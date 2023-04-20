Global Facial and Body Implant Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $230.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial and Body Implant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Chin Implants, Malar Implants, Gluteal Implants, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global market for facial and body implants was valued at $170.0 million, and it is projected to reach $230.2 million at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.
The market is divided into various segments, such as chin, malar (cheek), pectoral, gluteal, and calf implants. Cosmetic surgeries involving these implants are performed for enhancing different areas of the face and body.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL FACIAL AND BODY IMPLANT MARKET INSIGHTS
The expected growth of the facial and body implant market is primarily attributed to the steady demand for cosmetic surgeries that require these implants.
Unlike injectable procedures, facial and body implants provide a long-term and permanent solution, which may be more appealing to some patients.
Additionally, the fact that these procedures involve a one-time payment may also make them more attractive to individuals who prefer not to undergo repeat treatments or incur ongoing costs.
GLOBAL FACIAL AND BODY IMPLANT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global facial and body implant market was dominated by Implantech. According to the market data, Implantech was the leading player in the global facial and body implant market in 2022, with the largest market share.
The company offers a range of silicone and expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) implants designed for use in various facial regions, including the chin, mandibular, midfacial, and nasal regions.
Additionally, Implantech offers 3D Accuscan Patient-Specific implants, which are customized to fit the unique contours of each patient's face or body. This level of customization may offer patients a more personalized and precise surgical solution, which could be a key factor contributing to Implantech's success in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Chin Implant Market
- Malar Implant Market
- Pectoral Implant Market
- Gluteal Implant Market
- Calf Implant Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Global Facial and Body Implant Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Procedures Included
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Total Facial and Body Implant Procedures
- Chin Implant Procedures
- Malar Implant Procedures
- Pectoral Implant Procedures
- Gluteal Implant Procedures
- Calf Implant Procedures
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Facial and Body Implant Market
- Chin Implant Market
- Malar Implant Market
- Pectoral Implant Market
- Gluteal Implant Market
- Calf Implant Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
