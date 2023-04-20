Transcriptomics Market Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcriptomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Component (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Services), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transcriptomics market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing application of RNA sequencing and NGS for the diagnosis of genetic illness in developing countries. Additionally, growing initiatives and investments by government organizations for developing new technology, with the introduction of new microarray technology, have significantly increased the demand for transcriptomics across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the rising adoption of new technology and growing demand for personalized medicine for treatments are further expected to increase the demand for transcriptomics, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028.

Furthermore, the increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies and growing expenditure on research and development are further expected to increase the demand for transcriptomics, thereby supporting market growth. Every 4 1/2 minutes, a baby is born with a birth defect in the United States every year, and it affects 1 in every 33 babies born in the United States each year. That translates into about 120,000 babies.



Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine



Increasing demand for precision medicine & genetic testing and increasing prevalence of conditions such as obesity, hepatitis B, and cancer is expected to boost the market for transcriptomics technology.

Additionally, increasing the incidence of genetic mutations related diseases such as down syndrome due to arising in carcinogens and genetic variants among the population is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global transcriptomics technologies market.

For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, total estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases were diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S. Particularly, next-generation sequencing (NGS) has transformed the diagnosis of genetic illnesses and allowed medical professionals to offer even more thorough clinical insights.

For instance, in April 2020, Indivumed GmbH, an oncology company, launched the Oncology Alliance for Individualized Medicine, an international collaborative alliance to advance personalized medicine in cancer through IndivuType, the company's multi-omics database.



Growing Development of the Healthcare Industry



Due to the increasing technological developments in the research and development sector and the use of RNA sequencing technology in analytical science, the demand for transcriptomics technology is expected to create lucrative growth in the forecast period. Private and government organizations are supporting the research and development sector with the help of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms which will further boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The funding for cancer research has rapidly increased, and most of the government funding centers for breast cancer and childhood cancer. In 2019, the NIH of the US government invested USD460 million in breast cancer which has increased to USD3.5 billion in the year 2022.

Report Scope:



In this report, global transcriptomics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Transcriptomics Market, By Component:

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Transcriptomics Market, By Technology:

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarray

In-Situ Hybridization

Others

Transcriptomics Market, By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Cell Biology

Single Cell Analysis

Gene Expression

Others

Transcriptomics Market, By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Transcriptomics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Clinical Trial Analysis



6. Global Transcriptomics Market Outlook



7. North America Transcriptomics Market Outlook



8. Europe Transcriptomics Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Transcriptomics Market Outlook



10. South America Transcriptomics Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Transcriptomics Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ANGLE plc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Fluidigm Corporation

BioSypder, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

x Genomics, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

