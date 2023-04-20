Thermal Insulation Coating Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.95 Billion by 2032 at an 8% CAGR

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Insulation Coating Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type , By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thermal Insulating coating market size is predicted to reach USD 18.95 billion by 2032, accordance with a new study.

The report gives a complete foresight into current market dynamics and contribute analysis on future market growth.



Thermal insulation coatings are shield metal-based and other structural components from extremely high temperatures. These solutions offer several significant benefits, including a decrease in stress and strain as well as an extension of the useful life of a building or component. The coating inhibits heat insulation by providing low heat conductivity and great efficiency.



The market for insulating coatings has experienced tremendous growth as a result of increased demand for energy efficiency, corrosion resistance, and stringent workplace standards. Additionally, it is anticipated that the end-use sector for insulation coating used by marines would develop at the fastest rate over the course of the projected period. This end-use sector is expected to experience significant sales in numerous regions.



The product increases energy efficiency while also providing corrosion resistance. Other thermal insulation coating types include yttria-stabilized zirconia, mullite, epoxy, and acrylic, among others. The product is employed in numerous industries, including automotive, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace.



To meet the escalating market demands, insulation producers are increasing their infrastructure and production capacity. Additionally, the large number of businesses that manufacture goods use partnerships and acquisition tactics to obtain raw resources. In this market, mergers and joint ventures play a crucial role in helping business improve their market position.



As the rising need to conserve energy, improve quality, and reduce equipment operating costs grow, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Since they offer thermal resistance, great strength, and are thinner, nanotechnology-based thermal insulation coatings are anticipated to become more common. Technological developments, new creations, and research targeted at extending the application range of the product are predicted to fuel demand for this market.



Thermal Insulating coating Market Report Highlights

Acrylic became the largest product category in terms of volume and expand market growth because it is excellent for a variety of sectors due to qualities including lightweight, high tensile strength, clarity for transparency, and inexpensive cost compared to alternatives.

In the epoxy segment during the projection period, the growing demand for green buildings is anticipated to provide strong growth potential for this product area.

The manufacturing sector emerged as the largest application and accounted for the growth in which items that can withstand high temperatures are likely to increase, which will help the manufacturing sector grow.

The market for thermal insulation coating is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for energy-efficient solutions across all industry verticals.

Geographically, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market of thermal insulation coating. This can be due to the rising investments made in coating research & development by the major market competitors. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's simple access to raw resources will present profitable chances for the market's expansion.

The publisher has segmented the thermal insulating coating market report based on Type, Use, and Region:

Thermal Insulating coating system, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Acrylic

Yttria Stabilized Zirconia (YSZ)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Thermal Insulating coating system, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Manufacturing

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Building and Construction

Others

Thermal Insulating coating system, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.51 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.95 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market Insights



5. Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market, by Type



6. Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market, by End-Use



7. Global Thermal Insulation Coating Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

Grand Polycoats Company Pvt. Ltd..

Evonik Industries AG

Mascoat

Nippon Paints S.A.

Sherwin-Williams Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ldx4g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment