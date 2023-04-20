European Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure Markets Report 2022-2030 Featuring ABB, Ekoenergetyka, Furrer+Frey, Heliox Energy, Hitachi Energy, JEMA Energy, Schunk Transit Systems, and Siemens

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Electric Bus Charging Infrastructure" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the European electric bus charging infrastructure market between 2022 and 2030, with 2022 as the base year. The forecast period is 2023-2030. The publisher computed energy consumption based on charger level (50 kW-1MW) for the forecast period.

Tightening emissions regulations, the Clean Vehicles Directive, and government subsidies increasingly drive European bus operators to purchase electric buses for their fleets. However, putting more electric buses on the road requires sufficient charging infrastructure. Most electric fleets operating in Europe use only depot charging or a combination of the depot and en-route charging.

The advantage of the latter case is it requires a smaller battery pack, which increases passenger capacity but incurs higher charging infrastructure costs. Several factors hinder charging infrastructure development, including high capital investment and charging costs and an extended return on investment period.



Although these constraints may slow adoption, drivers such as improved cost of ownership, enhanced battery capacity, shorter charging time, and favorable legislation that offers rebates will continue to push the charging infrastructure market forward over the next decade.



The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. The value chain starts from energy generation, followed by storage and distribution through transmission and distribution operators to reach public/private hubs. Multiple participants in different parts of the value chain cater to the charging requirements of the growing number of electric buses.



The report also provides the levelized cost of charging forecast until 2030 for depot and en-route charging. Extensive use case analysis focuses on cost-optimal bus charging, comparing depot against pantograph for electric buses with battery capacity from 80 kWh to 560 kWh for short and long distances.



The publisher provides in-depth information and insights to enable charging operators to capitalize on the opportunities available during this period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Bus Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Research Scope

Product and Technology Segmentation

Forecast Criteria for Bus

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Electric Buses in Operation, 2022, 2025, and 2030

Charging Solutions

EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

Energy Consumption based on Charger Level - Depot Charging

Energy Consumption based on Charger Level - En-route Charging

Energy Consumption based on Charger Level - Electric Bus

Depot Chargers Required - Low- and High-utilization Scenarios

En-route Chargers Required - Low- and High-utilization Scenarios

Forecast Analysis

Levelized Cost of Charging Forecast for Depot Charging

Levelized Cost of Charging Forecast for En-route Charging

4. Company Profiles

ABB

Furrer+Frey

Schunk Transit Systems GmbH

JEMA Energy

Hitachi Energy

Ekoenergetyka

Heliox Energy

Siemens

5. Use Case Analysis

Use Case Analysis to Identify Best Split Usage of Depot vs. Panto

Combination A1 - 150 km Daily Operations with an 80 kWh Battery

Combination A2 - 150 km Daily Operations with a 200 kWh Battery

Combination A3 - 150 km Daily Operations with a 280 kWh Battery

Combination A4 - 150 km Daily Operations with a 560 kWh Battery

Combination B1 - 300 km Daily Operations with an 80 kWh Battery

Combination B2 - 300 km Daily Operations with a 200 kWh Battery

Combination B3 - 300 km Daily Operations with a 280 kWh Battery

Combination B4 - 300 km Daily Operations with a 560 kWh Battery

Summary - NPV Comparison for 8 Use Case Combinations

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Move Toward Cleaner and Zero-emission Transportation Through Electrification

Growth Opportunity 2 - Developing Competent Charging Technology to Drive Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth

7. Next Steps

