Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Sales Projected to Grow at 5.9% CAGR by 2032 | Research by Market.us

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market size is expected to be worth around USD 16.4 Bn by 2032 from USD 9.4 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global medical tapes market is expected to experience growth due to increasing awareness about their benefits among physicians and patients alike, as well as an increase in wounds, burns, and injuries. These factors are expected to fuel demand for these products over the coming years. When medical tape manufacturers decide on the value structure of their products, prices, and accessibility of raw materials must be taken into consideration. Common raw materials used for production include rubber, acrylic, silicone, paper, and adhesives. Unfortunately, most of these raw materials are petroleum-based derivatives which may experience price and availability changes due to global demand changes or unrest within certain geographical regions. As a result, the market growth could be hindered due to disruption or volatility within their supply chains.

Key Takeaway:

By type, in 2022, the acrylic segment dominated the market with a 41% market share.

By Material, the Paper segment dominates the market with a 42% market share.

By Adhesion, double-coated medical adhesive tapes dominate the market with a 57% market share.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 47%.

APAC is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among other factors.



Factors affecting the growth of the medical adhesive tape industry

Increased Demand for Medical Adhesive Tapes : With an aging population, demand for medical adhesive tapes has been on the rise. These adhesive tapes are commonly used in wound care, surgical procedures, and other medical settings; thus, their market is expanding.

: With an aging population, demand for medical adhesive tapes has been on the rise. These adhesive tapes are commonly used in wound care, surgical procedures, and other medical settings; thus, their market is expanding. Technological Advances: Technological advancements have enabled the production of superior medical adhesive tapes that are both efficient and effective. As a result, medical professionals increasingly prefer these new products, potentially fuelling growth within this sector.

Technological advancements have enabled the production of superior medical adhesive tapes that are both efficient and effective. As a result, medical professionals increasingly prefer these new products, potentially fuelling growth within this sector. Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer require frequent medical attention, which often involves the use of medical adhesive tapes. With increased chronic disease incidence rates comes an increased demand for these adhesive tapes.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer require frequent medical attention, which often involves the use of medical adhesive tapes. With increased chronic disease incidence rates comes an increased demand for these adhesive tapes. Expanding Healthcare Expenditure: As healthcare spending continues to rise, there is more funding available for medical research and development. This could result in the production of better and more advanced medical adhesive tapes, stimulating industry growth.

As healthcare spending continues to rise, there is more funding available for medical research and development. This could result in the production of better and more advanced medical adhesive tapes, stimulating industry growth. Regulatory Requirements: There are regulatory requirements that regulate the production and use of medical adhesive tapes. Changes to these requirements could have an impact on the industry, necessitating manufacturers to adjust their products or processes accordingly.

Top Trends in Medical Adhesive Tapes Market

The advancements in materials like hydrocolloids and silicones are spurring the creation of new medical adhesive tapes with improved performance, comfort, and user-friendliness in mind. Tailoring medical adhesive tapes to individual patient needs is becoming more and more popular. Customized tapes can be designed to match skin tone and hair color, reduce irritation, and provide better wound closure. With the rise in electronic medical records (EMRs), demand is growing for medical adhesive tapes that can be easily scanned and tracked, helping reduce medical errors and enhance patient outcomes. There is a growing movement towards more eco-friendly and sustainable medical adhesive tapes, with manufacturers developing products that are biodegradable, recyclable, or made from renewable materials. The growing trend towards wearable medical devices such as glucose monitors and activity trackers has spurred the development of medical adhesive tapes that can securely attach these items to the skin for extended periods. The growth in telemedicine has created a need for medical adhesive tapes that are user-friendly and offer secure fixation of remote patient monitoring devices.

Market Growth

Wound care products, such as medical adhesive tapes, are in high demand due to an aging population and rising chronic disease prevalence. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure and technological advances in wound care products are driving market expansion. Modern medical adhesive tapes have been revolutionized through technological advancements, offering improved adhesion, breathability, and moisture management - qualities highly desired by both patients and healthcare providers alike.

Medical adhesive tapes are essential for surgical procedures, from wound closure to device securement. The growing number of surgeries, particularly in emerging markets, is fueling demand in this market. Healthcare providers are increasingly focused on patient safety, which includes using high-quality medical adhesive tapes. This has resulted in the demand for hypoallergenic, gentle-on-skin tapes that can be removed with minimal pain or skin damage.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the majority of the medical adhesive tape market with a 47% share. This success can be attributed to their superior healthcare infrastructure, rising public awareness, and other key factors. The market for surgical adhesive tapes in North America will likely experience an uptick due to an expected surge in surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period due to an increasing number of diabetics within the region; according to Down to Earth, India had 74.2 million people between 20 and 79 years old with diabetes as of December 2021 and this number is projected to reach 124.8 million by 2045. As diabetics are particularly prone to diabetic foot ulcers, wound dressing use could increase in this region; additionally, with more surgical cases expected, demand for medical adhesive tapes will also grow due to increased wound care demands.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 9.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 16.4 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.9% North America Revenue Share 47% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

With the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes and cancer, there has been an uptick in demand for medical adhesive tapes for wound care and other medical applications. As people age, they become increasingly susceptible to chronic illnesses and injuries - thus the demand for medical adhesive tapes. Recent advances in technologies and materials have enabled the production of more sophisticated medical adhesive tapes that provide superior adhesion, comfort, and ease of use.

With increasing awareness of the significance of proper wound care, there has been an uptick in demand for medical adhesive tapes that provide effective wound closure and management. The growing global demand for surgical procedures has necessitated the development of high-performance medical adhesive tapes that can securely fasten incisions and devices during surgery. The growing trend towards home healthcare is fueling demand for medical adhesive tapes that provide user-friendly convenience and secure attachment of medical devices and dressings.

Market Restraints

Medical adhesive tapes face strict regulations, making it challenging for manufacturers to introduce new products and technologies onto the market. Medical adhesive tapes tend to be more expensive than other wound care items, which could limit their adoption - particularly in low-income countries.

Alternative wound care products like bandages and dressings may exist, but medical adhesive tapes have some drawbacks. Some medical adhesive tapes may be difficult to apply, particularly in complex wound care scenarios, which could restrict their usefulness for healthcare providers and patients alike. Disposing of medical adhesive tapes can be a tricky task, especially those containing non-biodegradable materials that could pose environmental hazards.

Market Opportunity

There is considerable growth potential in developing nations where healthcare infrastructure is expanding and there is an increasing need for advanced wound care products. Manufacturers have the opportunity to develop and introduce new technologies and materials that improve medical adhesive tape performance, comfort, and ease of use.

The aging population presents an opportunity for growth in the medical adhesive tape market, particularly for wound care and device fixation applications. With healthcare moving towards home settings, medical adhesive tape manufacturers have an opportunity to design user-friendly products and provide effective wound care and device fixation in the comfort of their own homes. Medical adhesive tapes can be tailored to meet the individual needs of patients and healthcare providers, giving manufacturers a chance to differentiate their products while improving patient outcomes.

Report Segmentation of the Medical Adhesive Tape Market

Type Insight

The market for medical adhesive tapes is divided into three types: Acrylic, Silicone, and Rubber. Of these three segments, acrylic dominated with a 41% share. Acrylic medical adhesive tape's popularity can be attributed to its numerous advantages such as strong initial tack with low skin sensitivity that won't leave behind residue when removed; resistance to humidity and heat; latex-free; and lamination onto surfaces like foams or film dressings without breaking down during wound dressing.

The silicone medical adhesive tapes segment is forecast to experience the fastest growth rate of 5.9% between 2023-2032 due to their increasing demand. This growth can be attributed to their repositioning ability, which allows for observation and examination of wounds without needing replacement of dressings, thus extending wear time. Silicone tapes are non-traumatic and easy to remove, helping avoid secondary infections. Furthermore, they reduce scarring - making them internationally recommended for scar management. As such, the demand for silicone medical adhesive tapes may expand over the forecast period due to these factors alone.

Material Insights

Material-wise, the market is divided into paper tapes, fabric tapes, plastic tapes, and other materials. Of these segments, paper dominates with a 42% market share and is expected to remain the leader throughout the forecast period. Paper tapes have become the go-to material globally due to their cost effectiveness compared to other tapes and improved patient compliance, both of which contribute to their dominance in this segment. According to a research study published in NCBI, wounds closed with adhesive paper tapes had less inflammation and lower rates of wound infection - as well as greater tensile strength and better cosmetic outcomes than wounds treated with sutures or staples. Medical paper tapes are cost-effective and ideal for sealing abdominal wounds or other wound care applications. Plastic, on the other hand, ranks second in this material segment due to its waterproof nature and superior long-term adhesive strength. Fabric materials like cotton, silk, polyester, and nylon are expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to rising applications in wearable devices like portable diagnostic devices that must be worn over an extended period.

Adhesion Insights

Adhesion-wise, the market is divided into single-coated medical adhesive tapes and double-coated adhesive tapes. Double-coated tapes were the dominant force with a revenue share of 57% in 2022 due to their improved strength & greater dimensional ability which make them ideal for conversion processes. Furthermore, these tapes offer breathable, hypoallergenic backing material tailored to individual needs - thus dominating this market share.

The single-coated medical adhesive tapes market is expected to expand at an estimated CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast years. These tapes consist of foam, nonwoven, film, or metal substrate that has one side coated with a medical-grade adhesive that is pressure sensitive. They come protected by a silicone release liner and are widely used in healthcare devices that require direct skin contact.

Application Insights

surgery segment dominates with a 38% share. This could be attributed to an increase in surgical procedures - Trauma of Major Surgery reports approximately 310 million major operations annually. Medical adhesive tapes have become more frequently utilized for cosmetic surgeries as Aesthetic Society data indicates 140,314 fat-reduction procedures were performed in 2020 alone - further fueling growth within this segment.

The wound dressing market is forecast to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% between 2023 and 2032, driven by an increase in wound dressings for both acute and chronic wounds; medical adhesive tapes will become more widely used when treating pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers.

End User Insight

By end-user analysis, the hospital segment dominates the market with a 44% market share. This could be explained by an increase in surgery, the growth of hospitals, and accidental occurrences across different countries. Philkotse reports traffic accidents in The Phillippines have gone from 63.072 in 2007 up to 116.906 by 2020; this surge has necessitated more surgeries and the increased use of medical adhesive tapes; hospital segments are expected to be the largest end-use segment due to these factors.

The market for ambulatory surgery centers is projected to experience annual growth of 5.3% over the forecast period, due to an increasing number of chronic diseases, increased investment into ASCs, government initiatives, and shifting patient preference towards ASCs over hospitals. This will all fuel demand for medical adhesive tapes within this space.

Recent Development of the Medical Adhesive Market

3M, a global leader in manufacturing, launched an innovative silicone adhesive tape in December 2020. This tape is ideal for patients who use wearable devices frequently or who require heavier support when their devices become weary.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

Based on Material

Paper Tapes

Fabric Tapes

Plastic Tapes

Other Tapes

Based on Adhesion

Single Coated

Double Coated

Based on Application

Surgery

Wound Dressing

IV Lines

Other Application

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market for medical adhesive tapes is highly fragmented and there is a multitude of competitors. As current market players strive to gain control of the majority share, competition could intensify. To gain an advantage over their rivals, many market players take strategic actions such as product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, along with geographic expansion to gain market share.

3M recently unveiled an extended-wear medical adhesive tape, designed to stay on your skin for up to 21 days. As more product launches are expected in this space, major players in the global medical adhesive tape market include:

Smith & Nephew

3M

Medline Industries, LP

Paul Hartmann AG

Cardinal Health

Baxter International

Johnson & Johnson

Nitto Denko Corporation

Nichiban

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Other Key companies

