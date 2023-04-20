African Power and Energy Outlook Report 2023: Africa is Racing to Add Capacity to Electrify Rural Communities and Secure Baseload Supply

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Power and Energy Outlook - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This outlook study captures the status of the African power and energy industry and the publisher's expectations from it in 2023 (based on its observation of key trends over the past few years and anticipated future trends).

Universal access to electricity has been central to the African development story, with power being critical to the continent's economic growth. As more than 600 million people (or 44% of the population) lack access to electricity, Africa is racing to add capacity to electrify rural communities and secure baseload supply in urban and industrial zones.



The study also explores the investment avenues available for market participants during Africa's electrification drive. In addition, it examines other opportunities likely to arise on the back of the continent's efforts in terms of decarbonization and the management of the evolving power demand.



Opportunities will arise due to a net capacity addition of more than 243 GW in the pipeline, easy access to financing for renewable projects, and several incentives earmarked to attract foreign investments. Strategic partnerships and local knowledge are not only critical factors for market success but are also legal requirements.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the installed capacity of power generation assets in Africa, and what is the total market revenue potential?

Which major trends are impacting the continent's power and energy industry?

What growth opportunities are available for existing participants and new entrants?

What is the market revenue potential for prominent African countries?

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Establishing a Local Solar PV Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 2: Micro Grid Systems for Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Storage Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 4: Energy Infrastructure - Energy Transition, Grid Expansion, and Modernization Investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2023

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power and Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope

Segments Included in the Study

3 African Power and Energy Industry: Status and Growth Environment

Key Power and Energy Growth Themes

Key Growth Challenges Impacting the Power and Energy Industry

4 African Power and Energy Industry: Trends - 2023

Major Trends Shaping the African Power and Energy Industry

The Great African Electrification Drive

SHSs, Mini Grids, Diesel Gensets, and the Growth of Distributed Generation

Diesel Generators: Installed Capacity across the Continent

Slow but Steady Growth of Utility-scale Renewables

Renewable Hotspots

Hydrogen for Export

Growth of Energy Storage Technologies

Hydropower: PSH and FPV to Takeoff, Given their Vast Potential

The War of Opportunities: The Africa-EU Partnership

Accelerated Growth of Pan-African Energy Infrastructure

Africa is Set to Become a Key Carbon Offset Market

5 Revenue Trends

Annual Power Generation Capacity Addition

Annual Power Generation Investment Forecast

Installed Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Power Generation Installed Capacity

Annual Power Generation Investments

6 Key Growth Pockets

Algerian Power and Energy Market Forecast

Algerian Power and Energy Market Discussion

South African Power and Energy Market Forecast

South African Power and Energy Market Discussion

Moroccan Power and Energy Market Forecast

Moroccan Power and Energy Market Discussion

Ghanaian Power and Energy Market Forecast

Ghanaian Power and Energy Market Discussion

Nigerian Power and Energy Market Forecast

Nigerian Power and Energy Market Discussion

7 Conclusions

Countries Covered

Algeria

South Africa

Morocco

Ghana

Nigeria

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bogp6d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.