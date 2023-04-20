Samsung Bioepis to Present New Data for SB15, a proposed biosimilar to Eylea (aflibercept), at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Final 56-week results from the Phase 3 study for SB15 compared with reference aflibercept in neovascular age-related macular degeneration to be presented, in addition to analytical similarity data between SB15 and reference aflibercept

INCHEON, Korea, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that it will present new data on SB15, a proposed biosimilar to Eylea1 (aflibercept), at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting held from April 23 to 27, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At the meeting, researchers will present new analytical data on similarity between SB15 and reference product in terms of structural and physicochemical properties and biological functions, as well as 56-week results from the Phase 3 randomized clinical study between SB15 and the reference product in terms of efficacy, safety, immunogenicity, and pharmacokinetics (PK). 32-week interim results from the Phase 3 study were previously presented at the 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting in September 2022.2

Details about Samsung Bioepis’s abstract are as follows:

Abstract Presentation Details Phase III Randomized Clinical Trial Comparing SB15 with Reference Aflibercept in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration Session: Paper Session 119

Date/Time: Apr 23, 2023 1:00 PM-1:15 PM

Abstract Number: 3877747

Presentation Number: 464

Authors: SriniVas R. Sadda, Se Joon Woo, Mario Bradvica, Attila Vajas, Min Sagong, Jan Studnicka, Edward Wylegala, Cheolmin Yun, Michal Orski, Sergei Astakhov, Edit Tóth-Molnár, Adrienne Csutak, Lajos Enyedi, Taehyung Kim, Inkyung Oh, Hyerin Jang Analytical Similarity Assessment of an Aflibercept Biosimilar SB15 to Its Commercially Available Reference Product (Eylea) Session: Poster Session 256 (AMD antiVEGF)

Date/Time: April 24, 2023, 3:15 PM-5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 3879811

Posterboard Number: 2246 - C0199

Authors: Min Sagong, Hangyeore Lee, Jongcheol, Huh, Dayoung Kim, Soye Lee, Beomchan Kim, Jinsu Song, Jungmin Lee, Neil M Bressler



Samsung Bioepis and Biogen announced in November 2019 that they had entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement for two ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, SB11/BYOOVIZ™ (ranibizumab) and SB15 (aflibercept) in major markets around the world.

SB15, if approved, will strengthen the portfolio offerings of the two companies with two of the most widely prescribed anti-VEGF therapies, extending options for patients, prescribers while helping enable healthcare sustainability.

