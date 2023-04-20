World Flexible Manufacturing (FM) Market Analysis Report 2023: Growth Opportunities in Decentralized Manufacturing, Mass Personalization, On-demand Manufacturing, and Predictive Manufacturing

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities Driven by Flexible Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers 4 models that trigger the growth of the FM system, and manufacturers can adopt them after assessing existing production needs based on business goals. Each model covers various sectors that will benefit from FM, also highlighting exemplary companies to action.
The manufacturing sector is highly vulnerable to unpredictable market dynamics. Sudden changes in demand lead to major supply chain disruptions, resource shortages, increased turnaround time, and, most importantly, losses incurred while incorporating these changes in production processes. A comprehensive and adaptable system that meets business needs, enhances productivity, and boosts consumer satisfaction is the need of the hour, and flexible manufacturing (FM) is one such system that can help companies meet these goals.
The FM system has been in use for a long time; however, it has not seen widespread usage due to technology backwardness. Now, with the availability of sophisticated and affordable technology, the system's success rate has increased. Manufacturers are inclined toward this system due to its adaptability and because it offers better product quality, a shorter lead time, and a broader range of products, eventually leading to higher customer acquisition rates.
The transition to these novel manufacturing models is convenient due to the prevalence of advanced technologies that act as enablers. A growing number of industries are shifting to automation to improve overall productivity, and with an efficient FM system, they will be able to overcome demand volatility and the intense competition.
Table of Contents
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe: An Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
- Our Mega Trend Universe: Flexible Manufacturing
- Key Findings
- Critical Growth Opportunities
3. Strategic Context
- Flexible Manufacturing: An Overview
- Flexible Manufacturing: Key Growth Drivers
- Flexible Manufacturing: Key Market Restraints
4. Innovative Business Models
- Future of Manufacturing: 4 Triggers Leading to Innovative Business Models
- Decentralized Manufacturing versus Centralized Manufacturing
- Decentralized Manufacturing: Sector Focus and Drivers
- Decentralized Manufacturing: Companies to Action
- Mass Personalization
- Mass Personalization: Sector Focus and Drivers
- Mass Personalization: Companies to Action
- On-demand Manufacturing
- On-demand Manufacturing: Trends and Drivers
- On-demand Manufacturing: Companies to Action
- Predictive Manufacturing
- Predictive Manufacturing: Maintenance Technology and Drivers
- Predictive Manufacturing: Companies to Action
- Trend Opportunity: Attractiveness Analysis
5. Trend Impact Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
- Trends: BEETS Implications
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: FM as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 2: Lean Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Technology-enabled Shared Manufacturing
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion
7. Appendix
