Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Consumption of Convenience Foods to Boost Demand for High-Quality and Premium Food Products

The global food emulsifiers market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The major driving factors are changing lifestyles, consumption patterns, rise in consumption of convenience foods and bakery products.

Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for food emulsifiers in the forecasted period.

Europe stands as the second largest market for food emulsifiers, due to the increasing demand from food and beverage manufacturers. The food emulsifiers market is driven by several factors including shifting consumer patterns, growing demand for convenience foods, and rising awareness regarding the benefits of emulsifiers. The changing dietary habits of consumers towards healthier food options that are low in fat, sugar, and calories is a key driver of the food emulsifier market in Europe.

Moreover, emulsifiers are commonly used in convenience foods such as ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and baked goods, which further contributes to their popularity. Additionally, the increasing recognition of the benefits of food emulsifiers such as improving texture and flavor, and prolonging the shelf life of products, has led to their extensive use in the food and beverage industry, leading to significant demand in the European market. Overall, the food emulsifier market in Europe is expected to continue to experience growth due to its size and consumer demand.

Dairy and frozen desserts by application have shown significant growth in the food emulsifiers market.

The food emulsifiers market for the dairy and frozen desserts segment has been growing steadily in recent years. This growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing consumer demands, cost reduction needs, and the numerous benefits that emulsifiers offer to these products. There has been increasing consumer demand for improved texture, longer shelf life, and better sensory properties in these products.

Emulsifiers play a critical role in achieving these desired attributes by stabilizing the fat and water phases, thereby enhancing mouthfeel, and texture, and preventing phase separation. Additionally, emulsifiers are known to reduce the amount of fat, stabilizers, and other ingredients needed to produce these products, leading to significant cost savings for manufacturers.

Lecithin by type is expected to show significant growth in the food emulsifiers market in the North American region.

The food emulsifiers market for lecithin in the North American region is growing rapidly, driven by several factors. The North American food industry has seen significant growth in the usage of lecithin as an emulsifier, driven by factors such as its natural origin, non-toxic and non-allergenic properties, increasing demand for convenience foods, and the expanding food processing industry in the region. Lecithin's natural origin is a primary factor driving the demand for it as an emulsifier as consumers seek out safer and healthier food options.

Moreover, it is an appealing ingredient for manufacturers as it is derived from natural sources, and it is a safer alternative to synthetic or animal-based emulsifiers that may be toxic or cause allergies. Additionally, the growth of the food processing industry in North America has spurred the demand for lecithin as a versatile and effective solution for various food applications. With these advantages, lecithin is poised to experience substantial growth in the North American food industry in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumption of Convenience Foods to Boost Demand for High-Quality and Premium Food Products

Growing Number of End-use Applications due to Multi-Functional Attributes of Emulsifiers

Restraints

Limited Extraction and Additional Costs Associated with Emulsifiers Extracted from Natural Resources

Opportunities

Product Innovations to Promote Better Stabilization Properties and Lower Costs

Challenges

Health Problems with Consumption of Emulsifiers, to Limit Demand due to Post-COVID-19 Consumer Behavior and Altering Choices

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Food Emulsifiers Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery Products

7.2.1 Yeast-Raised Bakery Products to Increase Usage of Emulsifiers

7.3 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

7.3.1 Variety of Products Using Emulsifiers to Boost Market

7.4 Confectionery Products

7.4.1 Emulsifiers to Aid in Processing and Storage

7.5 Convenience Foods

7.5.1 Increase in Demand for Healthier Convenience Foods to Drive Demand for Emulsifiers

7.6 Meat Products

7.6.1 Cost-Efficiency due to Addition of Emulsifiers to Boost Market Growth

7.7 Other Applications

8 Food Emulsifiers Market, by Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Emulsification

8.3 Starch Complexing

8.4 Protein Interaction

8.5 Aeration and Stabilization

8.6 Crystal Modification

8.7 Oil Structuring

8.8 Lubrication and Processing Aids

9 Food Emulsifiers Market, by Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Plant Source

9.2.1 Demand for Vegan Food Products to Drive Plant-Sourced Food Emulsifiers Market

9.3 Animal Source

9.3.1 Demand for Low-Fat Food to Drive Gelatin-based Emulsifiers Market

10 Food Emulsifiers Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mono- & Di-Glycerides and Their Derivatives

10.2.1 Wide Range of Functionalities to Boost Applications

10.3 Lecithin

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Vegan Products to Drive Growth for Plant-Sourced Lecithin

10.4 Sorbitan Esters

10.4.1 Aeration Property of Sorbitan Esters to Widen Its Scope of Application and Drive Growth

10.5 Polyglycerol Esters

10.5.1 Cost-Efficiency Associated with Usage of Polyglycerol Esters to Drive Market Growth

10.6 Stearoyl Lactylates

10.6.1 Dough Strengthening and Foaming Properties to Widen Usage of Stearoyl Lactylates in Bakery Industry

10.7 Other Types

11 Food Emulsifiers Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

