Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $51.3 Million

OLNEY, Md., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $51.3 million ($1.14 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $43.9 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2022 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current period driver in the growth of GAAP earnings and core earnings compared to the linked quarter and the prior year quarter was the credit to the provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a credit of $21.5 million compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a charge of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The current quarter's credit to the provision was primarily the result of the improvement in the forecasted regional unemployment rate coupled with the stable credit quality in the loan portfolio.

“Following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, our bankers did a tremendous job proactively reaching out to our clients, answering their questions and working together to find solutions to any concerns that arose,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our clients are loyal to our company and believe in the valuable service we provide in the Greater Washington region.”

“Given the challenging interest rate environment, recessionary pressures and the industry-wide disruption, our priorities for the balance of the year remain growing core funding, managing expenses and taking care of our clients,” Schrider added.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at March 31, 2023 increased 2% to $14.1 billion compared to $13.8 billion at December 31, 2022. Total loan and deposit balances remained relatively flat compared to the prior quarter end.
  • At March 31, 2023 total loans have remained relatively stable at $11.4 billion compared to December 31, 2022 as a result of reduced loan demand and lower payoff activity during the current quarter.
  • Deposits increased 1% to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2022. During the current quarter attrition in noninterest-bearing deposits was 12%, primarily in commercial checking accounts, while interest-bearing deposits grew 8% driven by the addition of brokered time deposits. Excluding the increase in brokered time deposits during the current quarter, total deposits declined 3%.
  • Total borrowings in the current quarter increased by $130.8 million over amounts at December 31, 2022 as management bolstered on-balance sheet liquidity following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
  • Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 declined $4.1 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The growth in interest income of $45.3 million provided by loan growth was more than offset by the $49.5 million increase in interest expense for the comparative periods that resulted from the increase in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs.
  • For the first quarter of 2023, the net interest margin was 2.99% compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022, and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The erosion in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During this period, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 223 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 98 basis points, resulting in the aforementioned margin compression of 50 basis points.
  • The current quarter's provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was a credit of $18.9 million compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million. In addition, the quarterly credit to the provision contained a credit of $2.6 million associated with the provision for unfunded loan commitments. The credit to the provision in the current quarter reflects the impact of the improvement in forecasted regional unemployment rate, management's consideration of existing economic versus historical conditions and the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.
  • The current quarter's non-interest income decreased by 23% or $4.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease represents the cumulative result of the impact of the interest rate and market environment on mortgage banking activities and wealth management income, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on transaction fees that became effective for the Company in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Non-interest expense for the current quarter increased $4.2 million or 7% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by increases in the FDIC insurance assessment, professional fees and services and other expenses.
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 1.49% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 19.10% compared to 1.42% and 16.45%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.52% and core ROTCE was 19.11% compared to core ROA of 1.45% and core ROTCE of 16.45% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 58.55% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 50.92% for the first quarter of 2022, and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 56.87% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 49.34% for the prior year quarter, and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in both the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Customer Deposit Focus

Deposits amounted to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Core deposits, which exclude brokered relationships, represented 88% of total deposits at the end of the current quarter as compared to 92% for the previous quarter, reflecting the stability of the core deposit base. Total insured deposits, including pass-through insured deposits, represented approximately 66% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. During the quarter, the availability of high yields in savings products and short-term debt securities coupled with expected seasonal run-off led to noninterest-bearing deposits declining 12%. The rotation into higher yielding accounts along with growth in brokered time deposits drove an 8% increase in interest-bearing deposits. The Company mitigated deposit outflows by providing reciprocal deposit arrangements, which provide FDIC deposit insurance for accounts that would otherwise exceed deposit insurance limits.

At March 31, 2023, contingent liquidity amounted to $3.8 billion or 101% of the amount of uninsured deposits. This amount of contingent liquidity does not include any consideration of the held-to-maturity or the available-for-sale investment portfolios. With the inclusion of the total unpledged investment securities portfolio, in addition to $1.5 billion in available federal funds, this results in total coverage of 158% of uninsured deposits.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 9% to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023, as compared to $13.0 billion at March 31, 2022. During this period, total loans grew by 12% to $11.4 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $10.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Total commercial loans, grew by $902.1 million or 12% during the past twelve months. The growth in the commercial portfolio occurred in most commercial portfolios led by the $779.2 million or 18% growth in the investor owned commercial real estate portfolio. Year-over-year the total residential mortgage loan portfolio grew 33%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgage and ARM loans were retained to grow the portfolio. Reduced loan demand coupled with lower payoff activity during the current quarter resulted in minimal loan growth compared to the prior quarter.

Deposits increased 2% to $11.1 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $10.9 billion at March 31, 2022. During the preceding twelve months, the increase in deposits occurred despite the 20% attrition in noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily in commercial checking accounts, as interest-bearing deposits, driven by brokered time deposits, grew 15%. Excluding the impact of the increase in brokered time deposits, total deposits declined 7%. Borrowings, primarily advances from the FHLB, have increased by $872.2 million in reaction to the loan growth over the previous year and, more recently, to provide greater on-balance sheet liquidity following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.40% of tangible assets at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.70% at March 31, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of the $46.7 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on common equity as a result of the rising interest rate environment negatively affecting the fair values in the available-for-sale investment portfolio coupled with the 9% increase in total assets over the preceding twelve months. At March 31, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.43%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.53%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.53%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.44%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Credit quality improved at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022, as the level of non-performing loans to total loans declined to 0.41% compared to 0.46%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.35% for the prior quarter and continue to indicate stable credit quality during a period of significant loan growth and a degree of economic uncertainty. At March 31, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $47.2 million, compared to $46.3 million at March 31, 2022, and $39.4 million at December 31, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $19.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the prior year quarter and $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the current quarter, the Company successfully resolved several large non-accrual relationships for a total pay-off of $10.2 million, including a significant recovery of delinquent interest, without incurring any charge-offs. The growth in non-performing loans from the previous quarter reflects a large borrowing relationship within the custodial care sector with an aggregate balance of $14.6 million. This large relationship is collateral dependent and required a minimal individual reserve due to sufficient values of the underlying collateral. The Company realized net recoveries of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million in recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $117.6 million or 1.03% of outstanding loans and 249% of non-performing loans, compared to $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $110.6 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 239% of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter reflects the impact of the improvement in forecasted regional unemployment rate, management's consideration of existing economic versus historical conditions and the continued strong credit performance of our portfolio segments.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $51.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net income of $43.9 million for the prior year quarter. The rise in the current quarter's earnings compared to the prior year quarter was the result of the current quarter's significant credit to the provision for credit losses compared to the prior year's charge to the provision. The impact of the credit to the provision more than offset the combined effect of lower net interest income and non-interest income and the rise in non-interest expense. During the comparative period, the impact on interest income from loan growth was more than offset by the increase in interest expense, the result of the increase in rates paid on deposits and higher borrowing costs. The decline in non-interest income was the result of the combination of lower mortgage banking income, a decline in wealth management income, reduced insurance commission income due to the impact of the sale of the Company's insurance business in the second quarter of 2022 and lower bank card fees resulting from the implementation of applicable regulations in the second half of 2022. Non-interest expense increased 7% compared to the prior year quarter, mainly due to increases in the FDIC insurance assessment, professional fees and services and other expenses. Current quarter core earnings were $52.3 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income decreased $4.1 million or 4% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. During the past twelve months, loan growth coupled with the rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $45.3 million or 43% increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was fully offset by the $49.5 million growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and investment securities income. Interest expense grew due to the rising cost of interest-bearing deposits, primarily time and money market deposits, and the growth and cost of borrowings in the current year period compared to the same period of the prior year. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.99% compared to 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022, and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The erosion in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During this period, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 98 basis points, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 223 basis points resulting in the aforementioned margin compression of 50 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was a credit of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a charge of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $10.8 million for the previous quarter. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $18.9 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s provision for credit losses of $1.6 million and $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The current quarter's credit to the provision reflects the impact of the improvement in forecasted regional unemployment rate, management's consideration of existing economic versus historical conditions and the continued strong credit performance of our loan portfolio segments.

For the first quarter of 2023, non-interest income decreased $4.6 million or 23% compared to the prior year quarter. The decline reflects the cumulative result of the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities reflecting the impact of the interest rate and market environment, lower wealth management income driven by market performance, the decline in insurance commission income as a result of the second quarter's disposition of the Company's insurance business, and reduced bank card income due to regulatory restrictions on fee recognition.

Non-interest expense increased $4.2 million or 7% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by increases in the FDIC insurance assessment, professional fees and services and other expenses. Compensation and benefits costs during the comparative period was $0.4 million lower driven by decreases in commission and incentive payments. Occupancy and equipment expense rose $0.4 million compared to the prior year quarter as a result of increased software amortization. Marketing and outside data services also increased during the comparative period.

For the first quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 58.55% compared to 50.92% for the first quarter of 2022, and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily the result of the 7% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 7% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 56.87% for the current quarter as compared to 49.34% for the first quarter of 2022, and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the first quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in non-GAAP non-interest income, and to a lesser degree, the decline in net interest income, while non-GAAP expenses rose 7%. ROA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 1.49% and ROTCE was 19.10% compared to 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.52% and core ROTCE was 19.11% compared to core ROA of 1.02% and core ROTCE of 13.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), and contingent payment expense, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2023   2022  
Results of operations:      
Net interest income $97,302  $101,451  (4)%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (21,536)  1,635  N/M 
Non-interest income  15,951   20,595  (23)
Non-interest expense  66,305   62,147  7 
Income before income tax expense  68,484   58,264  18 
Net income  51,253   43,935  17 
       
Net income attributable to common shareholders $51,084  $43,667  17 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $46,948  $59,899  (22)
       
Return on average assets  1.49%  1.42%  
Return on average common equity  13.93%  11.83%  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  19.10%  16.45%  
Net interest margin  2.99%  3.49%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  58.55%  50.92%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  56.87%  49.34%  
       
Per share data:      
Basic net income per common share $1.14  $0.97  18%
Diluted net income per common share $1.14  $0.96  18 
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,872,582   45,333,292  (1)
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34   
Book value per common share $34.37  $32.97  4 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $25.83  $24.23  7 
Outstanding common shares  44,712,497   45,162,908  (1)
       
Financial condition at period-end:      
Investment securities $1,528,336  $1,586,441  (4)%
Loans  11,395,241   10,144,328  12 
Assets  14,129,007   12,967,416  9 
Deposits  11,075,991   10,852,794  2 
Stockholders' equity  1,536,865   1,488,910  3 
       
Capital ratios:      
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.44%  9.66%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.53%  12.03%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  10.53%  12.03%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  14.43%  16.77%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  8.40%  8.70%  
Average equity to average assets  10.70%  11.98%  
       
Credit quality ratios:      
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.03%  1.09%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.41%  0.46%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.34%  0.37%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  248.93%  238.72%  
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5) (0.01)%  0.01%  


(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2023.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

 

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2022 
Core earnings (non-GAAP):    
Net income (GAAP) $51,253  $43,935 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):    
Amortization of intangible assets  973   1,121 
Investment securities gains     (6)
Contingent payment expense  27    
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $52,253  $45,050 
     
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):    
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  44,872,582   45,333,292 
     
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $1.14  $0.96 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $1.16  $0.99 
     
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):    
Average assets (GAAP) $13,949,276  $12,576,089 
     
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.49%  1.42%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.52%  1.45%
     
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):    
Net Income (GAAP) $51,253  $43,935 
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)  973   1,121 
Net income before amortization of intangible assets $52,226  $45,056 
     
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,491,929  $1,506,516 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)
Average other intangible assets, net  (19,380)  (25,368)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,109,113  $1,110,925 
     
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  19.10%  16.45%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  19.11%  16.45%


(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.

 

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2022 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:    
Net income (GAAP) $51,253  $43,935 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:    
Income tax expense  17,231   14,329 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (21,536)  1,635 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $46,948  $59,899 
     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):    
Non-interest expense $66,305  $62,147 
     
Net interest income plus non-interest income $113,253  $122,046 
     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  58.55%  50.92%
     
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):    
Non-interest expense $66,305  $62,147 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:    
Amortization of intangible assets  1,306   1,508 
Contingent payment expense  36    
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $64,963  $60,639 
     
Net interest income plus non-interest income $113,253  $122,046 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:    
Tax-equivalent income  970   866 
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:    
Investment securities gains     8 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $114,223  $122,904 
     
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  56.87%  49.34%
     
Tangible common equity ratio:    
Total stockholders' equity $1,536,865  $1,488,910 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (18,549)  (24,412)
Tangible common equity $1,154,880  $1,094,275 
     
Total assets $14,129,007  $12,967,416 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (18,549)  (24,412)
Tangible assets $13,747,022  $12,572,781 
     
Tangible common equity ratio  8.40%  8.70%
     
Outstanding common shares  44,712,497   45,162,908 
Tangible book value per common share $25.83  $24.23 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $92,771  $88,152  $96,074 
Federal funds sold  240   193   370 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  402,704   103,887   456,382 
Cash and cash equivalents  495,715   192,232   552,826 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  16,262   11,706   17,537 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $219,417, $220,123 and $275,834 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively)  254,219   259,452   285,339 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,195,728   1,214,538   1,259,945 
Other investments, at cost  78,389   69,218   41,157 
Total loans  11,395,241   11,396,706   10,144,328 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (117,613)  (136,242)  (110,588)
Net loans  11,277,628   11,260,464   10,033,740 
Premises and equipment, net  69,227   67,070   61,434 
Other real estate owned  645   645   1,034 
Accrued interest receivable  42,232   41,172   33,528 
Goodwill  363,436   363,436   370,223 
Other intangible assets, net  18,549   19,855   24,412 
Other assets  316,977   333,331   286,241 
Total assets $14,129,007  $13,833,119  $12,967,416 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $3,228,678  $3,673,300  $4,039,797 
Interest-bearing deposits  7,847,313   7,280,121   6,812,997 
Total deposits  11,075,991   10,953,421   10,852,794 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  252,627   321,967   130,784 
Advances from FHLB  750,000   550,000    
Subordinated debt  370,354   370,205   370,002 
Total borrowings  1,372,981   1,242,172   500,786 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  143,170   153,758   124,926 
Total liabilities  12,592,142   12,349,351   11,478,506 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,712,497, 44,657,054 and 45,162,908 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively  44,712   44,657   45,163 
Additional paid in capital  735,509   734,273   752,671 
Retained earnings  872,635   836,789   760,347 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (115,991)  (131,951)  (69,271)
Total stockholders' equity  1,536,865   1,483,768   1,488,910 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,129,007  $13,833,119  $12,967,416 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2023   2022
Interest income:    
Interest and fees on loans $139,727  $99,494
Interest on loans held for sale  152   198
Interest on deposits with banks  2,686   113
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:    
Taxable  7,008   4,107
Tax-advantaged  1,770   2,124
Interest on federal funds sold  4   
Total interest income  151,347   106,036
Interest Expense:    
Interest on deposits  40,788   2,293
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  2,104   54
Interest on advances from FHLB  7,207   
Interest on subordinated debt  3,946   2,238
Total interest expense  54,045   4,585
Net interest income  97,302   101,451
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (21,536)  1,635
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  118,838   99,816
Non-interest income:    
Investment securities gains     8
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,388   2,326
Mortgage banking activities  1,245   2,298
Wealth management income  8,992   9,337
Insurance agency commissions     2,115
Income from bank owned life insurance  907   795
Bank card fees  418   1,668
Other income  2,001   2,048
Total non-interest income  15,951   20,595
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  38,926   39,373
Occupancy expense of premises  4,847   5,034
Equipment expenses  4,117   3,536
Marketing  1,543   1,193
Outside data services  2,514   2,419
FDIC insurance  2,138   984
Amortization of intangible assets  1,306   1,508
Professional fees and services  3,684   2,017
Other expenses  7,230   6,083
Total non-interest expense  66,305   62,147
Income before income tax expense  68,484   58,264
Income tax expense  17,231   14,329
Net income $51,253  $43,935
     
Net income per share amounts:    
Basic net income per common share $1.14  $0.97
Diluted net income per common share $1.14  $0.96
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
 
   2023   2022 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:          
Tax-equivalent interest income $152,317  $146,332  $131,373  $114,901  $106,902 
Interest expense          54,045   38,657   17,462   7,959   4,585 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  98,272   107,675   113,911   106,942   102,317 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  970   1,032   951   992   866 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  (21,536)  10,801   18,890   3,046   1,635 
Non-interest income  15,951   14,297   16,882   35,245   20,595 
Non-interest expense  66,305   64,375   65,780   64,991   62,147 
Income before income tax expense  68,484   45,764   45,172   73,158   58,264 
Income tax expense  17,231   11,784   11,588   18,358   14,329 
Net income $51,253  $33,980  $33,584  $54,800  $43,935 
GAAP financial performance:          
Return on average assets  1.49%  0.98%  0.99%  1.69%  1.42%
Return on average common equity  13.93%  9.23%  8.96%  14.97%  11.83%
Return on average tangible common equity  19.10%  12.91%  12.49%  20.83%  16.45%
Net interest margin  2.99%  3.26%  3.53%  3.49%  3.49%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  58.55%  53.23%  50.66%  46.03%  50.92%
Non-GAAP financial performance:          
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $46,948  $56,565  $64,062  $76,204  $59,899 
Core after-tax earnings $52,253  $35,322  $35,695  $44,238  $45,050 
Core return on average assets  1.52%  1.02%  1.05%  1.37%  1.45%
Core return on average common equity  14.20%  9.60%  9.53%  12.09%  12.13%
Core return on average tangible common equity  19.11%  13.02%  12.86%  16.49%  16.45%
Core earnings per diluted common share $1.16  $0.79  $0.80  $0.98  $0.99 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  56.87%  51.46%  48.18%  49.79%  49.34%
Per share data:         
Net income attributable to common shareholders $51,084  $33,866  $33,470  $54,606  $43,667 
Basic net income per common share $1.14  $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.97 
Diluted net income per common share $1.14  $0.76  $0.75  $1.21  $0.96 
Weighted average diluted common shares  44,872,582   44,828,827   44,780,560   45,111,693   45,333,292 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 
Non-interest income:          
Securities gains/ (losses) $  $(393) $2  $38  $8 
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets        (183)  16,699    
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,388   2,419   2,591   2,467   2,326 
Mortgage banking activities  1,245   783   1,566   1,483   2,298 
Wealth management income  8,992   8,472   8,867   9,098   9,337 
Insurance agency commissions           812   2,115 
Income from bank owned life insurance  907   950   693   703   795 
Bank card fees  418   463   438   1,810   1,668 
Other income  2,001   1,603   2,908   2,135   2,048 
Total non-interest income $15,951  $14,297  $16,882  $35,245  $20,595 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits $38,926  $39,455  $40,126  $39,550  $39,373 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,847   4,728   4,759   4,734   5,034 
Equipment expenses  4,117   3,859   3,825   3,559   3,536 
Marketing  1,543   1,354   1,370   1,280   1,193 
Outside data services  2,514   2,707   2,509   2,564   2,419 
FDIC insurance  2,138   1,462   1,268   1,078   984 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,306   1,408   1,432   1,466   1,508 
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense        1   1,067    
Professional fees and services  3,684   2,573   2,207   2,372   2,017 
Other expenses  7,230   6,829   8,283   7,321   6,083 
Total non-interest expense $66,305  $64,375  $65,780  $64,991  $62,147 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
 
   2023   2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:        
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,167,456  $5,130,094  $5,066,843  $4,761,658  $4,388,275 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,769,928   1,775,037   1,743,724   1,767,326   1,692,253 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,046,665   1,090,028   1,143,783   1,094,528   1,089,331 
Commercial business loans  1,437,478   1,455,885   1,393,634   1,353,380   1,349,602 
Residential mortgage loans  1,328,524   1,287,933   1,218,552   1,147,577   1,000,697 
Residential construction loans  223,456   224,772   229,243   235,486   204,259 
Consumer loans  421,734   432,957   423,034   426,335   419,911 
Total loans  11,395,241   11,396,706   11,218,813   10,786,290   10,144,328 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (117,613)  (136,242)  (128,268)  (113,670)  (110,588)
Loans held for sale  16,262   11,706   11,469   23,610   17,537 
Investment securities  1,528,336   1,543,208   1,587,279   1,595,424   1,586,441 
Total assets  14,129,007   13,833,119   13,765,597   13,303,009   12,967,416 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,228,678   3,673,300   3,993,480   4,129,440   4,039,797 
Total deposits  11,075,991   10,953,421   10,749,486   10,969,461   10,852,794 
Customer repurchase agreements  47,627   61,967   91,287   110,744   130,784 
Total stockholders' equity  1,536,865   1,483,768   1,451,862   1,477,169   1,488,910 
Quarterly average balance sheets:        
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,136,204  $5,082,697  $4,898,683  $4,512,937  $4,220,246 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,769,680   1,753,351   1,755,891   1,727,325   1,683,557 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,082,791   1,136,780   1,115,531   1,096,369   1,102,660 
Commercial business loans  1,444,588   1,373,565   1,327,218   1,334,350   1,372,755 
Residential mortgage loans  1,307,761   1,251,829   1,177,664   1,070,836   964,056 
Residential construction loans  223,313   231,318   235,123   221,031   197,366 
Consumer loans  424,122   426,134   422,963   421,022   424,859 
Total loans  11,388,459   11,255,674   10,933,073   10,383,870   9,965,499 
Loans held for sale  8,324   10,901   15,211   12,744   17,594 
Investment securities  1,679,593   1,717,455   1,734,036   1,686,181   1,617,615 
Interest-earning assets  13,316,165   13,134,234   12,833,758   12,283,834   11,859,803 
Total assets  13,949,276   13,769,472   13,521,595   12,991,692   12,576,089 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,480,433   3,833,275   3,995,702   4,001,762   3,758,732 
Total deposits  11,049,991   11,025,843   10,740,999   10,829,221   10,542,029 
Customer repurchase agreements  60,626   74,797   104,742   122,728   131,487 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,806,720   8,310,278   7,892,230   7,377,045   7,163,641 
Total stockholders' equity  1,491,929   1,460,254   1,486,427   1,468,036   1,506,516 
Financial measures:          
Average equity to average assets  10.70%  10.61%  10.99%  11.30%  11.98%
Average investment securities to average earning assets  12.61%  13.08%  13.51%  13.73%  13.64%
Average loans to average earning assets  85.52%  85.70%  85.19%  84.53%  84.03%
Loans to assets  80.65%  82.39%  81.50%  81.08%  78.23%
Loans to deposits  102.88%  104.05%  104.37%  98.33%  93.47%
Assets under management $5,477,560  $5,255,306  $4,969,092  $5,171,321  $5,793,787 
Capital measures:          
Tier 1 leverage(1)  9.44%  9.33%  9.33%  9.53%  9.66%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  10.53%  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  10.53%  10.23%  10.18%  10.42%  10.78%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)  14.43%  14.20%  14.15%  14.46%  15.02%
Book value per common share $34.37  $33.23  $32.52  $33.10  $32.97 
Outstanding common shares  44,712,497   44,657,054   44,644,269   44,629,697   45,162,908 


(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2023.

 

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
 
   2023  2022
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:          
Loans 90 days past due:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate $215  $  $  $  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate               
Commercial AD&C               
Commercial business  3,002   1,002   1,966       
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage  352      167   353   296 
Residential construction               
Consumer        34       
Total loans 90 days past due  3,569   1,002   2,167   353   296 
Non-accrual loans:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate  15,451   9,943   14,038   11,245   11,743 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  4,949   5,019   6,294   7,869   8,083 
Commercial AD&C           1,353   1,081 
Commercial business  9,443   7,322   7,198   7,542   8,357 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage  8,935   7,439   7,514   7,305   8,148 
Residential construction           1   51 
Consumer  4,900   5,059   5,173   5,692   6,406 
Total non-accrual loans  43,678   34,782   40,217   41,007   43,869 
Total restructured loans - accruing (1)     3,575   2,077   2,119   2,161 
Total non-performing loans  47,247   39,359   44,461   43,479   46,326 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  645   645   739   739   1,034 
Total non-performing assets $47,892  $40,004  $45,200  $44,218  $47,360 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:          
Balance at beginning of period $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869  $46,086 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO               
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (126)  (22)  (197)  (376)  (265)
Net payments or draws  (10,212)  (9,535)  (3,509)  (3,234)  (2,787)
Loans placed on non-accrual  19,714   5,467   4,212   948   1,503 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (480)  (1,345)  (1,296)  (200)  (668)
Balance at end of period $43,678  $34,782  $40,217  $41,007  $43,869 
           
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:          
Balance at beginning of period $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588  $109,145 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans  (18,945)  7,907   14,092   3,046   1,635 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate  (5)  (1)     (300)  (19)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  (26)  (27)  (10)  (12)   
Commercial AD&C               
Commercial business  (127)  (13)  (512)  331   111 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage  21   (50)  (8)  (9)  120 
Residential construction        (3)  (5)   
Consumer  (179)  24   27   (41)  (20)
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  (316)  (67)  (506)  (36)  192 
Balance at the end of period $117,613  $136,242  $128,268  $113,670  $110,588 
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.41%  0.35%  0.40%  0.40%  0.46%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.34%  0.29%  0.33%  0.33%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.03%  1.20%  1.14%  1.05%  1.09%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  248.93%  346.15%  288.50%  261.44%  238.72%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (0.01)%  %  (0.02)%  %  0.01%


(1) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").

 

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2023   2022 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $5,136,204  $57,801 4.56% $4,220,246  $41,634 4.00%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,769,680   19,598 4.49   1,683,557   18,432 4.44 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,082,791   19,839 7.43   1,102,660   10,593 3.90 
Commercial business loans  1,444,588   22,200 6.23   1,372,755   16,354 4.83 
Total commercial loans  9,433,263   119,438 5.13   8,379,218   87,013 4.21 
Residential mortgage loans  1,307,761   11,418 3.49   964,056   7,774 3.23 
Residential construction loans  223,313   1,814 3.29   197,366   1,557 3.20 
Consumer loans  424,122   7,587 7.25   424,859   3,589 3.43 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,955,196   20,819 4.29   1,586,281   12,920 3.28 
Total loans (2)  11,388,459   140,257 4.99   9,965,499   99,933 4.06 
Loans held for sale  8,324   152 7.29   17,594   198 4.50 
Taxable securities  1,297,769   7,008 2.16   1,165,041   4,107 1.41 
Tax-advantaged securities  381,824   2,210 2.32   452,574   2,551 2.26 
Total investment securities (3)  1,679,593   9,218 2.20   1,617,615   6,658 1.65 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  239,459   2,686 4.55   258,273   113 0.18 
Federal funds sold  330   4 4.69   822    0.21 
Total interest-earning assets  13,316,165   152,317 4.63   11,859,803   106,902 3.65 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (136,899)      (109,933)    
Cash and due from banks  95,057       66,466     
Premises and equipment, net  67,696       61,036     
Other assets  607,257       698,717     
Total assets $13,949,276      $12,576,089     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,381,858  $2,630 0.77% $1,501,658  $158 0.04%
Regular savings deposits  505,364   363 0.29   546,893   19 0.01 
Money market savings deposits  3,299,794   21,338 2.62   3,426,817   625 0.07 
Time deposits  2,382,542   16,457 2.80   1,307,929   1,491 0.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits  7,569,558   40,788 2.19   6,783,297   2,293 0.14 
Federal funds purchased  171,222   2,083 4.93   45,444   15 0.13 
Repurchase agreements  60,626   21 0.14   131,487   39 0.12 
Advances from FHLB  635,056   7,207 4.60        
Subordinated debt  370,258   3,946 4.26   203,413   2,238 4.40 
Total borrowings  1,237,162   13,257 4.35   380,344   2,292 2.44 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  8,806,720   54,045 2.49   7,163,641   4,585 0.26 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,480,433       3,758,732     
Other liabilities  170,194       147,200     
Stockholders' equity  1,491,929       1,506,516     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,949,276      $12,576,089     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $98,272 2.14%   $102,317 3.39%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    970      866  
Net interest income   $97,302     $101,451  
             
Interest income/earning assets     4.63%     3.65%
Interest expense/earning assets     1.64      0.16 
Net interest margin     2.99%     3.49%


(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.47% and 25.64% for 2023 and 2022, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.