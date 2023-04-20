Global Next Generation Diagnostics Research Outlook Report 2023-2028: Automation and Digitization Drives the Next Growth Phase Post-COVID-19

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next generation Diagnostics, Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines next-generation diagnostics market trends and growth projections to 2028 across different geographical regions, innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies and applications, major vendors to watch, and growth opportunities in the post-pandemic future.

As COVID-19 transitions to the endemic phase, automation solutions and smart, connected laboratories will catalyze recovery in the next-generation diagnostics industry. The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of installed capacity in laboratories and healthcare centers.

To take advantage of this situation, it is necessary for industry players to focus on structural solutions that enhance healthcare delivery for sustainable growth.

That is why automation and robotization solutions for tasks and processes are important. Besides digital solutions that allow physicians to remotely monitor and connect with patients, they should also facilitate real-time digital responses.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Growth Environment

3 Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

2023 Regional Risks and Policy Direction

Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis

Economic Uncertainties - Impact Analysis

4 Revenue Trends - 2023

Next-generation Diagnostics Market Workflow

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Impact and Applications of Innovative Technologies in IVD

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitor Matrix

5 Mergers and Acquisitions

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2022

M&A - Historical Analytics

6 Top 6 Predictions - 2023

Prediction 1: Staff Shortages to Push Double-digit Laboratory Automation Growth Rate in 2023

Prediction 2: 25% of the Total Growth in Syndromic Panel Testing to Come from the Infectious Disease Segment

Prediction 3: Digital Pathology Set for Transformation Supported by Better Evidence-generation Possibilities Due to Regulatory Changes

Prediction 4: Clinical Lab Services are Expected to Undergo Continuous Consolidation Activities in the US and EU Markets

Prediction 5: Oncology Testing to Regain Traction After Being Subdued for 2 Years Owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Prediction 6: Lab Budgets to Remain Flat; Lab Managers may Look to Delay Capex on New Instruments/Equipment Due to Cost Pressures

Segment Outlook - 2023

2023 Market Snapshot

7 Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays - 2023

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market Snapshot

Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassays Market - Companies to Watch

8 Molecular Diagnostics - 2023

Molecular Diagnostics Market Snapshot

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Companies to Watch

9 Point-of-care Testing - 2023

POCT Market Snapshot

POCT Market - Companies to Watch

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Next-generation Diagnostics Market

10 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Liquid Biopsy for Precision Oncology

Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of AI in Molecular Diagnostics

Growth Opportunity 3: Connected and Smart Labs

Growth Opportunity 4: Decentralized POCT for Infectious Diseases

Growth Opportunity 5: Genomics in the Middle East and Africa

11 Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Future of Diagnostics

12 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv1d1g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.