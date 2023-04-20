LGI Homes Expands the Terrata Homes Brand in the Austin Market with the Opening of a New Section at Whisper Valley

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling its newest section at the master planned community, Whisper Valley, in Manor, TX.



Terrata Homes at Whisper Valley offers spacious, upgraded homes to elevate your life in more ways than one. Ranging from three to five bedrooms, the Terrata Homes floor plan lineup offers space to fit your needs. With designer interiors and open-concept layouts, these new-construction homes provide the perfect backdrop for hosting friends for brunch or gathering family together during the holidays. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of modern upgrades including a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, sparkling granite countertops, oversized cabinetry, designer light fixtures, covered outdoor living spaces, and smart home capabilities.

Whisper Valley encompasses 2,067 acres of residential neighborhoods, along with beautiful parks, trails, streams, and meadows, making it feel like a world of its own. This remarkable community is committed to sustainability and promoting an overall healthy lifestyle. With 700 acres of green space, a dog park, nature trails, neighborhood organic gardens, and a resort-style pool, Whisper Valley is promoting energy-efficiency and improved living, while fostering an outdoor-centric mindset. The future plans of additional neighborhood services include school campuses, retail and office areas, and more, making Whisper Valley one of the most convenient places to live, work, and play!

New homes at Whisper Valley start in the high-$400s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this second-to-none community, interest homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 873-4735 ext 527 or visit TerrataHomes.com/WhisperValley.

