have both increased sharply. Keeping a companion animal is related to superior health outcomes, including fewer cardiac arrhythmias, normalized blood pressure, less anxiety, more psychological stability, and better overall well-being, according to many studies.

The demand for pet care goods and services is anticipated to increase due to the growing pet population worldwide, which will subsequently fuel the expansion of the veterinary ultrasound market throughout the course of the projected period. According to the National Pet Owners Survey (2021-2022) conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 70% of US households, which accounts for approximately 90.5 million families, own a pet. Emerging countries such as Brazil, China, Japan, and Mexico also have significant growth in pet ownership.



Growing Awareness about Pet Healthcare is Driving the Market Growth



The increasing need for animal diagnostics for various issues such as pregnancy-related problems, organ enlargement, foreign body ingestion, and internal injuries has resulted in an increase in animal healthcare expenditure, which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for better animal healthcare is a factor likely to drive the global veterinary ultrasound market. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are likely to be key markets for the growth of veterinary ultrasound.

Moreover, increasing support from the government in terms of insurance and investments in the veterinary healthcare industry is also supporting the growth of the veterinary ultrasound market in the forecast period. In 2017, around 1,010 out of 100,000 cats and 508 out of 100,000 dogs seen at Banfield Hospitals had intestinal parasites. This statistic showed a low prevalence of health conditions among cats and dogs in the U.S. in 2017.

Report Scope:



In this report, global veterinary ultrasound market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Type:

2D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

3D/4D Ultrasound

Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Mobility:

Stationary

Portable

Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Technology:

Digital Imaging

Contrast Imaging

Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Application:

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Veterinary Ultrasound Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook



6. North America Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook



7. Europe Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook



9. South America Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Ultrasound Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Siemens Healthineers AG

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

SonoScape Medical Corp

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

IMV Imaging (UK) Limited

