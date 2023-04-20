Global Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) Markets Report 2022-2023 & 2032: Market Continues to be Dominated by State-Owned Players as Private Companies Focus on Digitalization and Remote Towers

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Navigation Service Provider Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study tracks the global air navigation service provider (ANSP) market, which continues to be dominated by state-owned market participants, with a small number of private participants that operate in countries where air navigation operations are completely or partially liberalized.



In recent years, private market participants' focus on digitalization has increased, with an emphasis on remote towers. A few countries that have allowed private companies to manage their airspace have offered contracts to install remote towers.

The growth of passenger traffic, which leads to an increased number of routes; the potential increase in future aircraft deliveries; and the development of new carriers are some important factors that will drive market growth.

The study also tracks key technologies and market trends, which are important variables in terms of determining current market size and market forecast from 2022 to 2032. In addition, the study analyzes the ANSP market by segmenting it into 6 key regions. The forecasting until 2032 is based on regions and the average ANSP charges in each region.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the prevailing technologies and trends in the global ANSP market?

Which key drivers and restraints are impacting growth?

Who are the notable private ANSPs? Which countries should they focus their growth strategies on?

What are some of the key mergers and acquisitions?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Air Navigation Service Provider Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

European Market's Liberalization to Attract Private ANSPs

Installation of Remote Towers to Manage Small Airport Clusters

Unmanned ATM to Facilitate UAM Growth

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

ATM Focus Areas

Remote Towers

Remote Towers - Lifecycle Cost

ANSP Manpower Contract

Route to Contracts

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Global ANS Charging

Market Attractiveness - Liberalized Countries (Europe)

Market Attractiveness - Regulated Countries (The Middle East and Europe)

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Joint Ventures Air avigation Services

Strategic Partnerships - Remote Towers

Strategic Partnerships - Unmanned Air Traffic

Key Acquisitions

