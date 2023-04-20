English Swedish

Invitation to the presentation of Sdiptech's interim report for the first quarter of 2023



Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2023, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 08:00, and invites you to a presentation via a webcast telephone conference on the same day at 14.00 CEST Sdiptech's CEO Jakob Holm and CFO Bengt Lejdström will present the report and answer questions. The presentation is held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link, where it is also possible to ask questions directly in a chat: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/sdiptech/q1-2023/

Telephone conference

To participate in the conference call with the opportunity to ask questions orally, please use the following number:

SE: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 203 901 7895

US: +1 360 209 5623

Meeting ID: 861 7697 6701

The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website, www.sdiptech.se, before the start of the presentation.

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.



The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 20 April 2023, at 13:00 CEST.





Attachment