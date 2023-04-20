Global Facial and Body Implant Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $230.2 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial and Body Implant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Chin Implants, Malar Implants, Gluteal Implants, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the global market for facial and body implants was valued at $170.0 million, and it is projected to reach $230.2 million at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

The market is divided into various segments, such as chin, malar (cheek), pectoral, gluteal, and calf implants. Cosmetic surgeries involving these implants are performed for enhancing different areas of the face and body.



MARKET DATA INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL FACIAL AND BODY IMPLANT MARKET INSIGHTS



The expected growth of the facial and body implant market is primarily attributed to the steady demand for cosmetic surgeries that require these implants.

Unlike injectable procedures, facial and body implants provide a long-term and permanent solution, which may be more appealing to some patients.

Additionally, the fact that these procedures involve a one-time payment may also make them more attractive to individuals who prefer not to undergo repeat treatments or incur ongoing costs.



GLOBAL FACIAL AND BODY IMPLANT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global facial and body implant market was dominated by Implantech. According to the market data, Implantech was the leading player in the global facial and body implant market in 2022, with the largest market share.

The company offers a range of silicone and expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) implants designed for use in various facial regions, including the chin, mandibular, midfacial, and nasal regions.

Additionally, Implantech offers 3D Accuscan Patient-Specific implants, which are customized to fit the unique contours of each patient's face or body. This level of customization may offer patients a more personalized and precise surgical solution, which could be a key factor contributing to Implantech's success in the market.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Chin Implant Market

Malar Implant Market

Pectoral Implant Market

Gluteal Implant Market

Calf Implant Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Facial and Body Implant Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Procedure Numbers

Total Facial and Body Implant Procedures

Chin Implant Procedures

Malar Implant Procedures

Pectoral Implant Procedures

Gluteal Implant Procedures

Calf Implant Procedures

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Facial and Body Implant Market

Chin Implant Market

Malar Implant Market

Pectoral Implant Market

Gluteal Implant Market

Calf Implant Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

