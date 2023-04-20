Zinc Supplement Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 10.18 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

HOUSTON, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest report, Data Bridge Market Research dissects growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in " Zinc Supplement Market " providing valuable insights for businesses operating in the industry. The zinc Supplement market report delivers an all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of various segments and sub-segments of the market. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as data are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables or graphs. The report also includes detailed profiles of the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. This transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands, which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the zinc supplement market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand

Zinc is a necessary micronutrient that is important to almost every aspect of human health and available in numerous forms. Zinc supplements may help improve immune function, stabilize blood sugar level, and help keep eyes, skin and heart healthy. These supplements are often used to treat or cure an array of ailments.

The zinc supplement market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding health and fitness benefits which is associated with zinc. Zinc may decrease the duration of cold symptoms, improve severe and inflammatory acne, decrease heart disease risk, support blood sugar management, and slow the progression of macular degeneration. Also, increasing high prevalence of diseases, such as anemia, cancer, osteoporosis and diabetes is a vital factor which is enhancing the market growth during the forecast period

Opportunities:

Growing adoption of zinc supplement for treating zinc deficiency

Zinc supplements are used to help prevent and treat zinc deficiency. Zinc mineral is considered as important nutrient for treating zinc deficiency. People with impaired nutrient absorption restrictive diets or certain health conditions consume these supplements. Symptoms of a zinc deficiency include hair loss, poor appetite, diarrhoea, decreased immunity and slow wound healing. Numerous studies have found that taking zinc supplements because it is efficiently increases zinc levels in the blood. Furthermore, most cases of zinc deficiency are simply improved with supplements which is leading to a rapid improvement of any symptoms caused by zinc deficiency. Thus, the increasing adoption of zinc supplement for treating zinc deficiency will create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years

Some of the major players operating in the zinc supplement market are:

Vee Excel Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (India)

Glanbia plc. (Ireland)

Now Health International. (U.S.)

Nutiva Inc (U.S.)

The Simply Good Food Co (U.S.)

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada)

MusclePharm (U.S.)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

CytoSport, Inc. (U.S.)

Nature's Bounty (U.S.)

Reliance Private Label Supplements (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

Danone SA (France)

GNC Holdings, LLC. (U.S.)

Orgain Inc. (U.S.)

True Nutrition (U.S.)

Key Market Segments Covered in Zinc Supplement Industry Research

Type

Zinc Gluconate

Zinc Acetate

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Picolinate

Zinc Orotate

Product Type

Shelf-Stable Creamers

Refrigerated Liquid Creamers

Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for zinc supplements for maintaining weight

Obesity is one of the major problems among consumers all over the globe. According to the estimates of UNICEF, 3 out of 10 individuals are overweight in Latin America. According to numerous studies, minerals such as zinc help manage weight and curbing obesity. As a result, the demand for the zinc supplement increases which will drive the market growth.

Increasing usage of zinc supplements for skin related issues

Zinc supplements are highly used to treat common skin conditions such as acne. Zinc zinc sulfate has been proven specifically useful for reducing symptoms of mild to moderate acne. According to the survey, zinc supplements are not only deal with treat common skin conditions but were also able to reduce the average amount of inflammatory bumps. Zinc supplements are also often favored over other treatment procedures because they’re effective, inexpensive and associated with far fewer side effects.

Zinc Supplement Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the zinc supplement market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the zinc supplement market in terms of revenue and market share due to presence of a major emerging contract manufacturing hubs and companies. Moreover, increasing consumer interest in preventive healthcare, increasing health consciousness and growing presence of target consumer base are some of the other which will further boost the market growth.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to many initiatives for rising the awareness regarding products in this region.

Critical Insights Related to the Zinc Supplement Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Zinc Supplement Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Zinc Supplement Market, By Type Global Zinc Supplement Market, By Product Type Global Zinc Supplement Market, By Application Global Zinc Supplement Market, By Region Global Zinc Supplement Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

