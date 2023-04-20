African Power and Energy Outlook Report 2023: Africa is Racing to Add Capacity to Electrify Rural Communities and Secure Baseload Supply

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Power and Energy Outlook - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This outlook study captures the status of the African power and energy industry and the publisher's expectations from it in 2023 (based on its observation of key trends over the past few years and anticipated future trends).
Universal access to electricity has been central to the African development story, with power being critical to the continent's economic growth. As more than 600 million people (or 44% of the population) lack access to electricity, Africa is racing to add capacity to electrify rural communities and secure baseload supply in urban and industrial zones.
The study also explores the investment avenues available for market participants during Africa's electrification drive. In addition, it examines other opportunities likely to arise on the back of the continent's efforts in terms of decarbonization and the management of the evolving power demand.
Opportunities will arise due to a net capacity addition of more than 243 GW in the pipeline, easy access to financing for renewable projects, and several incentives earmarked to attract foreign investments. Strategic partnerships and local knowledge are not only critical factors for market success but are also legal requirements.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is the installed capacity of power generation assets in Africa, and what is the total market revenue potential?
- Which major trends are impacting the continent's power and energy industry?
- What growth opportunities are available for existing participants and new entrants?
- What is the market revenue potential for prominent African countries?
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Establishing a Local Solar PV Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 2: Micro Grid Systems for Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Energy Storage Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 4: Energy Infrastructure - Energy Transition, Grid Expansion, and Modernization Investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2023
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Power and Energy Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Scope
- Segments Included in the Study
3 African Power and Energy Industry: Status and Growth Environment
- Key Power and Energy Growth Themes
- Key Growth Challenges Impacting the Power and Energy Industry
4 African Power and Energy Industry: Trends - 2023
- Major Trends Shaping the African Power and Energy Industry
- The Great African Electrification Drive
- SHSs, Mini Grids, Diesel Gensets, and the Growth of Distributed Generation
- Diesel Generators: Installed Capacity across the Continent
- Slow but Steady Growth of Utility-scale Renewables
- Renewable Hotspots
- Hydrogen for Export
- Growth of Energy Storage Technologies
- Hydropower: PSH and FPV to Takeoff, Given their Vast Potential
- The War of Opportunities: The Africa-EU Partnership
- Accelerated Growth of Pan-African Energy Infrastructure
- Africa is Set to Become a Key Carbon Offset Market
5 Revenue Trends
- Annual Power Generation Capacity Addition
- Annual Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Installed Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity
- Annual Power Generation Investments
6 Key Growth Pockets
- Algerian Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Algerian Power and Energy Market Discussion
- South African Power and Energy Market Forecast
- South African Power and Energy Market Discussion
- Moroccan Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Moroccan Power and Energy Market Discussion
- Ghanaian Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Ghanaian Power and Energy Market Discussion
- Nigerian Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Nigerian Power and Energy Market Discussion
7 Conclusions
Countries Covered
- Algeria
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Ghana
- Nigeria
