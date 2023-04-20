Koios Reporting Sales Up Across Retail Channels and Launching Three New Flavors of Fit Soda Line

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fit Soda beverage line with three exciting new flavors: Cherry Slushee, Rainbow Sherbet and Rocket Pop. The Fit Soda beverage line has also received a complete facelift, with new, eye-catching cans that will hit the market on May 1, 2023.







Image 1: Three new Fit Soda flavors and updated eye-catching cans.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

The decision to expand the Fit Soda line was driven by a desire to innovate and provide consumers with more options. Management believes that the new flavors and a refreshed look will give the brand a stronger presence on store shelves and help boost sales. Additionally, some of the new flavors will be held exclusively for larger retail partners, further demonstrating the Company’s commitment to meeting the needs of its customers and retail partners.

The Company has reviewed YAGO data from SPINS, comparing sales from January 14th, 2023 to April 14, 2023 with sales from the same period in the previous year. Across all of its retail channels, the Company has seen significant growth, with some specific retailers experiencing particularly high rates of growth. This is a clear indication of the popularity and quality of the Fit Soda beverage line. Management is confident that the new flavor line extension will build on this success and drive even further growth in the future. To see the published sales data from SPINS showing growth in dollars and percentages please go to our investor link.

Investor Link:

The sales data contained in the spreadsheet provides a comparison of revenue and percentage sales growth for the 12-week period between January 12th, 2023, and April 12th, 2023, compared to the previous year. It is important to note that this data does not reflect sales from all of the Company’s retail partners, nor does it include online sales growth. Despite this, the data highlights a significant increase in sales growth, which is a testament to the quality and popularity of the Fit Soda beverage line. With the addition of new flavors and a refreshed look, the Company is confident that it will continue to experience growth in the future.

SPINS, LLC1 is regarded as a trusted company in the natural products industry for brands to access point-of-sale data from hundreds of leading natural, regional and specialty retailers.

With the recent closing of the private placement, the Company is well-positioned to continue focusing on driving sales in its retail channels. Building on the success of recent sales growth, the Company is directing its resources towards driving sales at the retail level. This investment in retail sales will allow the Company to continue expanding its reach to increase brand recognition, while also ensuring that its customers can easily find and purchase the Company’s products in store. The Company's commitment to driving retail sales demonstrates its dedication to meeting the needs of its customers and achieving long-term success in the competitive beverage industry.

"We're thrilled to be expanding our Fit Soda beverage line with these exciting new flavors and a fresh new look," said Chris Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. "We believe that the new flavors will provide consumers with even more options and help us stand out in a competitive market. We're committed to continuing to innovate and provide our customers with the high-quality products they deserve."

The new Fit Soda flavors will be available starting May 1, 2023 and the Company is excited to see positive responses from consumers and retailers alike. With its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the Company is poised for continued success in the beverage industry.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

