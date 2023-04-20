Braemont Capital Announces Investment Team Promotions

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the “Firm”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points, announced today that two members of its investment team, Eliza Calihan, and Max Green, were promoted to Principal and Vice President, respectively.



“Eliza and Max have distinguished themselves as members of our investment team and exemplify the expertise and values that differentiate Braemont’s approach to investing with entrepreneurs. These promotions underscore Braemont’s commitment to attracting, developing, and supporting top-level talent,” said Robert Covington, Managing Partner. “On the heels of the successful close of our inaugural fund with approximately $525 million in total capital contributions, we look forward to the continued contributions of Eliza, Max, and the entire Braemont team.”

As members of the investment team, Eliza Calihan and Max Green are responsible for finding and executing new deals and monitoring and growing the portfolio. Ms. Calihan joined Braemont in 2022 as a Vice President and previously was with Reverence Capital Partners and Goldman Sachs. Eliza earned her BA in Economics at Harvard College and her MBA, graduating with High Distinction, Baker Scholar, at Harvard Business School. Mr. Green joined Braemont in 2021 as a Senior Associate and was previously with UpEquity, RedBird Capital Partners, and Cain Brothers & Company. Max earned his BA in Finance at The University of Texas.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

