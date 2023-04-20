Lauritz.com Group A/S Annual General Meeting

No. 3/2023

Copenhagen, 20 April 2023



The Annual General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Thursday 20 April 2023.

The General Meeting approved the following:

The election of Preben Lindgaard, CFO, as chairman of the meeting.

The Annual Report 2022 as well as the Board of Directors proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 0.00 per share.

As proposed by the Board of Directors Bengt Olof Tony Sundström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Tue Byskov Bøtkjær and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard was re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the auditing firm Beierholm Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was elected as auditor.

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Lindgaard

CFO

