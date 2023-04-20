Global Perishable Prepared Food Market Report 2023: Increasing Disposable Income Drives Growth

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perishable prepared food market will grow from $110.28 billion in 2022 to $120.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The perishable prepared food market is expected to grow from $165 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Major players in the Perishable Prepared Food market include AdvancePierre Foods, Ready Pac, Reser`s Fine Foods, Taylor Fresh Foods, and Bakkavor Group.

Perishable Prepared Food refers to the procedure of producing perishable prepared food including peeled or cut fruits and vegetables, processed food, and prepared meals. Perishable prepared food refers to those foods that are likely to spoil, decay, or become unsafe to consume if not refrigerated or frozen at low temperatures.



The main types of Perishable Prepared Food are peeled or cut vegetables fruits and vegetables, processed food, prepared meals, and other Perishable Prepared Food. Peeled or cut fruits and vegetables refer to the fruits and vegetables that are peeled and cut for the easy usage of an individual. These are distributed online and offline and are used in various applications such as confectionery and bakery, jams and preserves, fruit-based beverages, dairy, and others.



The perishable prepared food market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides perishable prepared food market statistics, including perishable prepared food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a perishable prepared food market share, detailed perishable prepared food market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the perishable prepared food industry. This perishable prepared food market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the Perishable Prepared Food market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new packaging technologies such as Cascades Fresh to sustain their position in the market. For instance, Cascades, a Canada-based perishable goods packaging company launched Cascades Fresh, which is eco-friendly recycling, hygiene, and packaging solution, this is specifically designed for producers, packers, and retailers, which helps to store perishable prepared food for a long time.



In December 2021, Mama Mancini's, a US-based company that manufactures specialty pre-prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products acquired T&L Creative Salads, Inc. ("T&L") and Olive Branch, LLC for a deal amount of $ 14 million. With this acquisition, Mama Mancini's expands its business all over the US and many parts of the world. Creative Salads, Inc is a US-based company that manufactures premier gourmet food manufacturers' perishable prepared food. Olive Branch, LLC manufactures gourmet foods and specializes in flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the Perishable Prepared Food market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the Perishable Prepared Food market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



The growth in the Perishable Prepared Food market is due to emerging market growth, an increase in disposable income, and improved earning capacity. An increase in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the Perishable Prepared Food market going forward. Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted. Because the increase in disposable income increases the purchasing power of the consumer, which changed the eating habits of the consumer and increased the demand for perishable prepared food.

For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes. Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the Perishable Prepared Food market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Perishable Prepared Food Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Perishable Prepared Food Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Perishable Prepared Food Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Perishable Prepared Food Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Perishable Prepared Food Market Trends And Strategies



8. Perishable Prepared Food Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Perishable Prepared Food Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Perishable Prepared Food Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Perishable Prepared Food Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Perishable Prepared Food Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Perishable Prepared Food Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Perishable Prepared Food Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Peeled Or Cut Vegetables Fruits And Vegetables

10.1.2. Processed Food

10.1.3. Prepared Meals

10.1.4. Other Perishable Prepared Food

10.2. Global Perishable Prepared Food Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

10.2.1. Online

10.2.2. Offline

10.3. Global Perishable Prepared Food Market, Segmentation By Application, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

10.3.1. Confectionery and Bakery

10.3.2. Jams and Preserves

10.3.3. Fruit-based Beverages

10.3.4. Dairy

10.3.5. Other Applications



11. Perishable Prepared Food Market Metrics

11.1. Perishable Prepared Food Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Perishable Prepared Food Market Expenditure, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Global

