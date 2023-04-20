World Flexible Manufacturing (FM) Market Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities in Decentralized Manufacturing, Mass Personalization, On-demand Manufacturing, and Predictive Manufacturing

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by Flexible Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers 4 models that trigger the growth of the FM system, and manufacturers can adopt them after assessing existing production needs based on business goals. Each model covers various sectors that will benefit from FM, also highlighting exemplary companies to action.

The manufacturing sector is highly vulnerable to unpredictable market dynamics. Sudden changes in demand lead to major supply chain disruptions, resource shortages, increased turnaround time, and, most importantly, losses incurred while incorporating these changes in production processes. A comprehensive and adaptable system that meets business needs, enhances productivity, and boosts consumer satisfaction is the need of the hour, and flexible manufacturing (FM) is one such system that can help companies meet these goals.

The FM system has been in use for a long time; however, it has not seen widespread usage due to technology backwardness. Now, with the availability of sophisticated and affordable technology, the system's success rate has increased. Manufacturers are inclined toward this system due to its adaptability and because it offers better product quality, a shorter lead time, and a broader range of products, eventually leading to higher customer acquisition rates.

The transition to these novel manufacturing models is convenient due to the prevalence of advanced technologies that act as enablers. A growing number of industries are shifting to automation to improve overall productivity, and with an efficient FM system, they will be able to overcome demand volatility and the intense competition.

Table of Contents

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe: An Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe: Flexible Manufacturing

Key Findings

Critical Growth Opportunities

3. Strategic Context

Flexible Manufacturing: An Overview

Flexible Manufacturing: Key Growth Drivers

Flexible Manufacturing: Key Market Restraints

4. Innovative Business Models

Future of Manufacturing: 4 Triggers Leading to Innovative Business Models

Decentralized Manufacturing versus Centralized Manufacturing

Decentralized Manufacturing: Sector Focus and Drivers

Decentralized Manufacturing: Companies to Action

Mass Personalization

Mass Personalization: Sector Focus and Drivers

Mass Personalization: Companies to Action

On-demand Manufacturing

On-demand Manufacturing: Trends and Drivers

On-demand Manufacturing: Companies to Action

Predictive Manufacturing

Predictive Manufacturing: Maintenance Technology and Drivers

Predictive Manufacturing: Companies to Action

Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis

5. Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends: BEETS Implications

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: FM as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2: Lean Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3: Technology-enabled Shared Manufacturing

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5b35ll

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.