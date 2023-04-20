Delta 9 Announces 2nd Year of Operation of Mobile Cannabis Store to Mark 4/20 Cannabis Holiday

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it is in its second year of operation for its mobile store and has expanded its summer schedule to attend four music festival and events with several additional events still pending. Delta 9 has plans to attend between 8-10 events this season in 2023.



In 2022 Delta 9 became the first company to launch a mobile cannabis store in Canada, licensed by the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (“LGCA”) to sell cannabis on-site at major Manitoba festivals. In 2023 the Company’s mobile store plans to attend the 2023 Dauphin Countryfest, Rockin the Fields Minnedosa music festival, Super Spike Volleyball Tournament and Real Love Summerfest, along with other events which have yet to be finalized.

“We are very excited to be given the opportunity to sell Delta 9 cannabis through our mobile retail store at major music festivals and events this summer in Manitoba,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Whether you are a cannabis retailer, budtender, or someone who simply enjoys cannabis, chances are Delta 9 has been part of your story in Manitoba over the last 5 years. While many enjoy the plant every day, 4/20 is a single day to celebrate cannabis legalization in Canada. Where better to do so than at your local Delta 9 Cannabis Store or throughout the summer at some major music festivals or events at our mobile store.”

Delta 9 is fortunate this year to collaborate with some of Canada’s top cannabis brands in our mobile store including: Top Leaf, Palmetto, XMG, Tweed, Spinach, BZAM/Wyld, Pure Sunfarms, Auxly, Good Supply, Canaca and Aurora.

The mobile retail store is built on a secure, 8 ft x 26 ft self-contained trailer. Customers enter the mobile store from the rear via a pull-down ramp and place their orders at one of two interior checkouts. The majority of the interior space in the trailer will be used to house the necessary cannabis inventory in a secure vault setting.

Delta 9’s mobile retail store concept, will be operating at the major events and will sell a variety of cannabis products such as: pre-rolled joints, cannabis beverages, vape pens and gummies. The Company will also provide recycling containers on-site so people can recycle their cannabis packaging and vape carts.

Dauphin’s Countryfest is Canada’s longest running country music festival, taking place June 30 – July 2, 2023 with a full lineup of some of Canada’s the best performers in country music.

Rockin the Fields Minnedosa is Canada’s premier classic rock festival August 4 – 6, on, 2023 with outstanding rock performers being held at the Club Regent Casino & Event Centre Main Stage and the Co-op Hilltop Stage.

Super-Spike is one of Canada’s biggest outdoor volleyball tournaments, combined with an outdoor concert series, all hosted in a festival atmosphere on July 21 – 23, 2023.

Real Love Summerfest is a major music festival in Teulon MB about 45 minutes north of Winnipeg playing a variety of contemporary music on July 28 – 30, 2023.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.

