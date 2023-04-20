Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is estimated at US$ 53.61 billion in 2023; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 118.99 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to increase from US$ 53.61 billion in 2023 to US$ 118.99 billion by 2033. The probiotics nutraceutical product by type is projected to have the highest market share in terms of value in the nutraceutical ingredient market throughout the forecast period



The demand for functional food components is increasing

The growing government emphasis on improving the nutritional condition of developing nations where malnutrition and undernutrition are major concerns is likely to fuel growth in the nutraceutical ingredients market during the forecast period. Growing government and private sector knowledge of the benefits of nutraceutical components is one of the primary factors driving the increased demand for the products.

Innovation, adequate finance, regulatory support through the implementation of conductive measures, and tax breaks are all key drivers of industry expansion. The growing demand for dietary supplements, functional foods, and drinks, as well as vitamins and minerals, is reshaping the nutraceutical ingredients market in developing countries. The shift in health-conscious consumers' focus from curative to preventative treatment is fuelling the expansion of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

Rising hospitalisation costs, as well as increased awareness of preventive care and access to information, have influenced consumers' interest in nutraceuticals and health supplements, driving the expansion of the nutraceutical ingredients market. Further factors contributing to the expansion of nutraceutical ingredients include rising vitamin inadequacies among the growing population as a result of consumers' hectic lifestyles and shorter mealtimes.

The growing desire to improve the nutritional content of products using high-quality food and supplement components is driving up demand for nutraceutical ingredients. Growing consumer preferences for naturally produced nutraceutical components comprising of herbal and botanical extracts are likely to enhance market expansion. The growing popularity of homoeopathic medicines, as well as the expanding trend of self-treatment, are predicted to boost global demand for natural nutraceutical ingredients.

Key Points from the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 118.99 billion by 2033.

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Demand for nutraceutical items such as power gummies, which are chewable nutritional supplements with a variety of health advantages, is projected to be driven by innovation and new product development.

Nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the nutraceutical ingredients market.



Key Development in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

June 2022 - DSM announced the acquisition of Prodap, a firm that provides animal nutrition, services, and technology. This acquisition adds to DSM's extensive animal feeding knowledge and services. Specifically, for the company's existing Verax animal management system and Sustell intelligent sustainability services. The acquisition also broadens the company's market presence in Brazil.

November 2020 - Ingredion signed a deal to purchase the remaining portion of Verdient Foods Inc. that it did not already own. With this acquisition, Ingredion be able to accelerate net sales growth, expand manufacturing capability, and co-create customers to meet rising consumer demand for plant-based protein.

May 2022 - Tate & Lyle announced the completion of its acquisition of Nutriati, an ingredient technology firm that produces chickpea protein and flour. They previously had a distribution arrangement in 2021 with whom they previously had a supply of chickpea protein and flour. This transaction also includes Nutriati's assets, intellectual property, and liabilities. This purchase expands the company's ingredient portfolio.

December 2022 - Neutralities, a startup brand owned by Pune-based Shover Foods International, India, increased its product line with a move into nutraceuticals. Nutraceutical products have been developed to support good health and immunity. According to the company, it chose to launch its products in capsule form because gummy supplements include less vitamins and minerals. Furthermore, the company says that the components are vegan, sugar-free, and have been authorized by India's Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI).

November 2021 – Archi Med purchased SUANFARMA, a key manufacturer and distributor of active nutraceutical components and pharmaceuticals, to outsource important products abroad, boosting sales and profits.

Key players:

BASF SE

ADM

Ingredion

DSM NV

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Ajinomoto

Roquette Freres

Key Segments

by Product:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Amino acids

Carotenoids

Phytochemicals & plant extracts

Protein

EPA/DHA

Minerals

fiber & carbohydrates

by Form:

Dry Form

Form Liquid Form

by Application:

Functional food

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care

Animal Nutrition



by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



