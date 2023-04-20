Global Next Generation Diagnostics Research Outlook Report 2023-2028: Automation and Digitization Drives the Next Growth Phase Post-COVID-19

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next generation Diagnostics, Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study examines next-generation diagnostics market trends and growth projections to 2028 across different geographical regions, innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies and applications, major vendors to watch, and growth opportunities in the post-pandemic future.
As COVID-19 transitions to the endemic phase, automation solutions and smart, connected laboratories will catalyze recovery in the next-generation diagnostics industry. The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of installed capacity in laboratories and healthcare centers.
To take advantage of this situation, it is necessary for industry players to focus on structural solutions that enhance healthcare delivery for sustainable growth.
That is why automation and robotization solutions for tasks and processes are important. Besides digital solutions that allow physicians to remotely monitor and connect with patients, they should also facilitate real-time digital responses.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Diagnostics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Environment
3 Macroeconomic Factors
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
- 2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
- Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis
- Economic Uncertainties - Impact Analysis
4 Revenue Trends - 2023
- Next-generation Diagnostics Market Workflow
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Impact and Applications of Innovative Technologies in IVD
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitor Matrix
5 Mergers and Acquisitions
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2022
- M&A - Historical Analytics
6 Top 6 Predictions - 2023
- Prediction 1: Staff Shortages to Push Double-digit Laboratory Automation Growth Rate in 2023
- Prediction 2: 25% of the Total Growth in Syndromic Panel Testing to Come from the Infectious Disease Segment
- Prediction 3: Digital Pathology Set for Transformation Supported by Better Evidence-generation Possibilities Due to Regulatory Changes
- Prediction 4: Clinical Lab Services are Expected to Undergo Continuous Consolidation Activities in the US and EU Markets
- Prediction 5: Oncology Testing to Regain Traction After Being Subdued for 2 Years Owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Prediction 6: Lab Budgets to Remain Flat; Lab Managers may Look to Delay Capex on New Instruments/Equipment Due to Cost Pressures
- Segment Outlook - 2023
- 2023 Market Snapshot
7 Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays - 2023
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market Snapshot
- Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market - Companies to Watch
8 Molecular Diagnostics - 2023
- Molecular Diagnostics Market Snapshot
- Molecular Diagnostics Market - Companies to Watch
9 Point-of-care Testing - 2023
- POCT Market Snapshot
- POCT Market - Companies to Watch
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Next-generation Diagnostics Market
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Liquid Biopsy for Precision Oncology
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of AI in Molecular Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunity 3: Connected and Smart Labs
- Growth Opportunity 4: Decentralized POCT for Infectious Diseases
- Growth Opportunity 5: Genomics in the Middle East and Africa
11 Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Future of Diagnostics
12 Next Steps
